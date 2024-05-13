동영상 고정 취소

PASTOR SUMMONED OVER BAG SCANDAL





Prosecutors summoned Pastor Choi Jae-young, who is implicated in the scandal involving the gifting of a luxury handbag to First Lady Kim Keon-hee. The investigation will focus on the circumstances under which the handbag was transferred to the First Lady and to determine whether any solicitation was involved.





On Monday, Prosecutors are questioning Pastor Choi Jae-young who gave a high-end handbag to First Lady Kim Keon-hee. He is being treated as a suspect accused of violating the anti-graft law and trespassing. This is the first time the pastor is grilled by prosecutors for his involvement in the handbag scandal. In September 2022, Choi clandestinely filmed his meeting with the first lady with a wristwatch-type camera. During the meeting at Kim's office, he gave her a luxury handbag worth three million won or about 2,200 U.S. dollars. Last week, prosecutors questioned officials of a civic group that filed a complaint against the pastor. Monday's interrogation focuses on finding out why he gave the handbag to the first lady and whether or not it is related to the president's duties. The pastor promised to cooperate with the prosecutors' probe, saying that it was a journalistic activity for public interest. Prosecutors requested Choi to submit the original edition of the video and the messages he had exchanged with the first lady. On May 20, prosecutors will also summon and question Voice of Seoul head Baek Eun-jong who accused the president and first lady of violating the anti-graft law. Baek unveiled his plan to press more accusations against Kim, saying that in addition to the handbag, cosmetics and perfume were given to her on multiple occasions. Regarding the allegations, Prosecutor General Lee One-seok recently ordered a speedy investigation and President Yoon Suk Yeol called for a fair and strict probe in last week's press conference. All eyes are on whether or not prosecutors will question the first lady and what method they will choose to use if they decide to do so.



QUESTIONING OF EX-MARINE COMMANDER





Police have summoned and questioned Lim Seong-geun, former commander of the Marine's 1st Division, as part of their investigation into last year's death of a young Marine. Lim is accused of involuntary manslaughter. This is the first time police question him in person since the young Marine died during pos-flood rescue operations ten months ago. The Gyeongbuk Provincial Police Agency, which is in charge of the probe into the Marine's death, have summoned and questioned some 50 people, including a lieutenant colonel who served as the commander of the victim's unit.



KOREAN MAN KILLED IN THAILAND





A disturbing incident has unfolded in Pattaya, Thailand, as a Korean national was kidnapped and subsequently murdered. Among the prime suspects, three Korean nationals, one has been urgently arrested in Korea in connection with the heinous crime.





A reservoir in Pattaya, Thailand. Divers lift a large plastic barrel from the water. Inside they found cement along with the body of a Korean man. The man has been identified as a Korean national in his 30s surnamed Roh who arrived in Thailand on April 30th.





(PPTV report (Thailand)): The abandoned body of a Korean man was found in a large barrel in a reservoir.



Local police say the deceased man's mother in Korea, received a ransom call from a stranger on May 7th. The caller demanded that she send him 100 million won, or around 72-thousand dollars, by the following day. The caller said he sustained losses because her son had drowned his drug supply in water.





Noppasin Poonsawat (Deputy Director, Thai Metropolitan Police Bureau): The suspects told the woman her son was being held hostage for drowning their drugs.



The man was captured on security camera near a nightclub in Bangkok in the early

hours of May 3rd. He was about to make a phone call when another Korean man forcibly takes him elsewhere. Local police believe that two Korean suspects, including the one in the footage, took Roh in a car and drove to Pattaya where they were joined by a third man. They are suspected of murdering Roh the following day and abandoning his body. Police are zeroing in on three Korean nationals as suspects because they were seen on security camera footage, buying a large plastic barrel and rope.





Noppasin Poonsawat (Deputy Director, Thai Metropolitan Police Bureau): Our evidence gathering and forensic teams secured evidence at the crime scene.



On Sunday night, officers from the Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency, which is working with the Thai police to investigate the case, detained a man in his 20s in Pattaya for allegedly murdering Roh. They are also in pursuit of the remaining two suspects.



FAREWELL FLIGHT OF PHANTOM JETS





After over fifty years of service, the Air Force's F-4 Phantom fighter jets are set to retire this year. With just over a month left until their retirement, these aircrafts have embarked on a farewell flight across its homeland. On this final national tour, our news crew was also aboard.





Pilots and reporters walk to a hangar together. An F-4 Phantom II fighter jet painted dark gray awaits them there. After a final checkup, the pilot boards the aircraft first. A reporter boards the backseat and dons safety gear. The Phantoms were first leased to Korea for free by the U.S. forces in 1969. In 1975, the supersonic fighter bombers were introduced on defense funds paid by the Korean public. Named "Pilseung Squadron," the Phantoms conducted a tour flight over major cities. Four Phantoms, one of which was painted in the same jungle camouflage pattern it had when it was first introduced, have conducted their farewell flight ahead of their retirement.





Lim Jong-bin (KBS Reporter (Recorded communication)): Our aircraft is flying at 9,000ft (2,740m). We have passed by Chungju and are crossing the national territory toward the east coast.



They departed from Suwon and flew over major historic sites before landing in Daegu, which is like a hometown to the Phantoms. After refueling, the squadron headed to the South Sea. In the skies over Sacheon, they joined the KF-21 supersonic fighters, which will take over their mission of defending the nation's airspace. Then the jets moved to Saemangeum before returning to Suwon. The farewell flight lasted about three hours.





Park Jong-heon (153rd Fighter Squadron): It's sad to say goodbye to these jets, which have been a big part of my service as an Air Force pilot.



The Phantoms' retirement ceremony will take place on June 7 at the Suwon Air Base.



S.KOREA-U.S. 2nd SMA TALKS





Korea and the U.S. will hold the second round of their talks in Seoul next week on the sharing of costs for the upkeep of U.S. Forces Korea. A diplomatic source said a U.S. delegation led by chief negotiator Linda Specht will visit Korea for the talks early next week, adding that coordination is underway to arrange the details of the schedule. In the second-round of talks, the two sides are expected to begin negotiations in earnest over the amount of each side's contribution and the term of the new deal.



POP-UP STORE MARKETING IN TREND





In areas bustling with people, it's quite common to find pop-up stores with lines of people wanting to get in. These pop-up stores are becoming increasingly diversified, being established as one of the strongest marketing tools. In Seongsu-dong, Seoul, you can find several dozen of these pop-ups opening every week.





This is an ice cream pop-up shop in Seongsu-dong, Seoul. Advance reservations closed in two days and more than 16,000 people visited the store in the past two weeks alone. The most popular attractions include an ice cream tasting corner where you can customize your toppings and a hands-on game room.





Baek Ji-hyeon (Anyang resident): First of all, I like ice cream and there's no other space offering such a game. I had fun.



This ramyeon pop-up store is set up in retro style to replicate the 1980's vibes when the product was first released. Visitors can get a mock chef certificate after entering their own unique ramyeon cooking recipe. Such pop-up stores are also popular among non-local visitors who prefer going to trendy spots over traditional tourist landmarks.







Paulina Razareva (Russian student in S. Korea)





Park Eun-cheol (Food company marketing manager): Using the concept of a Korean snack eatery, we planned a pop-up store where everyone can enjoy the food and have fun.



In Seongsu-dong, roughly 50 pop-up stores are operated in a week. That's the highest concentration of pop-ups in the country. Types of businesses are becoming more varied as well, ranging from food, fashion, to even financial services.





Park Jin-woo (Online magazine CEO in Seongsu area): All brands run a pop-up store. In addition to fashion and F&B businesses, a financial firm opened one recently.



Conglomerates are also eager to provide this immersive experience to attract future customers, turning pop-up stores into another in-trend marketing tactic.



10TH ANNUAL SPACE-OUT CONTEST





How great does this sound? A "Space-out Contest" took place in Jamsugyo Bridge in Seoul, which is a contest famous doing absolutely nothing. The contest is already in its 10th year. Let's go check it out right now.





Blank faces... Vacant eyes stare out into space. Onlookers surround the contest site, but the contestants don't mind them at all as they shut out everything.





Lee Bu-geon (Namyangju resident): I entered the contest because my teacher said I'm good at spacing out. (You shouldn't space out in school.) I will try not to zone out anymore.



The Hangang River Space-out Contest already marks its tenth anniversary this year. The contest has become so hot that now roughly 2,700 teams compete for the top spot. The maiden edition only saw 80 teams. The first contestant to be eliminated is filled with disappointment.





Hong Ji-woo (Goyang resident): I was doing well in the beginning, but I failed to remain poker-faced because the sunlight was too strong.



These days, everybody is busy with something. The space-out contest was a chance for both the contestants and onlookers to think about the meaning of simply emptying one's mind.



FIRST SEJONG INSTITUTE IN UAE





As the popularity of the Korean language continues to surge globally, the Middle East and North Africa still face challenges in accessing Korean language education. In response, the King Sejong Institute has established its first regional headquarters in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, committing to a major initiative to promote the Korean language.



[Pkg]



Repeat after me.



These students repeat after the teacher although they've never spoken Korean before. When a new beginner Korean class became available, it was filled up in just one hour.





Hanin (Student at King Sejong Institute)



A new King Sejong Institute opened in Sharjah, the capital of the third largest emirate in the UAE. The city is also the UNESCO-designated cultural capital of the Arab region, housing French and other cultural centers from around the world.





Prof. Bashair Mussa (Univ. of Sharjah)



Driven by the popularity of K-pop and other Korean cultural contents, demand for Korean language continues to grow in the Middle East and African regions. The King Sejong Institutes in Egypt and other countries in the region are so popular that only one in five applicants can get into the program. However, only 14 out of roughly 240 King Sejong Institutes around the globe are located in the Middle Eastern and North African regions. The most pressing issue is developing textbooks and recruiting instructors suited to this region's religions and cultures. Textbook editors must rewrite the parts where a man and a woman greet each other casually at their first meeting or where people eat the foods banned by the local religion.





Jung Yeon-sook (King Sejong Institute instructor): Learning a language is not about just learning the letters. They should accept the culture first and understand our thoughts and songs.



A growing number of universities in the Middle East has Korean language courses. There are already undergraduate Korean programs at five universities in the UAE alone.



