S.KOREA-JAPAN-CHINA JOINT STATEMENT



[Anchor Lead]

After wrapping up their trilateral summit in Seoul, President Yoon Suk Yeol, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese Premier Li Qiang announced a joint statement. In the statement, they said their countries will work to boost exchanges of human resources to 40 million people a year by 2030. As part of efforts to sustainably improve their ties, they will also designate 2025 and 2026 as a year for trilateral cultural exchanges. The three leaders agreed that efforts to denuclearize North Korea are important for achieving a free and peaceful Korean Peninsula and ensuring peace and stability in the region. The three neighbors held a trilateral summit for the first time in four years and five months.



N. KOREA TO LAUNCH SATELLITE



[Anchor Lead]

Today, amidst the trilateral summit between South Korea, Japan, and China, North Korea has notified Japan of its plans to launch what it claims to be a satellite-bearing rocket. The launch window is set from midnight today to the 4th of next month.



[Pkg]

Shortly before the trilateral summit among South Korea, Japan and China, North Korea notified Japan of its plans to launch a rocket that it claims will be a satellite. According to the Japanese media such as NHK, North Korea told Japanese authorities on Monday morning it would launch a rocket carrying a satellite some time between May 27 and June 4, and would set up three maritime danger zones.



[Soundbite]

(NHK News (Japan)): North Korea has notified of its plans to launch a satellite between the midnight of May 27 and the midnight of June 4.



They include two zones in the West Sea southwest of North Korea, and one in the Pacific Ocean east of the Philippines. Pyongyang has sent the same notification to the International Maritime Organization as well. Upon receiving the notice in the early morning hours of Monday, Japan warned vessels to look out for falling debris. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is visiting South Korea, vowed to cooperate with Seoul and Washington to strongly demand that Pyongyang halt its actions. Japan's Ministry of Defense has deployed the Self Defense Forces' missile interception unit to prepare for contingencies. North Korea claimed a successful launch of its first military recon satellite Malligyong-1 last November after two failed launches in May and August 2023. Reports say the Malligyong-1 is flying in a normal orbit over South Korea and Japan. Pyongyang says it will launch three more spy satellites this year. In the past, Pyongyang launched a rocket from the Tongchangri area, claiming it was a satellite, and notified international organizations and Japan of the upcoming launch in advance. Because Japan is the IMO's regional coordinator in East Asia and West Pacific, the Japan Coast Guard issues warnings to vessels after receiving notifications. In May and August last year, North Korea carried out launches on the first days of the notified periods. In November, the launch came the day before the notified period.



SEOUL-TOKYO AGREE ON 'NAVER-LINE'



[Anchor Lead]

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan and Premier Li Chang of China arrived in Korea for the ninth trilateral summit between Korea, Japan, and China. President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Kishida agreed on the management of the recent controversial 'Naver-Line' case to prevent it from becoming an issue between the two nations.



[Pkg]

Korea and Japan held bilateral talks ahead of a trilateral summit. Topping the agenda was the so-called Line app controversy. President Yoon Suk Yeol brought the issue up first. He reportedly said the incident should be handled properly so it does not become an unnecessary problem between the two countries. However, he said that to his knowledge, the Japanese government did not demand that Korean firm Naver sell its stake. Yoon emphasized that the matter is separate from diplomatic ties between Korea and Japan. Japanese PM Fumio Kishida also stressed that the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications' administrative guidance did not imply a forcible sale of Naver's stake. He added that it was a demand for reviewing security governance in relation to a massive leak of Line users' personal information. He also pledged to continue to work closely with the Korean government. The two leaders are seemingly trying to quell the controversy to prevent the issue from becoming a diplomatic problem. The controversy was sparked by Tokyo's administrative guidance following a massive data leak at Line-Yahoo when Naver Cloud was hacked. Also in their 10th meeting, the leaders agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): We aim to significantly boost relations in line with next year's 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties.



[Soundbite]

Fumio Kishida (Japanese Prime Minister): Let's continue our shuttle diplomacy based on mutual trust.



The two leaders also agreed to bolster cooperation in the global supply chain and resources by launching high-level dialogues on hydrogen and energy cooperation.



ENHANCING S.KOREA-CHINA COOPERATION



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol also held a bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. The two nations agreed to substantially enhance cooperation in the fields of diplomacy, security, economics, and social sectors.



[Pkg]

A Chinese premier visited South Korea for the first time in nine years. After shaking hands with a bright look, President Yoon Suk Yeol and Chinese Premier Li Qiang stressed stronger bilateral cooperation and mutual respect. The two leaders agreed to work together to promote global peace and prosperity.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): I hope the two countries will continue to strengthen exchanges and cooperation, respect each other and pursue mutual benefit.



[Soundbite]

Li Qiang (Chinese Premier): I hope China and South Korea will make joint efforts to be reliable neighbors and partners supporting each other's success.



South Korea and China agreed to expand communication by launching a diplomatic and security dialogue in which their ministries of foreign affairs and defense will participate. The two countries will also resume the second phase of negotiations on a free trade agreement, which will go beyond goods to include the services sector. Seoul and Beijing will also boost cooperation in tackling transnational crimes, such as drug trafficking and illegal gambling. Before the meeting began, Li conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's greetings to the South Korean president. However, he did not elaborate on Xi's possible visit to South Korea, which has not taken place for a decade.



APPEAL TRIAL FOR SAMSUNG CHAIR



[Anchor Lead]

A trial of appeal has begun for Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong who was fully acquitted in the first trial of charges regarding his illicit involvement in a Samsung affiliate merger and a management succession plan. On Monday, the Seoul High Court held the first preparatory hearing for the appeal trial against Lee who is accused of illegal transactions, stock price manipulations and breach of duty under the capital market act. Lee was not required to attend the hearing, since it is a preliminary procedure to confirm the stances of prosecutors and the accused before the trial begins in earnest.



RAISING KOREA'S FERTILITY RATE



[Anchor Lead]

As marriages and childbirths are delayed, the number of couples facing infertility is rising. This is leading to an increase in fertility treatments. Annually, around 140,000 individuals undergo procedures such as in vitro fertilization. The key is how successful these treatments are, driving efforts to train specialized personnel in this field.



[Pkg]

This 37-year-old woman has been married for three years. She desperately wants a baby, but found it difficult to get pregnant. So she came to a fertility clinic.



[Soundbite]

(Infertile Woman): Even if I undergo in vitro fertilization, there's no guarantee of success, which is concerning.



The number of couples who attempted in vitro fertilization increased about 30% at major fertility clinics in the capital area alone in the first quarter of this year. The increase appears to be attributed to the national health insurance program that started covering in vitro fertilization this year and giving housing priority to women who are pregnant or have given birth. Subsequently, fertility clinics are working hard to raise their artificial fertilization success rates. In vitro fertilization or IVF refers to a process of fertilizing an egg with a sperm in vitro or in glass to create an embryo and implanting it into the uterus. Delicate procedures, like intracytoplasmic sperm injection, mean that the experience of the fertility specialist and the patient's physical condition greatly influence the success rate.



[Soundbite]

Kim Eun-ha (Fertility Researcher): I don't drink alcohol. If drinking affects me even 1%, I would not be able to do my job.



This fertility center was the first in Korea to set up an education program for researchers studying infertility.



[Soundbite]

Ko Jung-jae (CHA Advanced Research Institute): The pregnancy rate varies by the quality of the research staff. The rate will go up substantially if their quality is enhanced across the board.



Another fertility clinic developed a process in which an antioxidant was put into the embryo culture solution to gain a healthy embryo. The average success rate of artificial fertilization is roughly 35%. Just boosting the success rate by 10 percentage points would result in 10,000 more babies a year.



CHUNCHEON MIME FESTIVAL BEGINS



[Anchor Lead]

In the city renowned as 'the land of water and lakes', every corner of Chuncheon's urban landscape has been soaked through. It marks the beginning of the globally celebrated Chuncheon International Mime Festival.



[Pkg]

Water is sprayed in the middle of the street. People jump and dance wildly. There's foam shooting out of cannons.



[Soundbite]

"YMCA!"



The mime festival opens with a water performance 'Ah! Surajang.' Once a year, everyone in the city of Chuncheon gets drenched. People in slickers and goggles arm themselves with water guns to enjoy the festivity. It doesn't matter how old you are or where you are from.



[Soundbite]

Garret (Chuncheon resident)



Every part of the city hosts a performance. A dokkaebi exhales a plume of fire...and a wooden figure 3 times the height of grownups amble among the crowd. The boundary between the stage and audience comes down to invite everyone to the festival.



[Soundbite]

Jeong Yeong-hun (Chuncheon resident): We are glad that they made lots of programs for us to enjoy.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ji-eun (Mime Festival Volunteer): Lots of people came and the weather was nice. Even we had fun.



The Chuncheon International Mime Festival is among the three largest mime festivals in the world. About 70 performing arts groups from eight countries are participating in this year's celebration.



[Soundbite]

Kang Young-kyu (Director, Chuncheon Int'l Mime Festival): There’s nothing better than a festival to show how much a human being welcomes another human being. We’ll make the festival into such a welcoming venue.



The mime festival that started off with a festivity of water...wraps up on June 2 with a grand blowout of fire.



NEWJEANS MAKES A COMEBACK



[Anchor Lead]

Despite internal conflicts among their management agency executives, the group NewJeans has launched into full album activities. Here's more.



[Pkg]

NewJeans' new double single album "How Sweet" was released last Friday. The girl group came back 10 months after their mini album was released last summer. According to Hanteo Chart, a real-time album sales chart... NewJeans' album sold more than 810,000 copies on the first day of its release and rose to the top of the daily album chart. The album's double tracks occupied the top tiers at Melon, Bugs, and other major music streaming platforms. The group's official music video released simultaneously has been soaring in popularity on YouTube, demonstrating their continued fandom despite their management agency's recent troubles. NewJeans are also the most sought-after guest at college festivals. Their management agency says they have been booked for seven university festivals over a seven-day period since last weekend. All the proceeds from the events will also be donated. Although the rate differs by school, the festival appearance fee for famous artists is known to be tens of millions of won. Therefore, NewJeans' donation is expected to reach several hundred million won.



