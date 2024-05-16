동영상 고정 취소

DP'S CASH HANDOUT ACT DISPUTE



[Anchor Lead]

The Democratic Party's campaign pledge for what's dubbed the 'Livelihood Recovery Support Funds' has emerged as a contentious issue in the political arena. The party asserts that if the government does not cooperate in allocating a supplementary budget for the payment of 250,000 won to all citizens, that's around 185 U.S. dollars, it will enforce this through a 'Special Measures Act' in the 22nd National Assembly. This stance has sparked a constitutional debate, with criticisms arguing the potential unconstitutionality of such an act.



[Pkg]

The Democratic Party is planning to propose the so-called special measures act as its first bill of the new 22nd National Assembly set to open late this month. The act is about providing cash handouts of 250,000 won or some 185 U.S. dollars to all South Korean people. As the government expressed unwillingness to earmark a supplementary budget, the main opposition party is vowing to keep the campaign promise through the special measures act, which stipulates details of administrative execution. However, the DP is indicating willingness to dole out the cash handout to a selection of people, a shift in its initial stance.



[Soundbite]

Jin Sung-joon (Policy Committee, DP (MBC Radio, May 14)): It's a pump-priming measure to help ease economic difficulties in local regions. No reason to oppose if the government, ruling party propose to focus on...those in need, based on factors like income.



In response, the government expressed opposition, saying that appropriating a budget and a supplementary budget is the administration's exclusive right guaranteed under the Constitution and that the DP's move could be considered unconstitutional.



[Soundbite]

Choi Sang-mok (Deputy Prime Minister for Economy (May 12)): The Constitution states the administration has budget appropriation authority. Majority opinion is that the DP's move is likely unconstitutional.



The People Power Party denounced the DP's special measures act as political violence pursued by a party holding a parliamentary majority. The ruling party is pledging to go to the Constitutional Court if the DP railroads the legislation unilaterally. Legal experts are showing mixed opinions over the unconstitutionality of the DP's proposal.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Jung Tae-ho (Law School of Kyunghee University): Can we say that forcing the government to earmark a supplementary budget is a violation of its budget appropriation authority?



[Soundbite]

Prof. Jang Young-soo (Law School of Korea University): If it is enforced by law, it is just machine-like execution with no room for judgment. It could neutralize the government's fiscal authority.



Amid this situation, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo reaffirmed his opposition to the universal payment of cash handouts, saying that for the government and the ruling party, the top economic priority is to stabilize consumer prices.



[Soundbite]

Han Duck-soo (Prime Minister (Press conference, May 14)): When it comes to economic policies, it is about striking a balance among multiple options. It is necessary to discuss about...whether or not it is right to give out 250,000 won to all people.



Minor opposition parties are divided over the cash handout act, as the Progressive Party is supporting it while the New Future Party is against it. It is expected that the dispute over the issue will likely escalate further with the opening of the new National Assembly.



PARLIAMENT SPEAKER CANDIDATE ELECTED



[Anchor Lead]

The Democratic Party has elected Rep. Woo Won-shik as its candidate for the parliamentary speaker for the first half of the 22nd National Assembly. The five-term lawmaker won the election by defeating Choo Mi-ae in a meeting of the party’s lawmakers-elect, which was held at the National Assembly Thursday morning. Woo will be confirmed as the parliamentary speaker at the upcoming National Assembly’s first plenary session to be held on June 5, as the party holding a majority in parliament traditionally produces the speaker.



N. KOREA SCIENCE TEAM IN MOSCOW



[Anchor Lead]

As North Korea intensifies its multifaceted cooperation with Russia, it has announced the dispatch of a delegation from its State Commission of Science and Technology to Russia. While the stated purpose of the visit is to discuss hosting a science conference in Pyongyang this September, there are speculations that the move might actually be aimed at facilitating military cooperation, including the transfer of weapons technology.



[Pkg]

North Korea has dispatched a delegation of representatives from its State Commission of Science and Technology to Moscow this time. The stated pretext is to attend a conference to discuss cooperation in science and technology. Last month alone, Pyongyang sent its health and education ministers and an agricultural committee chief to Russia, in a growing sign of active bilateral exchange in recent days. In an unusual move, the Russian embassy in Pyongyang disclosed the itinerary of the North Korean science delegation's Moscow trip on social media. It includes visits to think tanks and organizations related to science and education fields. The embassy also said the two sides will adopt a protocol on cooperation in science and technology and basic research, and also hinted at a possible science convention taking place in Pyongyang in September. Such emphasis on science and research as cooperation areas is viewed as keeping in mind the potential violation of global sanctions imposed on North Korea. After the North carried out its 5th nuclear test in 2016, the UN Security Council banned any cooperation with the regime in science and technology to prevent the transfer of technologies related to weapons of mass destruction.



[Soundbite]

Cho Han-bum (Korea Inst. for Nat'l Unificatio): Any cutting edge technology can be used to develop strategic weapons. Blatant expressions on science cooperation in no way hide...Russia's intent to circumvent sanctions.



Meanwhile the governor of the Russian maritime province, in a social media post, announced that passenger rail service between Vladivostok and the North Korean city of Rason is set to resume. Pundits believe the mass dispatch of North Korean workers to Russia may further accelerate economic cooperation between the two sides.



SINGER PROBED FOR HIT-AND-RUN



[Anchor Lead]

Trot singer Kim Ho-joong is under police investigation for allegedly attempting to switch drivers after causing a hit-and-run accident. According to a KBS investigation, Kim requested his manager to attend the police station on his behalf, and evidence suggests that his management agency was involved in attempting to cover up the incident.



[Pkg]

May 9th, at around 11:40 p.m., a white SUV crosses over the centerline and hits a taxi. The SUV appears to stop for a second but then just drives off. The fleeing vehicle is captured on camera on a nearby alley minutes later. It's the car of singer Kim Ho-joong. Two hours later at around 2 a.m., Kim's manager reports to police insisting that he was driving the SUV in question. Police looked for the car's owner but Kim appeared some 17 hours after the incident. He initially claimed the manager was in the driver's seat, but after continued police questioning, Kim confessed that he was driving. He not only committed a hit and run but also attempted to switch drivers and shift blame. His management agency said it was the manager's own doing and Kim only knew about it later. And added that a breathalyzer test confirmed Kim was not driving under the influence. However, KBS has found that a recorded file exists of Kim telling his manager that he had an accident while drunk driving and asking him to appear before police instead of him. Police are also known to have obtained this recording. There's also circumstantial evidence the management agency tried to cover up the event. The manager and several employees from the agency are confirmed to have arrived on a backstreet the SUV was briefly parked at following the accident. Police are looking into whether the employees served as accomplices in assisting the singer flee the scene. The agency said that Kim's scheduled concert will go ahead as planned while authorities have requested a search warrant to get a hold of the SUV's black box.



PARAGLIDING ACCIDENTS ARE UP



[Anchor Lead]

Located among the Sobaeksan mountains, Danyang in Chungcheong-bukdo Province is known as a mecca for paragliding. However, the area is increasingly marred by frequent accidents, including both major and minor, leading to numerous injuries. This surge in mishaps has brought the adequacy of safety measures into sharp question.



[Pkg]

A tandem paraglider trying to take off from a gliding site skids down the mountain slope. Just when the situation was about to get dangerous, a safety staff rushes over to grab the riders. Such risky scene from time to time leads to a more serious accident. Emergency rescue crew tends to men spotted down on the ground on a mountain road. An instructor and a rider got into an accident when the paraglider they were on spun out of control after takeoff.



[Soundbite]

Ahn Seo-hyeon (Paramedic): They tumbled down a mountain slope. I fastened their heads, wrists with splints.



Thirty-two tandem paragliding accidents were reported between 2012 and March of 2024. More than half of those accidents occurred in Danyang in central Korea, leaving two people dead and 25 injured. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport recommended local governments to work with paragliding businesses to set up safety nets around the takeoff site, but nothing has been done so far. Also delayed were setting up surveillance cameras around the takeoff and landing points for accident investigation and organizing a private-public council to discuss safety measures.



[Soundbite]

Han Sang-il (Investigator, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport): Local govts tended to overlook the lack of safety measures because of the assumption they can't interfere with business practices of private companies.



Roughly 940,000 tourists came to Danyang last year for a paragliding experience. As more people attempt this extreme sport, safety measures should be strengthened as well.



U.S. ON CHINESE CONNECTED VEHICLES

The U.S. government says it will issue rules on Chinese connected vehicles this fall, citing potential national security risks and leaks of American consumers' data. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said before the Senate Committee on Appropriations that connected vehicles pose significant risks to national security, as they have navigation and self-driving capabilities and communicate bidirectionally with systems outside of the vehicle via a wireless network. Previously, Raimondo said that her department is considering placing regulations on Chinese connected cars, including an import ban.



S.KOREA MARKS BUDDHA'S BIRTHDAY



[Anchor Lead]

Devotees have flocked to temples across the nation marking Budhha's Birtdhay, each under a lantern bearing their personal hopes and prayers, wishing for the compassion of Buddha to illuminate every corner of the world. We bring you scenes from the temples.



[Pkg]

Multicolored lanterns fill the temple. Written on each lantern is someone's name and a prayer.



[Soundbite]

Lee Kyung-sun (Daegu resident): My mom and grandma are Buddhists and so I come to the temple every Buddha's Birthday. I always wish for my family's health.



People gathered in front of a Buddha statue bow down and pray for their wishes to come true.



[Soundbite]

Hwang Soo-yeon (Daegu resident): Since my children are students, I wished for good grades. I also prayed for the business my husband and I run to thrive.



The faithful grow pious as the sound of a big temple drum, meant to wake up people from their ignorance, echoes the temple ground. Families gathered here for Buddha's Birthday are full of joy with big smiles.



[Soundbite]

Jang Soon-jae (Daejeon resident): I have my sister and brother with me. The weather is very nice and I'm glad to be out here with my siblings.



They remember the monk's sermon to cherish everyday life and carry out a good deed, even a small one.



[Soundbite]

Ven. Jeong deok （Chief Monk, Beopjusa Temple): Always cherish the little things around you and remember that small virtuous deeds are like the light that shines the world.



This year's Buddha's Birthday was about turning despair into hope, conflict into harmony, distrust into trust, and restoring a sense of community.



'ROUNDUP 4' BREAKS 10-MILLION



[Anchor Lead]

Action film ‘The Roundup 4,’ starring Ma Dong-seok, has surpassed ten million viewers. This marks a historic achievement as the ‘The Roundup’ series becomes the first Korean film series to accomplish the 'Triple Ten Million' milestone.



[Soundbite]

Ma Dong-seok (Actor): Hi, I'm Ma Dong-seok. ‘The Roundup: Punishment’ has finally garnered 10 million, all thanks to you.



Breaking the sequel jinx, ‘The Roundup’ franchise has become the most successful Korean movie series by selling more than ten million tickets for three out of its four films. Following ‘The Roundup’ and ‘The Roundup: No Way Out,’ the second and third films in the series, the latest installment also surpassed the 10-million admissions milestone. ‘The Roundup: Punishment‘ passed the 10-million mark yesterday, just 22 days after its release. This is the quickest ’Roundup‘ installment to reach that milestone. Until now, Hollywood blockbuster franchise ’The Avengers‘ was the only series to hit the ten-million marker three times. Now ’The Roundup‘ series became the first Korean movie franchise to achieve the very feat. Perhaps this is what is driving the cast members' incredible popularity. Brand Reputation Index Korea ranked the brand value of Korean actors after studying big data collected over the past month. The top three places were taken by ’The Roundup‘ actors - Ma Dong-seok, Park Ji-hwan, and Son Suk-ku. Also, Kim Moo-yul and Lee Dong-hwi, who played the villains in the latest film, came in fifth and sixth on the brand value rankings.



