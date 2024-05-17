동영상 고정 취소

COURT REJECTS MED CIRCLE'S REQUEST



[Anchor Lead]

In response to government plans to increase medical school enrollments, an application for suspension of execution filed by medical school professors and students has been rejected at the appellate level. The judiciary has effectively supported the government's stance, suggesting that the policy to increase medical school capacity, a move not seen in 27 years, is likely to proceed as planned.



[Pkg]

Eighteen medical school professors and students filed for the suspension of execution to stop the government's plan to increase enrollment quota but the appeals court dismissed the request. The judges said the med school professors, trainee doctors, and students preparing to enter medical school were merely a 'third party' with no right to file this request. However, the court said that students already in medical school were qualified to make a suspension of execution request. The court explained that the students' right to learn is an interest that should be protected by law and the enrollment increase plan could lessen their chances of using educational facilities. The judges recognized the urgent need to prevent such potentially irrevocable damage. Nonetheless, the court dismissed the request, saying that "suspension of execution may seriously impact the public welfare of medical reform through medical school enrollment increase." The medical community has been filing lawsuits to block the government's plan to increase med school admissions. But fifteen out of 16 suspension of execution and injunction requests filed by the medical community so far have been dismissed or rejected. Fostered by the appeals court's latest decision on the request for suspension of execution, the government's plan to admit more students into med schools is certain to be carried out for the first time in 27 years.



MED COMMUNITY TO APPEAL RULING



[Anchor Lead]

The medical community has expressed disappointment with the court's decision and plans to immediately seek a reassessment from the Supreme Court. Medical professors warn that the prolonged absence of resident doctors could lead to the collapse of the healthcare system, asserting that the government must take responsibility.



[Pkg]

The medical community that filed the request to suspend the government’s medical school admissions quota hike has expressed plans to immediately appeal the court ruling. But it assessed the verdict was practically a tie, noting it was their victory regarding the court's recognition of the legal eligibility of medical students in the injunction, and damages suffered due to a breach in learning rights. The community vowed to do its best in preparing for the appeal and asked the Supreme Court to deliver a ruling before May 31st when medical schools need to finalize their admission quotas for next year. Medical students also expressed regret over the ruling and called for the Supreme Court's wise decision.



[Soundbite]

Noh Jung-hoon (Chair, Medical colleges' joint emergency student council): It's very regrettable. Students will continue to raise their voice against anachronism.



Medical professors meanwhile expressed their utter devastation. They said that if trainee doctors who left their posts in protest of the quota hike do not return, the country's healthcare system will collapse and the government must bear the responsibility.



[Soundbite]

Choi Chang-min (Chair, Medical Professors’ Emergency council): Healthcare service collapse will materialize in the next year. Responsibility lies with the current administration.



The Korean Medical Association(KMA) said it will issue a statement on Friday after analyzing the verdict...while a group representing trainee doctors has yet to convey a stance. Meanwhile patients' organizations anticipate the ruling can help bring swift normalcy to medical services. Reiterating immense suffering caused by the prolonged medical vacuum, patients urged professors and trainee doctors to return to their hospitals.



SINGER'S CONFLICTING TESTIMONIES



[Anchor Lead]

Police investigating a hit-and-run accident involving trot singer Kim Ho-joong have initiated searches at the homes and offices of Mr. Kim and the representative of his agency. This action appears to be part of efforts to clarify the circumstances surrounding what has been described as a "false confession," as well as suspicions of drunk driving. The explanations of his agency have been inconsistent, further fueling the controversy.



[Pkg]

A white SUV crosses over the centerline and hits a taxi. Then it speeds up on the alleyway and makes a right turn. The driver of this vehicle that fled the scene after hitting the cab was singer Kim Ho-joong. Right after the accident, Kim's manager turned himself in to police, claiming he was driving. However this turned out to be false as Kim eventually admitted to be the driver. On top of all this, DUI suspicions have also surfaced. On Thursday evening, police carried out simultaneous raids at Kim's house, his management agency office and the home of the agency's president Lee Kwang-deuk. Police likely intend to secure evidence regarding the driver-switch and to verify whether Kim was driving under the influence.



[Soundbite]

(Police): (Any development on the memory card?) …. (What was the focus in the raids?) ….



It also remains to be seen whether a memory card from the SUV's dashboard camera which the management agency said had disappeared can be retrieved. The agency has been back and forth in its explanation of the event. It initially said the driver-switch was the manager's own doing. However, the agency president testified otherwise. He said that it was his order for the manager to turn himself in while wearing the clothes Kim had on at the time of the incident. Regarding DUI, the agency's claim is that Kim did visit a bar to greet people but that he didn't drink. They say Kim's poor driving skills led to the incident and he momentarily made a judgement error due to a panic disorder. All in all, the argument is that Kim did not drive drunk and was not involved in the driver switch. His blood alcohol level measured 17 hours after the incident came out normal.



[Soundbite]

Hyun Seung-jin (Attorney): Surveillance camera footage filming Kim drinking the whole time is necessary to clearly prove that fact.



The DUI part of the investigation apparently relies on how much circumstantial evidence the police are able to obtain.



FIRST LADY'S PUBLIC APPEARANCE



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Seok-youl and the visiting Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Manet, have held a summit meeting and agreed to elevate their countries' relations to a 'strategic partnership'. Meanwhile, First Lady Kim Keon-hee attended the official luncheon, marking her first public appearance in about five months. However, the opposition has criticized her participation in diplomatic events before addressing allegations by undergoing investigations by the special counsel and prosecutorial authorities.



[Pkg]

The official luncheon held after the Korea-Cambodia summit... It was also attended by the first ladies of the two countries. Back in 2022, Kim Keon-hee helped a Cambodian boy receive heart surgery in Korea.



[Soundbite]

Hun Manet (Cambodian Prime Minister)



It is Kim's first public appearance since the presidential couple's visit to the Netherlands last December. She had stayed out of the public eye due to the luxury bag scandal. Analysts say it is likely she decided to resume her public appearances at this juncture because several important diplomatic events are scheduled to take place soon, including trilateral talks with China and Japan as well as a summit with Africa. A presidential official has warned against exaggeration by stating the first lady has been carrying out her role during foreign leaders' visits to Korea this year. The Democratic Party and the Rebuilding Korea Party unleashed their criticism over Kim's resumption of public appearances. They said it runs counter to the public sentiment expressed through the outcome of the general elections, and are calling on her to undergo special counsel and prosecutorial probes first. At the Korea-Cambodia summit, the two nations have agreed to elevate their bilateral relations to a strategic partnership.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): We hope to expand on trade and investment and strengthen bilateral ties in digital and other future-oriented sectors.



The two countries have agreed to bolster cooperation in a wide range of sectors, including economy, national security and transnational crimes.



WOO ELECTED SPEAKER CANDIDATE



[Anchor Lead]

In a surprising turn of events that shattered the widespread expectation of Choo Mi-ae's dominance, Woo Won-shik has been elected as the Democratic Party's candidate for Speaker of the 22nd National Assembly during the party's primaries. Woo emphasized that neutrality is not without value, asserting that in times of partisan standoff, he will play an active role. We have the details.



[Pkg]

Five-term legislator Woo Won-shik defeated six-term representative Choo Mi-ae to become the Democratic Party candidate for the Speaker of the National Assembly.



[Soundbite]

Jin Sun-mee (Chair, DP Election Committee): Woo Won-shik won votes from more than a majority of the enrolled lawmakers.



The meeting went silent momentarily as if stunned by the unexpected outcome before belated applause broke out. The dominant prediction in and outside of the party was that Choo would win the election. Woo came out the winner and emphasized his aspiration to overcome the confines of neutrality as declared at the beginning of the race.



[Soundbite]

Woo Won-shik (Democratic Party (Candidate for Speaker)): Neutrality is not worthless and Nat'l Assembly Speaker is not a mere host. I’ll become a Speaker who reflects the public sentiment who shaped this parliament.



Woo visited DP leader Lee Jae-myung and vowed to become a Speaker who respects the people.



[Soundbite]

Woo Won-shik (Democratic Party (Candidate for Speaker)): I'm still a DP member and we all belong to the Democratic Party.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-myung (Chair, Democratic Party): I trust that you would not become an automatically neutral member but focus on the public opinion in running the parliament.



The governing People Power Party congratulated Woo but said the Speaker's neutrality and fairness are his duty. The PPP also warned that he would meet backlash from the people if DP lawmakers again abused their immunity from arrest.



ORCHARDS HIT BY FIRE BLIGHT



[Anchor Lead]

Since the beginning of this year, the prices of apples and pears have nearly doubled compared to last year. In the regions of Chungcheong-namdo and Chungcheong-bukdo province, a significant outbreak of fire blight, which causes leaves and branches to wither, has been reported among fruit orchards. This raises concerns that fruit prices will remain high this year, once again.



[Pkg]

The branches and the leaves of pear trees appear black as if charred. The unripe fruits have also dried up even before they've had a chance to fully grow. This pear orchard was diagnosed with this year's first case of fire blight on May 13th. The farm owner decided to receive diagnosis after one out of ten pear trees developed suspected symptoms. Fire blight mostly affects apple and pear trees, but there is no treatment and the affected trees must be inevitably buried in the ground. The disease also spreads quickly. In the past four days alone, five orchards in Chungju, Chungcheongbuk-do Province have fallen victim to the disease. The unusually warm and humid weather early this year made orchards especially vulnerable to fire blight. The average temperature between January and April this year recorded 6.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees higher than usual. Total precipitation during the same period reached 279mm, about 90mm more than in previous years. This is similar to 2020, when fire blight caused record-high damage, affecting more than 700 farms nationwide, spanning

390 hectares.



[Soundbite]

Lee Sung-ok (Cheonan Agricultural Technology Center): Fire blight occurs easily when day temperatures go up. We are on high alert as conditions are just right for it.



Concerns are rising that prices of apples and pears, which are already through the roof, might soar even further.



[Soundbite]

Kwon Tae-myung (Cheonan Pear Farming Association): When trees are affected by fire blight, all thick branches must be cut off. It can seriously undermine harvest and lead to price hikes.



Authorities are urging farmers to report suspected symptoms of fire blight without delays to the local agricultural technology centers.



PROMOTIONAL ELEMENTS OF SEOUL



[Anchor Lead]

The Seoul City Government recently has been showcasing designs that symbolize Seoul throughout the city center. This includes the vibrant Hechi buses, adorned with the city's representative character, and Seoul's slogan has been marked on a product called 'Seoul Ramyeon'. The plan is to make Seoul more widely known through these friendly and amusing designs. Here's more.



[Pkg]

A bus painted all pink departs from a depot. It's the so-called Hechi bus named after the symbolic character of Seoul.



[Soundbite]

This stop is Namsan Cable Car and Namsan Trail.



A total of 22 Hechi buses launched operation on Namsan in March. Thanks to the eye-catching and colorful characters, the service was used by more than 160,000 passengers in the first month of operation alone.



[Soundbite]

Yoo A-ran (Seoul resident): It's cozy and cute. I think kids will love it.



Foreign tourists also seem to like it.



[Soundbite]

(Tourists from Switzerland)



Seoul City's official slogan "Seoul, My Soul" is inscribed on the pack of Seoul ramyeon noodles. This product was released in January as a signature food item to publicize the Korean capital city.



[Soundbite]

Park Bo-mi (Seoul resident): I hope more daily products featuring the slogan will be developed.



The Seoul Metropolitan Government continues to introduce symbolic items including trash bins featuring new designs. The goal is to publicize Seoul to the world using familiar yet fun designs, and bolster the city's global competitiveness. The downside is that such initiatives often end up being short-lived because the slogans and policies are replaced each time a new mayor takes office. That's why some say more sustainable cultural symbols are needed, like the "yellow cab" of New York.



