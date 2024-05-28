동영상 고정 취소

N. KOREA'S SPY SAT. LAUNCH FAILS



[Anchor Lead]

North Korea launched a military reconnaissance satellite last night as previously announced, coinciding with the trilateral summit among South Korea, Japan, and China, but it ultimately failed. Within 90 minutes of the launch, North Korea acknowledged the failure, stating that the new rocket exploded mid-air during its first-stage flight.



[Pkg]

The Joint Chiefs of Staff says it detected a launch trajectory believed to be of North Korea's military reconnaissance satellite launched southward to the Yellow Sea from the Tongchang-ri region in Pyonganbuk-do Province at 10:44 p.m. Monday. About two minutes later, the projectile was detected in the form of multiple debris fragments in North Korean waters, which points to the possibility of mid-air explosion. The JCS has notably disclosed the scene of explosion captured with South Korean surveillance equipment. The image was videotaped by a South Korean patrol ship near the northwest islands. It shows the projectile becoming engulfed in flames half a minute after it was caught on camera. The North also admitted to a failed launch about one and a half hour later around midnight Tuesday. The Korean Central News Agency said the Malligyong 1-1 reconnaissance satellite was launched on Monday on a new-type of satellite carrier rocket, but exploded mid-air during its first-stage flight. The KCNA added the cause of the accident presumably lies in the newly developed liquid oxygen and petroleum engine, and the National Aerospace Technology Administration will investigate it further. On Monday morning, Pyongyang notified Japan it would launch a military spy satellite by June 4. Pundits say the North apparently fired the satellite hurriedly in time for the Seoul-Tokyo-Beijing trilateral summit in Seoul without verifying the reliability of the new engine completely. Although Russian experts are believed to be involved in the latest launch, proving it would be difficult because the launch has failed. Meanwhile, the North said nothing about when the next launch is scheduled for. South Korea's National Security Office convened a meeting at 11:40 p.m. Monday that was presided over by its director, Chang Ho-jin, to review the possibility of additional provocations from the North. The participants condemned Pyongyang's satellite launch as a violation of UNSC resolutions and a threat to the Korean Peninsula, Northeast Asia and the international community regardless of its outcome.



SUBTLE DIFFERENCES ON N.KOREA



[Anchor Lead]

During the trilateral summit, South Korea, Japan and China reaffirmed that peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula are a common interest and shared responsibility. However, when it came to North Korea, the positions of South Korea, Japan, and China showed some differences. Each country made their own points on key issues, emphasizing their individual perspectives.



[Pkg]

In the joint declaration, South Korea, Japan and China agreed that trilateral cooperation contributes to regional peace and prosperity. In particular, they reaffirmed that maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula is a common interest and shared responsibility. However, on North Korea, differences were displayed in the details. President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stressed efforts to denuclearize North Korea.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): It's important to faithfully implement UN Security Council resolutions and work toward North Korea's denuclearization.



They also criticized the North's planned spy satellite launch.



[Soundbite]

Fumio Kishida (Japanese Prime Minister): If North Korea goes ahead with the launch, it will be a breach of UNSC resolutions. I strongly urge the plan be suspended.



Meanwhile, Chinese Premier Li Qiang repeated the stance of pursuing a political resolution to Korean Peninsula issues.



[Soundbite]

Li Qiang (Chinese Premier): Concerned parties should maintain restraint and prevent the situation from deteriorating and becoming more complex.



But some experts say the fact that the three countries gathered in Seoul to discuss North Korea at this particular time and issued a message urging peace will itself act as considerable pressure on Pyongyang. In the summit, the three sides also raised respective voices on key issues of denuclearization, abductees and regional peace and stability. Pundits believe the three sides focused on restoring and normalizing trilateral relations while seeking mutual understanding regarding more sensitive matters.



"RULES BROKEN IN TRAINEE DEATH"



[Anchor Lead]

A KBS investigation has uncovered that an Army trainee in Inje, Gangwondo Province, who died during a training exercise known as 'disciplinary punishment,' was subjected to activities that violated military regulations. The trainee was reportedly forced to run and do push-ups while wearing 40 kilograms worth of full gear.



[Pkg]

An Army trainee who died two days after collapsing during training last Thursday is found to have undergone disciplinary punishment that went against regulations. The trainee is said to have done push-ups in full gear that weighs around 20 kilograms. He also walked around the training ground two times followed by more fast walking and running, also in full gear, at a senior's order. Before eventually collapsing to the ground, the total distance the trainee covered is estimated to be 1.5 kilometers. Under Army regulations, corporal punishment is only allowed while walking, and walking in full gear should be limited to within one kilometer per set. In the case of push-ups, trainees can be ordered to do only up to 20 at once without wearing any gear. The disciplinary session at the time violated all these rules. The Army said it found circumstances that were inconsistent with relevant regulations and that an investigation is under way together with the police. The disciplinary session is known to have taken place over the reason that six trainees made some noise the previous night. The Center for Military Human Rights argued the tragedy occurred because even while the commanding officer knew about the the trainee's condition, the incident was treated as a case of feigned illness. The center called for a stern investigation into all officers who ordered and executed the training in question.



SUSPECTED ABUSE OF PANDA FU BAO



[Anchor Lead]

Concerns have been raised about the welfare of Korea's once 'national panda' Fu Bao, who returned to China early last month. Allegations suggest that Fu Bao is not receiving proper care and is being secretly used to greet visitors, with signs of fur loss observed. Some fans have even launched a campaign to save Fu Bao. We report from Beijing.



[Pkg]

This footage of the giant panda Fu Bao was disclosed recently by the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas. The animal appears to have a shade near its neck pointing to the possibility of hair loss. Traces of hair loss are even more distinctive in images of Fu Bao posted by internet users. A photo showing the panda with pressed fur around her neck has sparked speculation that she had been put on a leash. While releasing photos of Fu Bao in quarantine, the conservation center authorities have repeatedly said the giant panda is adapting well to her new environment.



[Soundbite]

Zoo keeper (China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas (May 25)): Each cage has a window, so the pandas communicate with one another through sounds and smell.



However, a controversy that Fu Bao was being shown to visitors flared up after images showing what appears to be a visitor touching the animal were disclosed. Internet users from Korea and China are demanding the truth be revealed, saying it's obvious that visitors can access even restricted areas at the conservation center. The center authorities are denying that any of the visitors have either touched or fed Fu Bao. Chinese authorities have been busy lately providing explanations regarding multiple speculations and rumors about panda abuse, including suspected mistreatment of a panda family returning from the U.S. In Korea, the popularity of Fu Bao remains as high as ever, with some of the panda's fans launching a petition to help the animal and staging a truck rally in front of the Chinese embassy.



POLICE ESCORT EMERGENCY PATIENT



[Anchor Lead]

It has been belatedly found that a police patrolling a busy morning commute area heroically escorted a vehicle carrying a critically ill patient, ultimately saving a life. Thanks to their swift intervention, the patient arrived at the hospital within the crucial 'golden hour' and received timely treatment.



[Pkg]

During morning rush hour, a passenger car is seen coming to a stop in front of a traffic officer. Minutes later, the car was escorted by two police motorcycles. The driver asked for help from the police officers on his way to an emergency room for his wife, a cancer patient whose surgical incision had reopened.



[Soundbite]

Kim Young-gil (Patient's husband): It was rush hour. My wife was suffering from growing pain. Fortunately, I spotted those regulating traffic.



It was a moment of grave urgency. Without hesitation, crossing over the yellow center line, the police officers sent hand signals and asked other drivers to give way to the hospital-bound car on the heavily congested road.



[Soundbite]

Park Shin-ju (Suwon Nambu Police Station): I arrived at the intersection first and blocked traffic. To reach the hospital quickly, we crossed the center line.



As the neighborhood is where they frequently patrol on duty, the police officers were able to save time by guiding the car to roads without median strips.



[Soundbite]

Park Shin-ju (Suwon Nambu Police Station): I did what my job called on me to do as a police officer. I feel proud with a heightened sense of responsibility.



[Soundbite]

Kim Young-gil (Patient's husband): In a way, she was saved thanks to their help. I thought, it's still a very livable country.



In a desperate moment that could've put the patent's life at risk, the police officers' quick and appropriate response saved a life.



YOUNG FENCERS JOIN NAT'L TEAM



[Anchor Lead]

Known as the "Fencing Avengers" for their unmatched skill, the Korean men's sabre team has a fresh new look. With the addition of energetic young talents in their twenties, Do Gyeong-dong and Park Sang-won, the team is confidently aiming for their third consecutive Olympic victory.



[Pkg]

The Korean men's sabre team, known as the "Fencing Avengers," have dominated top international competitions, including the Olympics, winning numerous gold medals. They remain at the top of the world rankings, but are faced with a need for a generational transition. Among the original members, Kim Jung-hwan left the team due to an injury and Kim Jun-ho retired. So fencers in their 20s, Park Sang-won and Do Gyeong-dong have joined the national team to participate in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The fencers are working hard at the training center to hone and upgrade their skills, pledging to win the Olympics for the third consecutive time.



[Soundbite]

Gu Bon-gil (Nat'l men's sabre team): Since it will open up a new chapter both in Korean and global history, we are working hard with a determination to set a new milestone.



World Number 2, the U.S., are regarded as the strongest rivals for the Korean team. With 18-year-old fencer Colin Heathcock at the center, the U.S. already defeated Korea at two World Cup finals this season. Team Korea are confident in the synergy created by the skills and experiences of older members like Gu Bon-gil and former world chamion Oh Sang-uk, combined with the vigor and physical fitness of the younger athletes.



[Soundbite]

Oh Sang-uk (Nat'l men's sabre team): I'd like to tell younger members to have confidence.



[Soundbite]

Do Gyeung-dong (Nat'l men's sabre team): We will enhance our skills and abilities as much as possible to show them off at the Olympics.



[Soundbite]

Park Sang-won (Nat'l men's sabre team): My strengths are confidence, spirit and speed which are as strong as those of foreign fencers.



[Soundbite]

Taegeukgi in Paris! Fighting!



The Korean fencing team aim to win two gold medals at the 2024 Olympic Games. The women's epee and sabre teams are also setting their sights on winning gold medals in Paris. The female epee fencers won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games. The national fencing team will undergo the final test in the Asian Championships to be held in Kuwait next month



BLACKPINK'S NEW YOUTUBE RECORD



[Anchor Lead]

K-POP sensation BLACKPINK has once again made history on YouTube. The music video for their hit song 'Ddu-Du Ddu-Du' has surpassed 2.2 billion views, setting a new record for K-pop group videos. Here's more.



[Pkg]

BLACKPINK has made history with another YouTube milestone. The music video of its mega hit single ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’ has topped 2.2 billion views in six years since its release in 2018. The girl group's agency YG Entertainment announced that the feat was achieved Monday afternoon, adding that it is the largest number of views ever recorded by a K-pop group's music video. Of course, considering solo artists as well, Psy is the first K-pop act to surpass the 2.2 billion view-mark with his Gangnam Style video released in 2012. ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’ is the first K-pop music video that has reached the milestone in nine years after Psy broke the record in 2015. ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’, the title track of BLACKPINK's first mini album, created a sensation worldwide, as its addictive chorus and choreography resembling shooting a pistol propelled its popularity. YG Entertainment relayed its expectation that the record could be broken again, as the music video continues to generate views.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!