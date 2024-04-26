동영상 고정 취소

YOON-LEE MEETING PREP SPEED UP



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk-yeol and Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung have set up a date for a meeting. This comes after Lee indicated a willingness to set aside all issues and meet with President Yoon first, prompting working-level officials from both sides to meet for the third time to discuss the meeting agenda.



[Pkg]

In the second working-level talks, the top office and the Democratic Party made little progress in coordinating the agenda for the Yoon-Lee meeting.



The main opposition Democratic Party expressed regret over the lack of response from the presidential office regarding agenda items the DP previously proposed including a cash handout to the public and a special counsel investigation into the death of a Marine last year.



The DP believes that in order for the Yoon-Lee meeting to be meaningful and not be just for show, the two sides must discuss a potential agenda beforehand.



[Soundbite]

Cheon Jun-ho (DP chair's chief of staff): It would have been great if the top office gave its opinion on possible agenda items so the meeting can produce results through precoordination.



Meanwhile the top office proposed a free of format meeting with no limits on the agenda.



[Soundbite]

Hong Chul-ho (Senior pres. secretary for political affairs): A meeting free of format that does not require prior coordination or agreement should be swiftly held to discuss a wide range of topics.



One presidential official pointed out that some discussion points suggested breach the National Assembly Act, adding that each side will find tasks to do after holding candid talks.



The ruling People Power Party has criticized the DP for trying to use the meeting with the president for political wrangling.



[Soundbite]

Yun Jae-ok (Floor Leader, People Power Party): Maybe it's because the Democratic Party won big in the recent election. Its messaging is too strong and rough.



Some within the DP have also voiced concerns that too much focus on the agenda may collapse the talks entirely.



[Soundbite]

Park Jie-won (DP lawmaker-elect (Apr. 25, CBS Radio)): (The meeting can collapse?) It's not good to focus too much on the agenda, prior coordination. Let's first find common ground, leave differences behind.



With mention of a possible collapse of the meeting, DP chair Lee Jae-myung said he will meet the president regardless of details, which the top office welcomed, in a sign of acceleration in preparatory working level talks.



SURPRISE 1Q GAIN FOR SK HYNIX



[Anchor Lead]

SK Hynix has reported a surprise gain for the first quarter of this year with record-high revenue, thanks to increased demand for HBM amid the AI boom. The previously sluggish NAND memory segment also turned profitable, contributing to the strong results.



[Pkg]

SK Hynix earned nearly 2.9 trillion won, roughly 2.1 billion U.S. dollars, in operating profits this first quarter. This is the second highest earning recorded since 2018 when the nation's premier chipmaker enjoyed a record first-quarter boom. It was a surprise gain that exceeded market projection. Its revenue increased 144.3% since the same period last year to set a record first quarter revenue of about 12.43 trillion won, over 9 billion dollars. Its net profit logged over 1.9 trillion won, almost 1.4 billion dollars, with an operating profit rate of 23% and net profit ratio of 15%. SK Hynix said its sales growth was led mainly by HBM in the AI memory space. The sales of NAND memory chips also bounced back to turn the company around to be in the black. The memory chip market is expected to steadily grow this year as the demand for DRAM is to increase in the latter half of the year. Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics is to announce its first quarter earnings on April 30th. At the announcement of tentative first quarter performance earlier in the month, Samsung Electronics had reported an operating profit ten times greater than the same time last year.



"POSSIBLE LEAVE OF ABSENCE APPROVAL"



[Anchor Lead]

Some medical schools are considering allowing groups of students to take leaves of absence. This is attributed to the difficulty in further delaying the start of classes and the concern over widespread academic failure. Universities are struggling to finalize next year's medical school admission quotas, leading to intense deliberations.



[Pkg]

Sungkyunkwan University medical school was scheduled to kick off its new semester this coming Monday. However as students who submitted leaves of absence show no sign of returning, the school is discussing delaying the date, yet again, to May 13.



[Soundbite]

(Sungkyunkwan Univ. School of Medicine Official (VOICE MODIFIED)): We keep delaying the date to prevent missed classes leading to flunking. Pre-med freshmen are even refusing non-medical liberal arts classes.



As of April 22, of the 40 medical schools nationwide, 26 have resumed classes. But more than half of all medical students are refusing classes. As schools struggle to meet the minimum 15 week mandatory number of classes per semester, some are considering approving students' leave of absence to prevent their flunking and preserve tuition. Meanwhile, standoff continues over finalizing med school admissions quota for each university. Related discussions haven't even begun at schools where there's a gaping difference on the issue between the university and medical professors.



[Soundbite]

(Private univ. official in noncapital region (VOICE MODIFIED)): I believe there are no private universities that have adjusted their quota. They are just stuck, unable to do this or that.



Only a portion of schools including Kyungpook and Gyeongsang National Universities have finalized a quota for next year at around 50% of the original government plan. Against this backdrop, high school students are nervous, with rolling admissions starting in just four months.



[Soundbite]

Choi Yeon-woo (High school student): Academic goals depend on the quota hike volume. So I hope there's no confusion on this matter.



The Korean Council for University Education said that while the end of April deadline for quota adjustment remains unchanged, schools can still apply for change of plans through mid-May.



DEMAND SPURS SEAWEED PRICE



[Anchor Lead]

Interestingly, the popularity of South Korea's seaweed in overseas markets isn't entirely good news. With most of the domestically produced seaweed being exported, local prices are soaring. To tackle this, the government is planning to expand the number of laver farms to increase supply.



[Pkg]

A pack of 100 sheets of green laver sold at a traditional dried fisheries market costs 7-thousand won, or around 5 dollars. Its price has nearly doubled in just a month. Price of crushed dried seaweed, mostly used in soup recipes, has also surged.



[Soundbite]

Lee Sang-gong (Vendor): Crushed seaweed prices went up the most. A month ago, one box cost 65,000 won (USD 47) but now costs 120,000 won (USD 87).



Prices of dried seaweed continue to go up locally because of its popularity overseas. In fact, dried seaweed snacks come in a variety of flavors including avocado that cater, in a wider range, to varying consumer palates. As export numbers rose, demand for dried seaweed overseas began to outpace local consumption as of 2021. Last year, nearly seven out of ten dried seaweed sheets were exported. As a result, dried laver is now in short supply in Korea and its prices are surging. To address the situation, the government has decided to develop 2700 hectares of new laver farms. That's 4% of the current laver farming area.



[Soundbite]

Kim Hyun-tae (Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries): If laver farms are expanded this year, we will have new harvest by October. We will set up more if needed.



In the short term, the government has decided to continue funding for discounts on laver used in gimbap through next month and cut tariffs on imported dried seaweed. The government has also vowed to develop new varieties of laver that can adapt to the rising seawater temperatures.



LEGAL WORKDAYS A MONTH '22→20'



[Anchor Lead]

The Supreme Court has set a new limit for the number of monthly working days used to calculate compensation for urban daily laborers, capping it at 20 days. This change, the first in 21 years, reflects shifts in socioeconomic conditions and could lead to lower compensation for workers injured in industrial accidents.



[Pkg]

A day laborer fell from a construction crane in Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do Province in 2014. The Korea Workers' Compensation and Welfare Service saw this accident as a work-related disaster and paid the laborer roughly 430 million won, about 313,000 U.S. dollars, in disability benefit before asking the crane provider's insurance company for a partial reimbursement. The lower court saw that the laborer had worked a monthly average of 19 days based on his actual work record and ruled that the insurance company should pay 71 million won, almost 52,000 dollars in lost daily income. But, given a Supreme Court precedent, the appeals court said the average number of working days should be 22 days and ordered a payment of 74 million won, nearly 54,000 dollars, which was higher than the amount handed down in the lower court. In 2003, the Supreme Court had fixed the monthly average working days at 22 based on labor-related statistics. However, the Supreme Court explained that working conditions have changed with the establishment of substitute holidays and the enforcement of the 40-hour workweek, and concluded that it is hard to accept that an urban daily laborer works more than 20 days a month on average. The monthly average working days were changed from 22 to 20 days for the first time in 21 years.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jeong-hoon (PR Research Judge, Supreme Court): 20 days are not recognized as the monthly working days in all cases. The number could change depending on the case and valid proof.



However, it is very likely that damage compensation for an industrial accident victim will be scaled down as the number of average monthly working days was reduced.



LOCAL BOX OFFICE RELEASES



[Anchor Lead]

"The Roundup," which drew over 10 million viewers, returns with its fourth installment. In other film news, Zendaya, star of "Dune: Part Two," takes on the role of a tennis player in her new movie "Challengers," while director Hong Sang-soo debuts his 31st feature film.



[Pkg]

Detective Ma Seok-do has returned.



[Soundbite]

I'm careful with my punches because someone might die. You're an exception.



The detective is even stronger, but so are the villains.



[Soundbite]

Got it.



This time he is up against a gang based in the Phillipines with illegal gambling operations online. They've already committed multiple murders and kidnappings.



[Soundbite]

I think it's related to the casino.



Jang Yi-soo, a scene stealer from the previous sequel, appears as detective Ma's work partner in the newest sequel as well.



[Soundbite]

(I need you to come with me.) I can't do things for nothing. (Do you even know who I am?) Come out!



Actor Ma Dong-seok says he wanted to portray detective Ma in a more profound way compared to the previous sequels. He even personally took part in the movie's entire production process.



[Soundbite]

Ma Dong-seok (Actor): I wanted to portray him as a more seasoned detective with a more profound story.



Zendaya, the main character of "Dune: Part Two," returns to the screens as a

tennis player. One day, two guys show up in her life. This is a story of a love triangle outside the tennis courts. The movie was directed by Luca Guadagnino, who turned Timothée Chalamet into a Hollywood star through the film "Call Me By Your Name."



A story of a foreigner named Iris, a private French language tutor of a married Korean couple... Director Hong Sang-soo personally oversaw the directing, screenwriting, filming and the editing. As the protagonist, he has chosen Isabelle Huppert. The movie won the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival.



TOEGYE'S RETURN HOME RE-ENACTED



[Anchor Lead]

Confucian scholar Toegye Yi Hwang, despite the King's attempts to dissuade him, stepped down from his official position and returned to his hometown of Andong to educate young scholars. An event commemorating his journey back home has now concluded at Dosan Seowon after a 14-day-long grand march.



[Pkg]

People donning traditional suits and hats head to Dosan Seowon, a private Confucian academy in Andong.



Visitors dressed like scholars bow to the memorial tablet of Confucian philosopher Yi Hwang known by his pen name Toegye.



This ceremony re-enacts Toegye's retirement from his government post and return to his hometown of Andong, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province 455 years ago.



Some 80 participants departed from Gyeongbokgung Palace on April 12 and walked all the way to Andong, covering a distance of 270km, which took 14 full days.



Walking in the footsteps of Toegye, they reflected on the life of sincerity, hard work, respect and being considerate of others, which the great philosopher emphasized in his lifetime.



[Soundbite]

Lee Kwan-ho (Participant from Yongin): When I saw the 700-year-old Ginkgo tree that Toegye touched, I knew it was the right thing to come here.



The journey featured traditional cultural events such as a demonstration of Korean traditional martial art Taekkyeon...and publicized the spirit of Toegye through a performance of his 12 Dosan poems.



[Soundbite]

Kim Byung-il (Director, Dosan Seowon): Toegye was kind and respectful to others and humble to himself even when he was occupying a high-ranking post.



Toegye chose to return to the countryside despite King Seonjo's efforts to dissuade him. He was at the forefront of establishing a Confucian school to nurture local talent, and promoted an advanced farming method from China.



[Soundbite]

Kwon Ki-chang (Andong Mayor): He emphasized the importance of provincial agriculture which eventually promoted balanced development. We are implementing his philosophy.



Even many centuries later, the modern-day society has much to learn from Toegye's philosophy of promoting balanced regional development.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!