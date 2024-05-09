YOON HOLDS PRESS CONFERENCE

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol held a press conference today ahead of the second anniversary of his inauguration tomorrow. Before taking questions, he delivered an address to the nation outlining his administration’s achievements over the past two years and revealed plans for the next three years, including the establishment of an agency to address the low birth rate.



[Pkg]

President Yoon Suk Yeol held a press conference ahead of marking the second anniversary of his inauguration. This is the first press conference he held in one year and nine months. Before taking questions from reporters, Yoon delivered an address highlighting his administration’s policies over the past two years as well as future plans. The president said that he and his administration have been working to protect the underprivileged and vulnerable, but that his heart is heavy, as the livelihoods of the people are not improving quickly enough. Touching on policy directions for the next three years, he also promised to listen to the people more carefully and pay closer attention to what should be done to help them. As a move to address the nation’s falling birthrate in earnest, Yoon unveiled plans to create a government agency on the issue and appoint a new deputy prime minister in charge. He then asked the National Assembly to cooperate with the administration’s push to revise the government organization act for that purpose. The president also vowed to make it easier for parents to take parental leave for childbirth and childcare while improving the environment of daycare centers and nursery teachers.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): The government will make concerted efforts and focus on resolving low birthrate, which can be dubbed a national emergency.



Yoon also promised to expand recipients and increase the amount of living subsidies, and raise the basic pension payment to 400,000 won or around 292 U.S. dollars while he is in office. Noting signs of an economic recovery, the president stressed that achieving a per-capita national income of 50,000 dollars is not a dream if the nation keeps up the current momentum of economic growth led by the private sector. He pledged to open up an era for the working people and the middle class and bring changes that will have profound impacts on their lives. He then asked the opposition camp to cooperate with the government, saying that parliamentary support is essential for the success of government policies.



FIRST LADY BAG SCANDAL PROBE



[Anchor Lead]

Prosecutors have been investigating allegations that First Lady Kim Keon-hee accepted a luxury handbag by Pastor Choi Jae-young. A summoning takes place of the civic group official who sued the pastor. This marks the first round of questioning since Prosecutor General Lee One-seok ordered a swift investigation into the matter.



[Pkg]

The prosecution created a team dedicated to investigating First Lady Kim Keon-hee's alleged acceptance of a high-end handbag from Pastor Choi Jae-young. Prosecutors summoning and questioning on those concerned on Thursday takes place a week after Prosecutor General Lee One-seok ordered a speedy probe into the allegations.



[Soundbite]

Lee One-seok (Prosecutor General (May 7)): The investigation team will speedily and strictly probe and take action based on evidence and legal principles.



The prosecutorial investigation will focus on two main cases. The first probe looks into the online news outlet Voice of Seoul's accusations against President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon-hee for violating the anti-graft law. Another is a civic group's accusation of the pastor in question for committing illegal acts including trespassing. Prosecutors first question official of the civic group. The key issue is whether or not the pastor can be charged with trespassing despite the first lady allowing him to enter if in fact, he had intended to illegally film his meeting. On May 20, prosecutors will question Voice of Seoul head Baek Eun-jong who raised the accusations against the president and the first lady. The central point is whether or not the alleged violation is related to Yoon's duties as president. The Voice of Seoul is claiming that the bag was a bribe. But the presidential office says that the bag is being kept as a to-be-returned gift with all legalities observed. Under the current law, there is no clause to penalize the spouse of a public official. However, legal experts present mixed opinions over the president's obligation to report. A prosecution official said that they plan to continue follow-up investigations after questioning the accuser and looking into the claims. Regarding the questioning of the first lady, all eyes are on what prosecutors will choose among multiple available options, including a written statement, a summon, or questioning in an alternative location.



PAROLE FOR YOON'S MOTHER-IN-LAW



[Anchor Lead]

The Justice Ministry's parole review committee has deemed President Yoon Suk Yeol's mother-in-law, Choi Eun-soon, eligible for parole. Choi is scheduled to be released on the 14th after receiving final approval from the Justice Minister.



[Pkg]

Choi Eun-soon, President Yoon Suk Yeol's mother-in-law, has been in prison since last July after being sentenced to one year of imprisonment for forging bank balance documents. The Justice Ministry's parole review committee unanimously decided that she was eligible for parole.



[Soundbite]

Kim Yong-jin (Parole Review Committee): (What was the principle you followed in reviewing her case?) All the committee members tried to review the case fairly according to the law and principle.



Choi was up for parole review in February but was ruled ineligible. Her case was deferred in last month's review given that she didn't want to be paroled. The Justice Ministry said although Choi again didn't want to be paroled, the parole review committee determined that she was eligible for parole given her age, prison term, her behavior during imprisonment, and her health conditions. When her parole is finally approved by the Justice Minister, she will be released from prison on May 14th, about two months earlier than the original release date of July 20th. The parole review committee ruled that Choi and 649 people out of 1,140 candidates were eligible for parole.



COUPANG SUFFERS LOSS IN 1Q



[Anchor Lead]

Coupang's operating profit in the first quarter of this year decreased for the first time in seven quarters, and the company's net income turned from profit to loss. The main cause is the growing influence of Chinese e-commerce companies, intensifying competition to the point where the landscape of the domestic and international e-commerce industry is shifting significantly.



[Pkg]

Coupang's first quarter sales recorded roughly 9.45 trillion won or some 6.9 billion U.S. dollars. The online retail giant's sales grew 28% compared to the same period last year, but its operating profit plunged 61% to 53.1 billion won, almost 39 million dollars. This is the first time that Coupang's quarterly operating profit fell since the third quarter of 2022. The company also suffered a net income loss of 31.8 billion won, or around 23 million dollars. Coupang chairman Kim Bom played up the threats posed by the Chinese e-commerce businesses entering the Korean market.



[Soundbite]

Kim Bom-suk (Coupang Chair)



Chinese e-commerce companies are quickly entering the Korean market. Coupang and 11Street had occupied the two top spots in the list of e-commerce app users as recently as January of this year. But China's Ali Express and Temu rose to second and third places respectively, pushing 11Street from second to fourth place. Also, the United States, which had the second largest share in direct overseas purchases in the first quarter fell while China's percentage grew dramatically to 57%.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Jung Yeon-sung (Dankook University): A product directly bought from China is cheaper due to tariff exemption. Such price competitiveness is not likely to change any time soon.



As Chinese e-commerce giants armed with low prices encroach the Korean market, Coupang and other local online retailers are expected to fight more fiercely to survive in this environment.



SURPRISE FOR FIREFIGHTER DAD



[Anchor Lead]

Yesterday marked Parents Day in Korea. A fire lieutenant with 15 years of service who received a very special Parents' Day gift from his high school senior daughter has become a sensation. Let's check it out.



[Pkg]

Firefighters armed with hoses run toward a house engulfed in black smoke. As others run away from the site, they jump into the completely scorched house. The fire station bell usually calling them to action, today, has another purpose. Firefighters are greeted by a coffee truck.



[Soundbite]

Enjoy the treat!



A long line immediately forms and each officer receives a cool drink.



[Soundbite]

(Thank you for the drink.) Hope you like it.



But noticeably, one particular person is receiving all of the thank-you greetings. He is fire lieutenant Park Geon-gi, the father of high school senior Ji-an. Ji-an won a surprise Parents Day event she signed up for and was able to send this coffee truck gift to her father.



[Soundbite]

Lt. Park Geon-gi (Dongjak Fire Station): I got emotional with gratitude. My daughter has all grown up.



Dad who had at times had to scold her before the all important college entrance exam is moved to tears.



[Soundbite]

Don't cry! Don't cry!



[Soundbite]

Lt. Park Geon-gi (Dongjak Fire Station): Despite my job being dangerous, my daughter is proud to tell her friends about me. I find that heartrending.



[Soundbite]

Ji-an (Daughter of Park Geon-gi): Work must be tough but dad always smiles brightly. I'm so thankful to him. I will be a good daughter and make him happy.



It was an unforgettable Parents Day mixed with raw emotions of both regrets and gratitude.



MED STUDENT ARRESTED FOR MURDER



[Anchor Lead]

A medical student accused of murdering his girlfriend with a weapon on a rooftop in Seoul's Gangnam district, has been arrested. The court has issued an arrest warrant citing the risk of flight.



[Pkg]

A man hiding his face with a cap and mask enters the court. The medical school student in his 20s surnamed Choi is accused of killing his girlfriend on a building rooftop near Seoul's Gangnam subway station.



[Soundbite]

Choi ○○ (Suspect (VOICE MODIFIED)): (Anything to say to the victim's family?) I'm sorry.



The court has issued an arrest warrant citing the risk of flight. According to autopsy results by the National Forensic Service, the woman died of bleeding caused by a deadly weapon. On the day of the crime, Choi bought the weapon at a supermarket in Hwaseong, Gyeonggido Province. He called the woman to the site of the crime and the two entered the building together. The rooftop can be accessed not by an elevator but a particular passageway.



[Soundbite]

(Building official (VOICE MODIFIED)): This is the smoking area so people from all floors come up here.



It's yet to be identified how the two went up to the rooftop. Through a court-appointed lawyer, Choi admitted to the crime and said he will atone for his wrongdoing to the victim and her family for the rest of his life.



[Soundbite]

Choi ○○ (Suspect): (Why did you commit the crime?) …. (Since when did you plan?) ….



Choi had a perfect score in the college entrance exam and was attending a medical school in Seoul. In the past, he said his wish is to become a great surgeon. He told the police during interrogation that he committed the act after his girlfriend told him she wanted to break up. Police will analyze Choi's phone to verify the motive and other details.



NEW KBS AUDITION SHOW 'MA1'



[Anchor Lead]

35 young boys dreaming of becoming K-pop stars will soon be reaching out to viewers. Unlike previous audition programs, this time, contestants without management agencies will compete. As our last story, we meet future leaders of the K-POP world.



[Pkg]

Fierce competition to become a K-pop idol singer. For the first time in 6 years, KBS is launching an audition program titled Make Mate 1(MA1). 35 young men will showcase their talent each week for two months in order to make it into the final debut team. More than half a year was spent alone on uncovering unpolished talent. Contestants were picked not only in South Korea but also from China, Japan and Thailand.



[Soundbite]

Jeong Hyeon-jun (MA1 contestant): I feel a bit burdened by the thought of having to prove myself.



The show focuses more than anything else on the participants' growth. Unlike other audition programs that came before, none of the 35 contestants are represented by management agencies.



[Soundbite]

Ra Hyeon-woong (MA1 producer): These guys have never danced before in their lives. Talk about growth.



Serious effort also went into forming the coaching staff which includes singers Lim Han-byul and Solar and choreographer Vata. The host of the show is boy band EXO member Xiumin who will lead and guide the contestants as a senior in the K-pop industry.



[Soundbite]

Xiumin (MA1 host (EXO member)): Just like the contestants, I'm a newbie emcee. It's my goal to show my own improvement during the show.





Some 510-thousand votes were cast from 81 countries in a pre-broadcast early voting event. The first episode of Make Mate 1 airs on May 15 on KBS 2TV.



