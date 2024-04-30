동영상 고정 취소

2-HOUR YOON-LEE MEETING



[Anchor Lead]

Following his inauguration, President Yoon held his first meeting with Democratic Party Leader Lee Jae-myung yesterday. Unlike expectations, the discussion extended over two hours. The Presidential Office described this meeting as a foundational step towards fostering collaboration with the opposition.



[Pkg]

[Soundbite]

(Mr. President.) It has been a long time. (Thank you.)



The first meeting between President Yoon and the head of the main opposition Democratic Party Lee Jae-myung since Yoon took office began in an amiable atmosphere. The president asked the DP chair how he had been since the general elections. Lee responded with a smile on his face. The two continued their conversation

after taking seats next to each other. But when the DP chair began talking about major issues at hand, the atmosphere quickly turned solemn.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-myung (Chair, Democratic Party): I have much to discuss with you, so I wrote them down.



Prior to holding the talks in earnest, Lee read a list of his political demands. His opening remarks lasted about 15 minutes. Lee urged the president to cooperate on issues such as subsidy to improve people's livelihoods, a special law on the Itaewon tragedy, and a special counsel probe into the death of Marine Corporal Chae Su-geun. President Yoon nodded at times while listening to Lee's opening remarks, but did not add any comments. The meeting was initially expected to last an hour, but ended up lasting two hours and 15 minutes. Although no additional one-on-one talk was held, the presidential office says the meeting served as a momentum for improving communication and political cooperation with the opposition.



[Soundbite]

Lee Do-woon (Senior pres. secretary for public relations): It's hard to predict political situations but we hope to communicate and cooperate.



The presidential office added Yoon and Lee have agreed to hold informal meetings from now on.



YOON, DP CHAIR STILL AT ODDS



[Anchor Lead]

After more than two hours of discussion, the two sides showed differing views on key issues such as the Special Law on the Itaewon Crowd Crush to death and the Democratic Party's proposal for a universal cash payout of 250,000 won to all citizens.



[Pkg]

A special law on the Itaewon crowd crush that was once vetoed by the president. Democratic Party chair Lee Jae-myung strongly called for the bill's approval.



[Soundbite]

Park Sung-joon (Senior Spokesperson, Democratic Party): We must find the truth to resolve bereaved families' wishes. It's high time they get some answers.



While agreeing on the need to support bereaved families, President Yoon Suk Yeol pointed to legal issues.



[Soundbite]

Lee Do-woon (Senior pres. secretary for public relations): There are some legal concerns such as civic probe committee having the right to request warrants. Discussions can resume after the matters are sorted out.



The two sides also failed to agree on the DP's proposal of a cash payout of 250-thousand won, or around 180 U.S. dollars, to all citizens.



[Soundbite]

Jin Sung-joon (Policy Committee, Democratic Party): The president said there was talk of an even bigger support for the public but the idea had to be axed due to fiscal and inflation concerns.



[Soundbite]

Lee Do-woon (Senior pres. secretary for public relations): The president said an efficient way of helping the socially vulnerable is a more desired measure and the gov't is providing major support...for small-scale business people and their finances.



In particular, a bill calling for a special counsel probe into the death of a Marine last year, which the opposition warned it will pass during the May extraordinary session, was not discussed in Monday's meeting. Even as the two sides saw eye to eye on the importance of public livelihood matters, when Yoon mentioned the need for a consultation body involving rival parties and the government, the opposition leader drew a line against the idea.



[Soundbite]

Lee Do-woon (Senior pres. secretary for public relations): The president called for a consultation body involving rival camps and the gov't while the DP chair proposed making use of parliament.



Lee's reasoning was that the president's decision is what is necessary for swift economic recovery.



[Soundbite]

Park Sung-joon (Senior Spokesperson, Democratic Party): The DP chair said a three-way channel can end up being a tool to shift responsibility, stressing the importance of the president's own decision.



The first-ever meeting between Yoon and Lee, coming 720 days since Yoon took office, has highlighted differences between the government and the main opposition over a raft of pending issues.



MED PROFESSORS' WEEKLY DAY OFF



[Anchor Lead]

Medical school professors are intensifying their resignations and leaves in protest against the increase in medical school admissions. The government has urged the doctors' association to engage in unconditional dialogue, even offering one-on-one conversations. However, the association insists that dialogue is only possible once the newly established Medical Reform Special Committee is disbanded.



[Pkg]

Some 100 professors at Wonkwang University medical school have resigned in protest of the government's planned med school admissions quota hike. Medical professors at some 20 universities including Wonkwang will also take a day off from work once a week. Medical professors at Seoul National University stopped receiving patients for one day on Tuesday to discuss alternative measures to the current medical service vacuum.



[Soundbite]

Bae Woo-kyung (SNU medical professors' emergency council): Discussion topics will include the needs, demand of medical service providers, users.



Of the so-called Big 5 hospitals, Seoul National University and Severance Hospitals have decided to halt duties once a week beginning Tuesday. Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital and Asan Medical Center will do the same from May 3. Meanwhile the government has decided to deploy more military and public health doctors to fill in the gaps. It also urged doctors groups to engage in dialogue, stressing the government is open to one-on-one talks.



[Soundbite]

Park Min-soo (2nd Vice Minister of Health and Welfare): Don't avoid talks by adding conditions. We ask you to acknowledge the government's sincerity and sit down for talks.



However the Korean Medical Association remains steadfast in its stance.



[Soundbite]

Lim Hyun-taek (Incoming president, Korean Medical Association): We can start talks from square one after the quota hike plan and policy package on essential healthcare are scrapped.



After President Yoon and the opposition leader on Monday agreed on the need to expand medical school admissions, some within the KMA say that moderate voices within the organization will further lose ground. As the KMA's new leadership also demands that a special committee on medical reform launched last week be scrapped as a condition to them joining the dialogue, seeking a breakthrough in the current stalemate does not appear to be easy.



RAMPANT PHONE FRAUD



[Anchor Lead]

Since January, KBS has been actively reporting on victims who, unknowingly, had budget mobile phones activated in their names, leading to substantial financial losses. Our investigations have confirmed numerous victims and revealed that the criminals' methods are becoming increasingly bold. High-profile individuals, including corporate chairmen, have also been targeted, with losses in some cases reaching into the billions of won.



[Pkg]

A major shareholder and former chairman of a conglomerate. Late last year, a budget mobile phone subscription plan provided by a smaller MVNO carrier was purchased under his name without his knowledge. The mobile phone was activated online. A criminal ring used this phone to withdraw nearly two billion won, or 1.45 million U.S. dollars, from his bank account.



[Soundbite]

(Official at firm (VOICE MODIFIED)): He does not hold any official title at the firm. It would be inappropriate to comment on what happened to a major shareholder.



He was not the only victim. The criminal group purchased and activated mobile phones under the names of the chairman, a major shareholder and an affiliate's president at another business group. The criminals are known to have attempted to steal their financial assets. A famous politician and sports players were also targeted. To activate a budget mobile phone online, one must first enter their name and social security number for the first verification and then pass a second verification. But there was a loophole in the process. The phones were activated when personal information of other people were entered with some simple hacking skills.



[Soundbite]

Choi Sang-myung (Security expert): Hackers could get information they needed by entering other people's personal information. There will be measures to block such actions.



From the self-employed to salaried workers and full-time investors, and now even heads of business groups, illegal mobile phone activations and financial theft are targeting various people regardless of their jobs, gender and location.



N. KOREA MINED BORDER ROADS



[Anchor Lead]

It has been confirmed that North Korea has buried landmines on the roads within the Demilitarized Zone in Cheorwon, Gangwon-do Province, including those along the Gyeongui Line and Donghae Line, effectively blocking all overland routes between the North and South. This act is seen as a declaration of their intent to completely sever inter-Korean exchanges.



[Pkg]

Before the Korean War armistice in 1953, South Korean forces engaged in a fierce battle with Chinese troops on Arrowhead Ridge in Cheorwon, Gangwon-do Province. In accordance with an inter-Korean military agreement signed on September 19, 2018, a tactical road was paved near the hill in the Demilitarized Zone. The cross-border road was built for inter-Korean projects to jointly excavate the remains of soldiers who died during the Korean War. It has been confirmed that North Korea, which had declared the cancellation of the September 19 military agreement, laid landmines along the road late last year. By planting landmines, the North essentially blocked the road, which was maintained as a symbol of inter-Korean exchanges. Earlier this year, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered measures to completely separate conditions linking North and South Korea in the border area. Accordingly, the North planted landmines and dismantled streetlights along Gyeongui Highway and Donghae Highway. The roads have not been in use for years. So by burying landmines on the roads, the regime appears to be stressing its determination to sever ties with South Korea.



[Soundbite]

Lee Sung-jun (Joint Chiefs of Staff): North Korea virtually scrapped the Sept. 19 military agreement and restored military measures.



Military authorities say it is taking necessary measures in response. But they are not a proportional, tit-for-tat move, like planting landmines. It is also said that in the Demilitarized Zone, structures have been built so that security operations can be conducted and the military dispatched when necessary.



SADO MINE'S VICTIM LIST EXISTS



[Anchor Lead]

Japan is pursuing World Heritage status for the Sado Mine, where a year ago, we reported on the discovered roster of conscripted Koreans. KBS recently confirmed the roster's existence again after meeting with the former public official in his eighties who originally compiled it.



[Pkg]

This is a list of internal documents from the Sado Mine that the government of Niigata Prefecture collected in 1983 to write the history of the prefecture. The documents say when the images of the materials were taken as well as the names of original copy owners. But two lines are covered with a black marker. A former public official aged 82 who personally drafted the list said he remembered that the concealed parts said "List of Koreans.“



[Soundbite]

(Former public worker of Niigata Prefecture (VOICE MODIFIED)): (Did you see the names of Koreans?) I did. I saw their ages and places of birth. I personally handwrote the list.



He said dozens of papers listing the names and ages of Koreans were compiled into a book, and there were hundreds of Korean names on the list.



[Soundbite]

(Former public worker of Niigata Prefecture (VOICE MODIFIED)): (Was it a couple of pages?) No. It was a whole bundle of papers, a book. (Like dozens of pages?) Yes.



This public official was the first vice chief of the Niigata Prefectural Archives in the early 1990s. He said the Sado Mine, which owned the documents, demanded that the list not be disclosed.



[Soundbite]

(Former public worker of Niigata Prefecture (VOICE MODIFIED)): We made sure to check if the owner's name could be disclosed. The response was "No".



The government of Niigata Prefecture, which last year acknowledged it had the list of Koreans' names, has changed its stance.



[Soundbite]

(Former vice chief of Niigata Prefectural Archives (April 2023)): I can't lie by saying it doesn't exist. (So it can be viewed as long as there is a permit?) Of course.



It has been found through multiple routes that there is an official list of Koreans who were conscripted to work at the Sado Mine, but it has not been disclosed for more than 80 years.



UNDERUSED PARENTAL LEAVE



[Anchor Lead]

Despite numerous measures to address low birth rates, many workers find themselves unable to use parental leave as much as they desire. To support such employees, the Government Advisory Committee has proposed compensating the unused portion of leave with childcare vouchers or cash.



[Pkg]

This employee of a small company gave birth to her child in 2016. She returned to work after using the basic maternity leave provided immediately after having a child. She could have technically used childcare leave for one whole year. But fearing career disadvantages, she promptly returned.



[Soundbite]

(Employee who didn't use parental leave (VOICE MODIFIED)):I worried I could be disadvantaged in my career advancement. I enjoy what I do now but could be transferred elsewhere.



Over the past decade, the number of those on parental leave continued to increase every year. However, the number varies depending on the size of the companies. According to a study conducted by the Korean Women's Development Institute, at large companies with over 300 employees, 48.7 percent of those eligible for parental leave used the benefit. But the percentage stood at just ten percent at small businesses with 29 employees or less. The Mid-to-Long-term Strategy Committee, an advisory body for the government, stressed the need to provide support and eliminate these neglected blind spots. For those who cannot utilize parental leaves fully, the committee proposed measures to give childcare service vouchers and cash compensation for unused leaves.



[Soundbite]

Lee Young-wook (Korea Development Institute): Despite the expansion, parental leaves are used widely only at large companies and in the public sector. It's a primary example of social polarization.



It also proposed to create a new family allowance that will combine existing familial financial benefits, like child allowance, parenting payment and childcare support.



[Soundbite]

Choi Sang-mok (Deputy Prime Minister for Economy): We should boldly scrap ineffective programs and use the saved budget on effective projects based on scientific grounds.



The committee will collect opinions on the measures and submit final proposals to the government late this year.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!