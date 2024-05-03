동영상 고정 취소

OECD "KOREA'S GROWTH RATE 2.6%"



[Anchor Lead]

The OECD has raised its forecast for South Korea's economic growth rate this year to 2.6%, up by 0.4 percentage points. In light of this robust growth, the presidential office has established a strategic task force to ensure sustained support for key industries that are driving this economic upturn.



[Pkg]

The OECD forecast Korea's growth rate for this year to be 2.6%. This is 0.4% point higher than the 2.2% projection made three months earlier and the highest among the twenty nations with a national income of over 20,000 U.S. dollars. The growth outlook for next year was also raised to 2.2% from the initial 2.1%. The Office of the President explained that such expectations were driven by the rebounding exports of Korea's flagship industries including semiconductors, automobiles and shipbuilding.



[Soundbite]

Sung Tae-yoon (Nat'l policy director, Presidential office): The growth is attributed to rebounds in consumption, construction investment, and recovery of our key export items.



The Office announced that it will organize an inter-agency national strategic industry task force to fully support these core industries. This means the President's Office will get involved directly to support industrial infrastructure, supply manpower, and in research and development.



[Soundbite]

Sung Tae-yoon (Nat'l policy director, Presidential office): It won't be easy to stay ahead in global race of key industries if support is obstructed by barriers in government or among central and local governments.



The Office of the President also said the inflation issue will be dealt by another government-wide task force. Director of National Policy Sung Tae-yoon will personally lead both task forces, joined by the presidential secretary for industrial policy and the presidential secretary for economic and financial affairs.



CPI DROPS BELOW 3%



[Anchor Lead]

The consumer price inflation rate dropped to 2.9% in April, marking the first drop to the 2% range in three months. BUT, the perceived cost of living remains high because of the prices of fruits and veggies, along with fluctuations in the cost of dining out.



[Pkg]

People stand in a long line in front of a famous restaurant in Seoul specializing in naengmyeon or cold noodles. This place has reopened two years after relocation due to land redevelopment, but the price of a bowl of cold noodles has risen by 2,000 won, or around a dollar 50, and now it costs 15,000 won, or around 11 dollars.



[Soundbite]

Ahn Seon-hee (Seoul resident): We paid 75,000 won (USD 55) for five servings. It's too expensive and burdensome.



[Soundbite]

Ahn Seon-hee (Seoul resident): We paid 75,000 won (USD 55) for five servings. It's too expensive and burdensome.



Prices of food at Kwangjang Market, famous for affordibility, have also spiked. Because of the surging prices of dried seaweed, this place now sells mini-gimbap for 4,000 won, or nearly 3 dollars per seven pieces instead of the previous 3,000 won, or 2.2 dollars, per six pieces. Places that have been trying to postpone price hikes are also struggling.



[Soundbite]

Kim Soon-sam (Kwangjang Market vendor): Prices are way too high now. I use a lot of onions, carrots and cucumbers. I have nothing left because I spend a lot to buy ingredients.



Last month the consumer price index rose only 2.9%, dropping below 3%, but the increase in dining out prices stayed in the 3% range. Prices of naengmyeon, gimbap and tteokbokki have surged around 5%. The soaring prices of agricultural produce such as vegetables and fruits have apparently affected dining out prices as well. Prices of apples and pears spiked over 80% and 102% each, while prices of onions, napa cabbages and dried seaweed, which are widely used at restaurants, have also recorded a steep increase.



[Soundbite]

Ko Oe-sook (Seoul resident): Apples are too expensive, as expensive as gold. Their prices have been creeping up for a while and they are still rising.



With prices of widely used food products and the cost of dining out being through the roof, the consumer price index for living necessities, which shows how consumers actually perceive prices, rose 3.5%.



MED SCHOOL QUOTA SET FOR 2025



[Anchor Lead]

Amid ongoing legislative conflicts surrounding the medical community and the government, a 'hardline' executive board has taken over the Korean Medical Association. Newly elected president Lim Hyun-taek has vowed to overhaul policies, including the government's plan to increase medical school admissions by 2,000. Despite so, the government is pressing forward with the admission quota increase for next year.



[Pkg]

A hardline figure, Lim Hyun-taek, has been sworn in as the new president of the Korean Medical Association. Lim continued his hawkish remarks, blasting the government policy to increase medical school admissions quota.



[Soundbite]

Lim Hyun-taek (President, Korean Medical Association): We will fix unreasonable policies one by one including the 2,000 quota hike and essential healthcare reform.



The KMA's plan to form a consultation body representing the entire medical community has not gone well with junior trainee doctors. The trainees seek to act independently but Lim said he will continue to communicate while stressing internal unity. The medical community is for now awaiting a final court decision regarding a request for the government to provide the basis for a quota expansion by 2,000. The KMA vows to prove how wrong the quota hike policy is through scientific evidence. Students at 40 medical schools also anticipate the ruling, calling it an opportunity for all Koreans to examine the grounds for a quota increase. Medical professors will also decide their next course of action depending on the verdict. Meanwhile the government continues quota hike procedures until it wins the final greenlight to go ahead with the plan. 39 of the 40 medical schools nationwide have announced student recruit numbers for next year. The figure disclosed by the government totals over 4,400. After the one remaining school also decides its share, the final increased quota for next year is expected to be around 1,500. While national universities in the provinces reduced their quota expansion by around half the government proposal, most private universities have stuck to the original government plan.



"N.KOREAN TERROR THREAT SPOTTED"



[Anchor Lead]

South Korea's intelligence authorities have detected indications that North Korea is preparing to target South Korean diplomats and citizens abroad for terrorist attacks. In response, the Counter Terrorism Center has heightened the terror alert level from "attention" to "alert" for five overseas diplomatic missions located in Southeast Asia, Russia, and China.



[Pkg]

A North Korean worker who escaped from the regime in 2022 while working in Russia.



[Soundbite]

(Former N. Korean Worker in Russia (Escaped in 2022) (VOICE MODIFIED)): They exploited me for labor. I never got paid for my work.



He chose to defect due to poor working conditions and wage exploitation. In the wake of a string of defections by North Korean workers, diplomatic officials, and students studying abroad, South Korea detected signs of North Korean authorities getting ready to launch retaliatory terrorist attacks. South Korea's National Intelligence Service believes that officials of North Korean diplomatic missions and the Ministry of State Security are filing false reports blaming outsiders to avoid being held responsible for the defections and attempting to launch retaliatory attacks on the South Korean diplomatic service. The top intel agency said that North Korea has sent agents to China, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East to expand surveillance on South Korean diplomatic missions as well as carrying out actions such as looking for targets for terrorism. The South Korean government subsequently raised its terror alert level by two stages from the lowest to the second-highest. The five legations are the embassies in Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam and the consulate generals in Vladivostok and Shenyang. South Korea's terror alert has four levels. The second highest refers to a situation in which a terrorist act is very likely to occur.



[Soundbite]

Cho Han-bum (Korea Inst. for Nat'l Unification): Those five nations are friendly to N. Korea. It is likely that N. Korea would attempt to overcome diplomatic inferiority by attacking...diplomatic offices or hatching up schemes.



The NIS vowed to strengthen intel activities in nations other than the ones where signs of terrorist threats were detected.



KAKAO'S SM TAKEOVER APPROVED



[Anchor Lead]

The Fair Trade Commission has finally given the green light to Kakao corporation for its acquisition of SM Entertainment. However, with Kakao now capable of handling all aspects of music planning, production, and distribution, the Commission has set several conditions to ensure that this does not disrupt fair competition.



[Pkg]

Kakao Corporation launched a bid to take over SM Entertainment last March. In the takeover battle that also involved Hybe, Kakao in the end was able to acquire nearly 40% of SM shares. Kakao is the market leader in music distribution and streaming platform while SM is the top music production company. After a careful yearlong review, the Fair Trade Commission has approved the takeover... But on certain conditions. The watchdog made it clear that as Kakao is now in possession of the entire music market process, it must not undermine market order. This means Kakao's online streaming platform, Melon, must not refuse music supply requests by rival platforms or give special treatment to artists affiliated with Kakao and SM.



[Soundbite]

(Melon user): I do check out the pop-ups I see on the top of the page.



Implementation of such measures will also be regularly inspected. To ensure a more objective inspection, the FTC ordered the formation of an exclusive independent agency.



[Soundbite]

Jeong Hee-eun (Fair Trade Commission): The agency, comprising at least 5 independent officials, will inspect 3 sections, namely the latest music, spotlight and hi-rising.



However, concerns remain over the FTC's ability to verify the so-called algorithms at work.



[Soundbite]

Choi Kwang-ho (Korea Music Content Association): Content curation is said to be AI-driven but who knows what happens inside. It's possible that algorithms can recommend more SM songs.



The watchdog says it will observe developments for 3 years to see whether the corrective measures are being enforced. Meanwhile, a judiciary decision to determine whether there was illegality involved in the takeover process is still pending.



BTS CHART MANIPULATION ALLEGATION



[Anchor Lead]

The ongoing controversy surrounding the group 'BTS' continues. Allegations of digital music chart manipulation have now prompted a formal complaint to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. There is growing interest in whether the government will initiate an investigation into these claims.



[Pkg]

BTS is broiled in controversy over illegal marketing in the form of music chart manipulation of the band's mini-album released in 2015. The band's agency says the allegation is groundless. However, as the speculation continued to only grow, a petition has been filed with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. It states the matter must be investigated by the culture ministry and its affiliate, the Korea Creative Content Agency, and the results must be disclosed to the public, because illegal music chart manipulation can have a negative impact on the entire music industry. The culture ministry plans to decide on whether to investigate the matter after reviewing the details. BTS leader, RM, is also facing demands that he address the allegation himself. Critics say RM must not stay reticent on the matter because he is known for his outspoken personality and is set to release his solo album later this month. BTS' agency issued another statement on Thursday, in which it denied various allegations. It says it has also filed a complaint against multiple online posts that constitute the spread of false rumors and defamation.



MALICIOUS CIVIL PETITIONS



[Anchor Lead]

Recent tragic events have unfolded where public officials have died due to severe harassment from malicious civil petitions. Limited by their roles, they say it's difficult to respond to these situations and mentally suffer behind doors. In response, the government has introduced measures that empower agencies to legally counter such unlawful acts with a strong institutional response.



[Pkg]

A woman visits a community center to demand moving expenses. She ends up assaulting a public official.



[Soundbite]

What are you doing! Are you out of your mind!



She later posted the official's personal information on the internet for causing inconvenience. A barrage of malicious complaints ensued, and the official was later found dead.



[Soundbite]

(Gimpo City Hall official (VOICE MODIFIED)): He had a hard time because his name and phone number were disclosed to the public.



Illegal acts committed on public officials, such as verbal and physical abuse, have become commonplace, surpassing 40,000-50,000 cases annually. The government recommends that each public agency set up a response task force and file accusations against illegal acts on the institutional level. It also advises that public officials' personal information remain confidential. Phone calls from those filing civil petitions will be recorded entirely. When insulting or sexually harassing words are used, public officials will be allowed to issue a warning and end the call. Malicious online civil petitions will also be blocked.



[Soundbite]

Lee Sang-min (Minister of Interior and Safety): Those who file multiple online civil petitions to deliberately obstruct public officials' duties will be restricted.



Public officials who are exposed to malicious civil petitions will be allowed to take a sick leave of up to six days. Officials in charge of civil petitions will also receive extra points in promotions. However, some say the regulations must be mandatory and more support is needed.



[Soundbite]

Park Joong-bae (Korean Government Employees' Union): It's only about giving extra points in evaluations without any support in terms of workforce or budget. It's all up to local governments.



The government has decided to propose amendments to laws that need to be revised, such as the Civil Petitions Treatment Act, as soon as possible.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!