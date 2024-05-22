동영상 고정 취소

YOON VETOES MARINE'S PROBE BILL



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol has exercised his right to request reconsideration of the special prosecution bill regarding the death of a marine. This marks his tenth request to reconsider a bill. The presidential office argues that the bill fundamentally contravenes the Constitution's principle of the separation of powers.



[Pkg]

At the May 9th press conference marking his second anniversary of inauguration... President Yoon Suk Yeol hinted at using the right to request reconsideration for the special prosecution bill on the death of a marine last summer.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President (May 9)): I will keep an eye on the investigative and judiciary process. I believe we should trust the investigators and wait.



He officially demanded the National Assembly to reconsider the request two weeks after the bill was transferred to the government. It is his tenth request to reconsider a bill. The Office of the President explained that the bill violates the Constitution's spirit of separation of powers. The Office reasoned that the authority to investigate and prosecute which belongs to the administrative branch was granted to the legislative branch without discussing it with the ruling party which the President is affiliated with and that he was deprived of his power to appoint since the opposition party monopolized the right to recommend a special prosecutor.



[Soundbite]

Chung Jin-suk (Presidential Chief of Staff): The special prosecution bill unilaterally passed by the opposition destroys the constitutional practice that both parties have guarded for decades.



The Presidential Office also argued that the opposition is denying itself by not trusting the investigation of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials set up unilaterally by the opposition party, and added that a special prosecutorial investigation does not guarantee fairness and neutrality.



[Soundbite]

Chung Jin-suk (Presidential Chief of Staff): The opposition picks the prosecutor for the case it reported. That means they’ll keep the prosecutor until getting the desired conclusion.



The bill has gone back to the National Assembly, following the President's request for reconsideration. The National Assembly has until May 29th, the end of the 21st parliamentary session, to hold a plenary session and re-vote on the bill.



"NK EXPORTS 60 KN-23s TO RUSSIA"



[Anchor Lead]

Ukrainian officials have revealed that North Korea has exported the KN-23, a North Korean version of the short-range ballistic missile Iskander, to Russia. Sixty units have been deployed, with about twenty already launched towards Ukraine, they say. Officials from Ukrain to visit Korea, assert that North Korea's armed support has significantly altered the dynamics of the conflict, with ongoing enhancements to its technology through active participation in the war.



[Pkg]

Russia's attack on Kharkiv earlier this year left more than a hundred people dead or wounded. After the attack, missile debris with Korean writing inscribed on it was found at the scene. Ukrainian authorities concluded that the missile was the KN-23, a North Korean version of the short-range ballistic missile, the Iskander. Officials from the quasi-governmental civic group, the International Centre for Ukrainian Victory told KBS that North Korea has exported 60 KN-23s to Russia. Of those, 20 have already been fired toward Ukraine.



[Soundbite]

Daria Kaleniuk (Co-founder of ICUV)



ICUV officials say the North has provided 2.3 million artillery shells to Russia and is supplying around 150,000 more on a monthly basis. They added that the North Korean weapons supplied to Russia have actually turned the tide in the war on Ukraine. Furthermore, North Korea itself is also undergoing change by assisting Russia in Ukraine. The North is able to test ammunition and weapons on the battlefield, which helps it improve its technologies, and it's also learning from the ongoing war. In particular, glide bombs introduced by Russia are easy to manufacture yet extremely destructive. ICUV officials believe Pyongyang is highly likely to import them to prepare for war.



[Soundbite]

Daria Kaleniuk (Co-founder of ICUV)



The ICUV says Russia will likely import North Korean drones as well.



[Soundbite]

Daria Kaleniuk (Co-founder of ICUV)



The ICUV also says that tanks and armored vehicles produced in North Korea are also among the weapons of interest to Russia.



BOOT CAMP GRENADE ACCIDENT



[Anchor Lead]

During a training exercise at the Recruit Training Unit of the 32nd Infantry Division in Sejong City, a grenade explosion resulted in the death of one trainee and severe injuries to the platoon leader. Although approximately 230 other trainees were present at the time, no additional casualties were reported.



[Pkg]

The Army's 32nd Infantry Division is in charge of defending the Chungcheongnamdo region. A grenade explosion accident occurred at the division's recruit training center at around 10 a.m. Tuesday. It happened during training when recruits were practicing throwing grenades. When a trainee removed a grenade's safety pin and held it in his hand without throwing it, a platoon leader ran toward him to address the situation, but the grenade blew up. Both were immediately transferred to the Armed Forces hospital in Daejeon but the trainee eventually died. The noncommissioned officer seriously injured his hands and received emergency operation.



[Soundbite]

(Fire official (VOICE MODIFIED)): I heard two were wounded during grenade training and one has no pulse and the other's condition is not as serious.



Some 230 trainees were present at the site but there were no additional casualties as they were on the opposite side of the direction of the grenade being thrown. Both the deceased trainee and the wounded NCO were wearing bulletproof jackets and helmets, according to the military. The Army and police are investigating the incident and conducting a joint onsite forensic operation.



[Soundbite]

(Police official (VOICE MODIFIED)): Joint forensic analysis was carried out, the military is leading the investigation.



The Army has ordered the use of dummy grenades instead of real ones in training sessions until the cause of the accident is determined. Over the past 30 or so years, seven grenade accidents occurred at army boot camps claiming nine lives. The latest incident is the first of its kind since September 2015.



S.KOREA CO-HOSTS AI SEOUL SUMMIT



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol, the co-host of the AI Seoul Summit. said South Korea will foster the safety, innovation and inclusivity of artificial intelligence. At the virtual leaders' meeting held Tuesday evening, the President said that the unprecedented development of AI technology will bring immense ramifications. He also adopted the Seoul Declaration aimed at promoting safe, innovative, and inclusive AI. The leaders of G7 nations as well as Australia and Singapore attended the meeting in addition to the heads of global tech giants such as Samsung and Google. A ministers' session and a global forum is scheduled for Wednesday, the second day of the summit.



MUSIC CHART RIGGING INVESTIGATION



[Anchor Lead]

In a significant operation against music chart manipulation, a group has been indicted for fraudulently inflating streaming counts on major domestic music platforms. Using virtual computers and illicitly obtained personal data, they played fifteen songs over 1.72 million times to manipulate the rankings. These findings are the result of an extensive investigation into the scheme.



[Pkg]

A song released by singer Youngtak in October 2018... An allegation that the song's ranking on music charts had been rigged prompted police to launch a probe. Eventually, the head of the singer's agency admitted to music chart manipulation in November 2021 and issued an apology. Prosecutors who received the case last October found that the rankings of songs by famous ballad singers and idol groups were also rigged.



[Soundbite]

(Head of entertainment agency (2019) (VOICE MODIFIED)): It's no secret that just by paying KRW 100 mn (USD 73,000) we can obtain the desired result by ensuring songs enter the top-10.



Four talent management agencies including that of Youngtak have been busted so far. Police found they assigned bulk-purchased IPs to some 500 virtual personal computers to access music chart websites and deactivate their abuse response systems by using more than 1,600 pieces of illegally obtained personal information over one year, starting in December 2018. Using this method, the rankings of 15 songs were manipulated. They were played repeatedly 1.72 million times. The investigation has revealed the agencies paid between 30 million and 160 million won, or around 22,000 to 117,000 dollars, to rig music charts. The prosecutors have indicted without arrest 11 individuals involved in music chart manipulations.



TECH AIDS SWIFT CRIME RESPONSE



[Anchor Lead]

In incidents ranging from acts of violence to fires, the rapid arrival of police at the scene is crucial. Technologies enabling swift responses in emergency situations are being integrated on the ground. To maintain the crucial 'golden time,' KBS explored the measures being taken.



[Pkg]

Outside a hospital in Anyang, Gyeonggido Province last November, a man jaywalks across a busy road. He is Kim Gil-soo, who at the time had been arrested for robbery. He swallowed a spoon while in detention and was sent to the hospital from where he fled. But he was captured again 63 hours later. This was thanks to surveillance camera footage showing him hailing down a taxi.



[Soundbite]

Kim Gil-soo (Nov. 2023): (Since when did you plan the flight?) I didn't plan.



Control center cameras do much more than simply identifying a suspect's whereabouts. During police training which simulates a clash between competing gangs...the control center detects the situation and issues a mobilization order.



[Soundbite]

Code zero issued. Pyeongchon Central Park...



Traffic lights stay on green so the police can arrive at the scene swiftly.



[Soundbite]

(Police): It normally takes 8 minutes but the priority signal system enables arrival within 2 minutes.



But what if a suspect flees? Police drones are flone overhead to give a birdseye view while CCTV cameras track the criminals. Cutting edge technology provides assistance but the final apprehension is reserved for the officers themselves.



[Soundbite]

This is a real gun!



While the suspects are distracted, special force commandos descend from an armored vehicle and corner them at gunpoint.



[Soundbite]

Throw your weapons! Get down!



[Soundbite]

Hong Ki-hyun (Chief, Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency): In real life, it's very difficult for an overwhelming physical force to appear on site. All we can do is repetitive training based on hypothetical scenarios.



In cooperation with the fire department and local authorities, the police plan to standardize technologies related to tracking suspects.



K. WRITER HWANG FAILS TO WIN BOOKER



[Anchor Lead]

Novelist Hwang Sok-yong's fiction "Mater 2-10" failed to win the 2024 International Booker Prize. The Man Booker Prize judging panel announced German writer Jenny Erpenbeck's "Kairos" as this year's winner at the award ceremony held at Tate Modern in London. Erpenbeck and her translator will equally share 50,000 pounds, roughly 63,500 U.S. dollars, in prize money. Hwang's "Mater 2-10" was the only Asian entry to be shortlisted for this year's prize.



STAR-STUDDED K-HERITAGE SHOW



[Anchor Lead]

Following its recent renaming on the 17th, the Korea Heritage Service has launched a major campaign to promote South Korea's national heritage. The first spotlight is on Gyeongbokgung Palace, with top Korean stars, including the group NewJeans, fully mobilized to convey the value of South Korea's national heritage.



[Pkg]

K-pop girl group NewJeans was the show's headline act. Powerful singing and dancing catapulted them to the Billboard charts just 6 months after their debut. The girls also put on a hanbok performance in front of Geunjeongjeon Hall. Hanbok is Korea's traditional attire. NewJeans member Danielle, who was the show's emcee, pledged to play a role in protecting national heritage.



[Soundbite]

Danielle (NewJeans)



[Soundbite]

Chung Sung-hwa (Actor (Role of Ahn Jung-geun)): We all march forward anticipating that the day will come.



K-musical "Hero" sheds light on the final year in the life of freedom fighter Ahn Jung-geun.



[Soundbite]

Kim So-hyun (Actress (Role of Empress Myeongseong)): If only we can protect our country...



Another famous musical "The Last Empress" was also featured at a fitting venue that witnessed a tragic part of Korean history. The event offered an opportunity to cherish the value of Korean heritage. The biggest names in K-pop...as well as well-known trot singers...all hope that Korean culture spreads worldwide as they promote the beauty of K-heritage in front of Heungnyemun Gate at Gyeongbokgung Palace.



[Soundbite]

Choi Eung-chon (Administrator, Korea Heritage Service): For many foreign visitors to come and see for themselves the beauty of K-heritage...



The performance will be broadcast to 142 countries through the TV channel KBS World.



