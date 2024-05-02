동영상 고정 취소

ITAEWON PROBE BILL PASS



[Anchor Lead]

Both ruling and opposition parties convened a plenary session of the National Assembly today and reached a sudden agreement to pass the Itaewon Disaster Special Act. This move comes approximately three months after the Democratic Party had initially forced the bill through in January, which was subsequently returned to the National Assembly after President Yoon Suk Yeol vetoed the bill. Both sides have agreed to make some revisions. Here are the details.



[Pkg]

A special bill calling for a probe to shed light on the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush was vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol in January and sent back to parliament. Rival parties managed to reach a deal on the bill's passage rather dramatically with less than a month left in the current 21st National Assembly.



[Soundbite]

Park Ju-min (First Vice Floor Leader, Democratic Party): Both sides agreed to handle the bill in a plenary session through the fastest way possible.



In the latest revised bill, the ruling People Power Party made concessions regarding the probe committee's composition and duration of operation while the main opposition Democratic Party backed down when it came to the committee's rights. The probe team can operate for a maximum 18 months, the same as indicated in the previous bill railroaded by the DP. It will consist of 9 members, 4 of whom each will be recommended by the ruling and opposition camps. The committee chair will be decided through consultations between the parties and the National Assembly speaker. Instead, one particular provision of the bill concerning the committee's right to request warrants, which the PPP called a toxic clause, has been dropped. Also, the committee won't be allowed investigative rights such as requesting the submission of materials regarding cases where previous probes were suspended or were not referred to the prosecution.



[Soundbite]

Lee Yang-soo (First Vice Floor Leader, People Power Party): There were two toxic content in the bill our party hoped to have removed, which the DP accepted in a cooperative spirit.



An association of families of crowd crush victims and a related civic group have welcomed the bipartisan agreement saying that though belated, it's fortunate that rival parties have now taken the first step to get to the bottom of the tragic incident.



CASH INCENTIVE FOR CHILDBIRTH



[Anchor Lead]

In February, South Korea recorded a historic low with just over 19,000 babies born. Amid this steep decline rate, a private company even offered 100 million won, that's about 72,500 US dollars for each child born to its employees. A survey by the Anti-Corruption & Civil Rights Commission found that six out of ten respondents believe such substantial cash incentives could encourage having children.



[Pkg]

Early this year, Booyoung Group decided to offer 100 million won or about 72,500 US dollars per child to employees who give birth.



[Soundbite]

Lee Joong-keun (Chair, Booyoung Group (Jan.)): Securing adequate population to ensure national security and public order maintenance is incredibly important.



As the exceptional incentive drew keen public attention, the Anti-Corruption & Civil Rights Commission conducted a survey last month, based on a similar motif. The survey asked whether such cash support by the government would incentivize people to give birth, and 62.6% out of some 13-thousand respondents answered "yes.“



[Soundbite]

Jang Bo-ram (Seoul resident): State support of KRW 100 mn (USD 72,500) I think I will definitely have a positive effect.



On whether they were okay with state finances of an annual 23 trillion won or 16.7 billion dollars spent on such cash payout, 63.6% of respondents said that it was necessary. However opinions were split 51 to 49 regarding the possible measure of sourcing related funds from existing budgets that are used for other purposes such as preventing the extinction of small municipalities. After the survey results were unveiled online, citizens voiced various views with some saying that fostering a childcare friendly environment should come before cash incentives.



[Soundbite]

Yoo Ho-seok (Seoul resident): I'd like to see nonmonetary policies in childcare support that I would still feel as receiving help from the state.



Since the government announced a special policy package to boost childbirth back in November, several infertility clinics in Seoul reportedly saw an increase in female visitors inquiring about pregnancy.



LAST OF MASK MANDATE RELAXED



[Anchor Lead]

Starting this month, masks are no longer required in hospitals and similar medical institutions. This change follows the downgrading of the COVID-19 crisis level, with mask mandates now shifted to recommendations. The quarantine criteria for confirmed cases have also been relaxed to a duration of 24 hours after symptoms improve.



[Pkg]

This is an orthopedic hospital in Seoul. Some of the patients are spotted without their face masks.



[Soundbite]

Baek Dong-tae (Geumsan-gun resident): It was stifling to wear a mask. I feel much better without it.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jun-ho (Cheongju resident): Everyone probably feels the same. They would willingly wear a mask when they feel sick.



As the COVID-19 alert level has gone down to the lowest level, the mask mandate has been relaxed from mandatory to recommended in hospitals, convalescent hospitals, nursing homes, and other facilities vulnerable to infection. Until now, patients being admitted to convalescent hospitals had to be tested for COVID-19, but now that requirement has become a recommendation. The quarantine criteria for COVID-19 cases have also been relaxed. Until now, a patient was recommended to a five-day isolation period since sampling. Now a person tested positive for COVID-19 can return to daily routine after only one day of quarantine if symptoms improve. The disease has essentially become an endemic some 4 years and three months after the first COVID-19 case was reported in Korea. However, high-risk groups are advised to keep wearing masks since mass infection still occurs in convalescent hospitals.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Lee Jacob (Hallym Univ. Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital): Medical professionals, the immunocompromised, elderly patients are advised to wear masks as their conditions turn serious when infected with COVID-19.



COVID-19 pills have been provided free of charge, but now the pills will cost 50,000 won, roughly 36 U.S. dollars. Starting next year, free COVID-19 vaccines will also be administered to only high-risk groups such as those 65 or older or people with a weakened immune system.



LENIENT PUNISHMENT FOR FRAUD



[Anchor Lead]

There has been a rising trend in fraud cases targeting victims' properties. Critics attribute this to the low level of punishment for fraud offenses, up to the point where some people refer to Korea as a "destination of choice for criminals". How lenient can it be? We take a look.



[Pkg]

A fraud scheme involving a local housing cooperative occurred in Cheongju, Chungcheongbuk-do Province, in 2019. Even after the housing project came to a halt in late 2015, the cooperative continued to recruit new members and took some 29 billion won or around 21 million U.S. dollars from 900 people. However, the seven accused people were just sentenced to fines of 30 million won or around 22,000 U.S. dollars.



[Soundbite]

Yang Seung-bu (Chair, Committee for local housing cooperative (Aug. 2022)): The victims are living in severe pain. How could the court hand down this outrageous ruling?



There are more fraud cases in which offenders were given lenient punishments, despite huge damage on victims. For a voice phishing scam in which 284 people lost over 1.7 billion won or some 1.23 million U.S. dollars, a member who had made calls to lure victims was sentenced to three years in prison with a suspended sentence of five years for a minor role. A fraud ring sold online coupons to pocket 13.7 billion won or 9.95 million U.S. dollars, claiming that only a limited number of coupons would be issued and they would fetch extra financial gains. But all 13 members of the ring were just fined or received suspended sentences on the grounds that a significant portion of the damage was returned. A swindler took some 500 million won or around 360,000 U.S. dollars from six victims, claiming that he was a lawmaker's aide and a son of a conglomerate owner. But his sentence was suspended, as he reached settlements with the victims. In 2017, some 240,000 fraud cases happened. The number jumped by nearly 100,000 over the past five years to nearly 330,000 in 2022. During that year, the damage amounted to 29.34 trillion won or more than 21 billion U.S. dollars. But just one trillion won or some 720 million dollars were retrieved. It is just 3.5 percent of the total damage.



JEONJU FILM FESTIVAL BEGINS



[Anchor Lead]

The 25th Jeonju International Film Festival has officially begun. As filmmakers and fans from around the world gather, the excitement of the festival is steadily building.



[Pkg]

[Soundbite]

I declare the opening of the 25th Jeonju Int'l Film Festival.



A ten-day festival for independent and art films kicked off yesterday. The slogan remains the same as last year - 'Beyond the Frame.' It means seeking to break through new challenges beyond preexisting boundaries. The red carpet event is a must-see for a film festival. Acclaimed movie stars and directors from around the world are greeted with loud cheers from their fans. At the opening ceremony hosted by actors Gong Seung-yeon and Lee Hee-jun...the festival's opener "All the Long Nights" by Japanese director Sho Miyake was screened.



[Soundbite]

Jung Jun-ho (Co-director, JIFF Executive Committee): As you know, Director Sho Miyake's films always show an ordinary world but not depicting it in a trivial or frivolous manner.



This year, roughly 230 films from some 40 countries will be featured in the competition and non-competition categories. The festival will be rich with special programs unique to the Jeonju International Film Festival marking its 25th year. The world premiere of "Inside Out 2" as well as the screening of ten other Pixar films will take place together with a special Pixar exhibit. Also, black-and-white Korean classical films were digitally restored to be featured at the festival. Movie lovers will be able to see ten films of Walker Series directed by Taiwanese director Tsai Ming-Liang and starring actor Lee Kang-sheng. Six feature films and documentaries about the Sewol ferry sinking marking its tenth anniversary are also waiting for moviegoers.



[Soundbite]

Min Sung-wook (Co-director, JIFF Executive Committee): We always wanted to try breaking existing boundaries at film festival. Instead of the typical, same old films, we will look for those that go beyond.



Street screenings, cinema music tour, and exhibition of film posters will also take place all over the city until May 10th.



LOW USAGE OF GTX-A RAILWAY



[Anchor Lead]

It has been one month since the inauguration of the GTX-A, a metropolitan train service connecting Suseo Station and Dongtan Station. Despite the initial high interest and rosy prospects, the actual usage rates post-launch have been modest. Why is this the case? We take a look.



[Pkg]

A long line of people commuting between Dongtan and Seoul forms at a bus stop. The GTX-A metropolitan train service operates between Dongtan Station and Suseo Station in Seoul and it takes just 20 minutes. However, commuters still prefer buses.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jun-ho (Hawseong resident): Considering the time needed to go to Dongtan station, the distance and other public transport means I should use, it is quite ineffective to use it.



Even in front of Dongtan Station, a large number of commuters use buses, instead of the GTX.



[Soundbite]

Choi Jae-ho (Hwaseong resident): It takes a very long time to board the train. It is more convenient for me when I take a bus in front of my house.



Hailed as a transportation revolution, the GTX-A train line went into service with great fanfare. However, its performance in the first month is disappointing. Over the past month, about 260,000 people used the GTX-A train service, which is just 43 percent of the demand projected by the transport ministry. On weekdays, a daily average of 7,600 passengers use it, that's 35 percent of the expected number of 21,500. On weekends and holidays, more people use the train than on weekdays, but it is still less than 60 percent of the predicted demand. The railway service was planned and built to help commuters to work but more people use it for holiday outings. Analysts say the usage rate is lower than expected due to long waits, which make commuters avoid the express train. Another reason is that only a part of the entire route is now in operation. The section between Paju-Unjeong and Seoul Station will open late this year. It will need four more years until the entire route is connected with the completion of Samsung Station, which is expected have the highest number of users. The GTX-A railway went into operation amid high expectations. If it becomes a deficit-ridden service, it will place a burden on other metropolitan railway projects.



"SUGAR-FREE SOJU NOT LOW-CALORIE"



[Anchor Lead]

Foods labeled as 'Zero Sugar' are increasingly popular. Some unfortunate news for those who think that sugar-free soju has fewer calories. Apparently, that's not necessarily the case.



[Pkg]

The 'no added sugar' marketing has made sugar-free soju quite popular in Korea. The popularity is driven by hopes that sugar-free soju would have lower calories.



[Soundbite]

Kang Eun-bin (Seoul resident): I consume more sugar-free soju than regular soju. It started with a commercial promising 0 calorie and no sugar.



But surprisingly, a bottle of sugar-free soju has 320 calories. That's only ten calories less than other regular sojus from the same maker. The Korea Consumer Agency found that there was very little caloric difference between five sugar-free soju brands and regular soju labels sold in Korea. The calories of alcoholic beverages are determined by their alcoholic concentration and sugar. But the agency explains that soju doesn't contain much sugar to begin with.



[Soundbite]

Jung Hye-woon (Korea Consumer Agency): The sugar-free products don't have any sugar, so it's not wrong to label them no-sugar. But having no sugar content has very little to do with calories.



The KCA also noted that the 0.0% marking on non-alcoholic beer could mislead consumers. Even non-alcoholic beers that mark their alcohol content as 0.0 have less than 1% alcohol. This is while alcohol-free beers completely devoid of alcohol also mark their alcohol content as 0.00. But 83% of consumers don't know the difference. The KCA plans to discuss with the food and drug safety ministry to clarify the ingredient labels for pregnant women and other alcohol-sensitive consumers.



