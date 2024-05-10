동영상 고정 취소

YOON'S APOLOGY ON WIFE'S CONDUCT



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol clarified his stance on First Lady Kim Keon-hee's alleged acceptance of a luxury bag and the Special Counsel Law regarding the death of a Marine during his press conference. He apologized for the First Lady's scandal but remained opposed to the Special Counsel Law. He suggested introducing the law only after reviewing the investigation results and determining if they are insufficient.



[Pkg]

A prosecution probe recently began into First Lady Kim Keon-hee's alleged acceptance of a high-end bag gift. President Yoon Suk Yeol has apologized for the scandal for the very first time.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): I apologize for causing public concern with my wife's unwise conduct.



Without remarking on the probe itself, he said he believes investigators will do a fair job. However, regarding stock price manipulation allegations also involving his wife, Yoon drew a line against introducing a special counsel probe. He called such a move a politically motivated offensive not befitting of the real purpose of a special counsel probe.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): (For the past 2.5 years) the prosecution targeted and investigated me very fiercely even mobilizing its special unit.



Regarding the death of a Marine during a search and rescue operation last year, President Yoon expressed sorrow.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): As commander in chief, the young Marine's death in line of work during a public support operation is heartbreaking.



But he proposed a special counsel probe only if the outcome of an ongoing investigation is deemed insufficient.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): If the public finds the ongoing probe's outcome unconvincing, I will be the first to demand a special counsel probe.



As for appointing former defense minister Lee Jong-sup as ambassador to Australia, Yoon said the appointment was aimed at boosting defense exports and that he did not know Lee was facing a travel ban.



PPP ELECTS NEW FLOOR LEADER



[Anchor Lead]

The People Power Party elected former Deputy Prime Minister and three-term lawmaker Choo Kyung-ho as the new floor leader for the 22nd National Assembly. Choo now faces numerous challenges, including negotiating the organization of the new parliament and addressing the demands of the dominant opposition party.



[Pkg]

People Power Party representative Choo Kyung-ho defeated two candidates from the Chungcheong and Gyeonggi regions to enjoy a landslide victory in the floor leader election. In his victory speech, the former Deputy Prime Minister said that he takes on the role with much to lose with an unbeatable resolve.



[Soundbite]

Choo Kyung-ho (Floor Leader, People Power Party): I decided to break through the situation even if I have to take on daunting odds in the Yeongnam region and bear this heavy responsibility.



The road ahead of PPP floor leader Choo is long and full of obstacles. The Democratic Party and its satellite parties have 192 seats in the 22nd National Assembly scheduled to start on May 30th. The new DP floor leader warned that the opposition camp managed to impeach the president back in 2016 when there were only 170 opposition legislators.



[Soundbite]

Park Chan-dae (Floor Leader, Democratic Party (May 9, CBS Radio)): We are only 8 short of 200 seats. How long would PPP lawmakers be wary of the presidential office? They should listen to the people.



Under these circumstances, Choo highlighted his negotiation capacity learned while serving in key party and government posts and stressed that he won't be swayed by outside forces.



[Soundbite]

Choo Kyung-ho (Floor Leader, People Power Party): I will not back down from wrongful political attacks driven by party interests. I will fight the majority opposition party's parliamentary dictatorship.



The challenges faced by Choo include maintaining unity within the party during the 21st National Assembly's remaining term and negotiating the organization of the 22nd parliament during which the DP is determined to chair all the standing committees.



MED PROFESSORS TAKE A DAY OFF



[Anchor Lead]

The emergency council of medical school professors have declared to take a day off from work on Friday nationwide. Explaining the reason, the council said that amid the ongoing healthcare emergency caused by erroneous government policy, professors are grappling with continued night duties and excessive workload. The council said that med schools, based on their respective circumstances, will continue the weekly breaks by adjusting patient appointments. Some 50 university affiliated hospitals are expected to take part in the one-day treatment suspension on Friday.



LOST DOG HOME AFTER 41 DAYS



[Anchor Lead]

In a miraculous turn of events, a lost jindo dog returned home alone after 41 days. Despite being 30 minutes away by car, the jindo dog named Son Hong-min miraculously found his way back home.



[Pkg]

This jindo dog named Son Hong-min was born in April of 2023. Clever and handsome, he was showered with love by his owner since he was a puppy. The dog's owner, Yoon Jung-sang, a big fan of football, named his pet Son Hong-min because it sounds similar to the name of football star, Son Heung-min. He even took his dog to the site of a jindo dog exhibition event. But he ended up losing him there. Frightened by barking dogs around him, Hong-min escaped his leash and went missing.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-wang (Then Organizer of jindo dog event): Everyone tried to locate the missing dog. We even stopped the event.



The dog's owner continued looking for the missing dog for days but to no avail. But 41 days later, on May 3...Hong-min finally made it back home.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Jung-sang (Owner of jindo dog Son Hong-min): He has a microchip implanted. When I called his name, he wagged his tail and came to me.



The surprising part is that Hong-min disappeared in an unfamiliar location that takes half an hour to reach from home by car.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Jung-sang (Owner of jindo dog Son Hong-min): He probably found his way because of a stream that flows where he got lost. I often took him for walks to the Daejeoncheon Stream...so he tried to find me there.



The dog Hong-min was covered in ticks and bugs when he returned home, and his feet were all wet.



[Soundbite]

How did you find home?



Luckily, Hong-min is now safe at home. His owner has promised to never let his dog go missing again.



[Soundbite]

I will take care of you forever, so don't leave home. It's rough out there.



SK CHAIR'S AFFAIR PARTNER SUED



[Anchor Lead]

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and Art Center Nabi Director Roh Soh-yeong, currently awaiting the appellate court ruling on their divorce, are also entangled in another legal battle involving T&C Foundation President Kim Hee-young. Roh is demanding 3 billion won, approximately 2.2 million dollars, in damages from Kim, claiming that Chey's relationship with Kim has caused her immense mental suffering and led to the breakdown of her marriage. The verdict for this lawsuit is expected in August.



[Pkg]

Roh Soh-yeong, the director of Art Center Nabi, is demanding 2 trillion won, or nearly 1.5 billion dollars, in alimony from SK Chairman Chey Tae-won.



[Soundbite]

Roh Soh-yeong (Director, Art Center Nabi (April 16)): I hope this case will help raise awareness of value of family and social justice.



Roh has also filed a suit against Chey's affair partner, T&C Foundation President Kim Hee-young. Roh claims her husband's extramarital affair with Kim has caused suffering to her and their children, which resulted in all kinds of health problems. She is demanding 3 billion won, or approximately 2.2 million dollars, from Kim for ruining her marriage and causing pain. Kim rebutted by saying that the SK chairman and Roh had been separated for many years, and the statute of limitations for claiming damages has expired because she filed a divorce lawsuit more than three years ago. The trial lasted about 40 minutes with neither side in attendance.



[Soundbite]

Lee Sang-won (Roh Soh-yeong's attorney): Each side made a 20-minute presentation on its stance and closing arguments. More materials will likely be submitted later.



Last November Roh claimed that Chey spent 100 billion won, or around 73 million dollars, on his new partner and their out-of-wedlock child, which is three times as much as he spent on Roh and their children. Kim dismissed Roh's claim as groundless and malicious disinformation. An appellate court is to announce its verdict on Chey and Roh's divorce lawsuit on May 30. The first ruling on the damages suit between Roh and Kim is slated for August 22.



ICONIC KBS RADIO SHOW MARKS 60 YRS



[Anchor Lead]

The leading KBS radio program "To You Who Forgot the Night" marked its 60th anniversary on Thursday and held a ceremony at KBS headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul where the show's past DJs such as Song Seung-whan and Choi Soo-jong were honored with appreciation plaques. The long standing program first aired in 1964 with inaugural host, anchor woman Lee Seong-hwa followed by the hottest stars of the time. Through Friday, a special anniversary segment will be broadcast where messages from listeners related to the iconic program will be introduced and shared.



WORLD'S LARGEST DRONE SHOW



[Anchor Lead]

Last night in Songdo, Incheon, over 5,000 drones lit up the sky in the world's largest drone show. The display was unveiled to the public for the first time to mark the opening of the 5th Korea Drone Expo, attended by global industry professionals. Here's more.



[Pkg]

Over five thousand drones light up the night sky over Songdo, Incheon. The drones perform an impressive dance against the vast empty space. Spectators drop their jaws in awe.



A local drone company that set a new World Guinness Record in the swarm drone category over China demonstrated its technology for the first time in the opening ceremony of the 2024 Korea Drone Expo.



[Soundbite]

Kim Bo-hyeon (UVify): The goal of Guinness World Record is to maintain the drones above 2 meters for over 1 minute. We set a record by flying 5,293 drones.



Lately, the Korean drone makers focus on assorted commercial models. Towards the end of this year, drone delivery will be tested on 17 municipal islands and camping sites. Drones are already employed in land survey, construction, and even farming. The defense industry is also an area where drones grow more versatile in its usage.



[Soundbite]

Kim Dong-hyeon (Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport): The technology of task-specific drones that carry out various missions is already recognized. The drone market is growing in this area.



The global market for recreational drones is already dominated by Chinese drone makers armed with price competitiveness. But the market for commercial drones for specific tasks is still wide open. Korea also stands to benefit from the fact that the United States increasingly tries to ban Chinese-made drones due to security concerns.



[Soundbite]

Kang Chang-bon (Korea Institute of Aviation Safety Technology): A law has been passed to ban U.S. intelligence agencies and public institutions from using Chinese drones. Such move is not limited only to the U.S.



Experts say that it is time to discuss such institutional measures as liability insurance or real-name drone registration to keep pace with the growing drone industry.



NEWEST BOX OFFICE RELEASES



[Anchor Lead]

The "Planet of the Apes" series returns after seven years, with many Koreans contributing to its special effects. And a horror movie about a Halloween special gone wrong and the melodrama "Unknown" are also set to captivate audiences. Here's more.



[Pkg]

An oasis where evolved apes and humans regressed to a feral state live... The ape leader, Proximus, tries to hunt down humans and rule over them. Another ape, named Noa, loses his village to Proximus' army and tries to find his kidnapped friends when he encounters a human named Mae, and realizes that apes and humans used to coexist. The "Planet of the Apes" series is back after a seven-year hiatus. It's the result of collaboration between director Wes Ball, who also directed "The Maze Runner," and the screenwriter of "Avatar: The Way of Water." The movie's special effects team includes many Koreans talents. 1977, Halloween eve... The host of a late-night talk show Jack Delroy and the show's production crew decide to produce a special show to salvage falling ratings. It's a supernatural horror film featuring conversations with the souls of the deceased and a girl who survived a satanic cult. The movie's directors, Australian brothers Cameron and Colin Cairnes drew inspiration from a true story about actual events from an episode of "The Don Lane Show" from the 1970s. An ex-boyfriend shows up one day six years after their breakup and says he needs help because he has killed his friend by mistake. Unknown is a sentimental melodrama blending mysterious storytelling with sci-fi elements. The cast includes a blend of rookie talent and a seasoned veteran in up-and-coming actress Kwon Ip-sae and veteran actress Yun Yoo-sun, a 51 year pro in the industry.



