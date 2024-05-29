동영상 고정 취소

MARINE PROBE BILL REJECTED



[Anchor Lead]

The 'Special Counsel Bill' regarding the death of a marine requested for reconsideration by President Yoon Suk Yeol, was rejected in a re-vote and discarded. Opposition parties vowed to reintroduce the bill in the next National Assembly, expressing strong disapproval. Meanwhile, the ruling party insisted on awaiting the results of the ongoing investigations by relevant authorities.



[Pkg]

President Yoon Suk Yeol had asked the National Assembly to reconsider the special counsel bill to probe a marine's death. The bill was rejected in a re-vote.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jin-pyo (Nat'l Assembly Speaker) : Of 294 votes, 179 are in favor, 111 against and 4 abstained. I declare the bill rejected.



Six opposition parties immediately protested. The Democratic Party vowed to re-table the bill immediately after the 22nd National Assembly opens.



[Soundbite]

We condemn PPP that refused the people's command.



The Democratic Party vowed to re-table the bill immediately after the 22nd National Assembly opens.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-myung (Chair, Democratic Party): We'll never give up on finding out why the government and the PPP try so fiercely to block the truth-finding effort.



The Rebuilding Korea Party, founded by ex-justice minister Cho Kuk, also spoke out in disapproval.



[Soundbite]

Hwang Un-ha (Floor Leader, Rebuilding Korea Party): The Yoon administration has powered the train of impeachment with a full tank of fuel.



The People Power Party refrained from making any comments, simply saying that they should keep an eye on the ongoing investigation.



[Soundbite]

Choo Kyung-ho (Floor Leader, People Power Party)

I will make no specific comments. I hope that the police would bring us quick and fair investigation findings.



Some members of the PPP maintained their strong stance against the bill at a party meeting held before the re-vote.



[Soundbite]

Sung Il-jong (Secretary General, PPP): They are using the marine's tragic death for political gain. The DP is addicted to impeachment.



The opposition camp plans to hold a protest in the city center this weekend. The confrontation between rival parties over the bill is likely to drag on into the next parliamentary term.





INVESTIGATION INTO SOLDIER'S DEATH



[Anchor Lead]

A recruit who had been in training for less than ten days collapsed and died while carrying a 20kg pack during disciplinary training. Two unit officers are under police investigation. Authorities are also looking into whether excessive disciplinary measures, which led to muscle damage, caused the recruit's death.





[Pkg]

It has been revealed that the soldier who died two days after a harsh disciplinary drill at an army unit in Gangwon-do Province was ordered to do push-ups and run while carrying full packs of equipment. That's in violation of the military rules, which say conscripts in full combat gear are only allowed to walk. A company commander and his deputy who are suspected of malpractice through power abuse and involuntary manslaughter caused by occupational negligence have been dismissed. The military has transferred recorded CCTV footage and the results of its probe to the Gangwon Provincial Police.



[Soundbite]

Seo Woo-suk (Army spokesperson) : Our probe has revealed violations in disciplinary training. We have transferred the case to police for further investigation.



An investigation and autopsy are underway to identify the exact cause of the conscript's death. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency has classified the deceased soldier as this year's first fatality presumably caused by heat stroke. Witnesses say the soldier complained of pain and showed symptoms similar to septic shock during the disciplinary drill. Authorities are reportedly investigating the possibility of muscle damage due to a high fever that the conscript had during the disciplinary session. The weight of full combat gear worn by soldiers reaches 20kg. Evidence has been found that it was deliberately made even heavier to ramp up the intensity of the disciplinary training. The Army Chief of Staff convened an emergency meeting of major commanding officers to order them to adjust the intensity of training for rookie soldiers and take into account their health and weather conditions during training.



NEW ENGINE FOR SPY SAT. LAUNCH



[Anchor Lead]

The explosion of North Korea's military reconnaissance satellite, launched the day before yesterday, is believed to be due to a combustion issue in the rocket's engine system. The failure occurred because North Korea hastily attempted the launch with a new engine, despite having previously succeeded with a different engine last November.



[Pkg]

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korea's latest reconnaissance satellite launch failed because of a technical problem in the rocket's engine combustion. In three attempts last year, the successful launch of the reconnaissance satellite No. 1 used the so-called Baekdusan engine. But the new engine used this time failed from the very first stage of the flight. Powered by liquid oxygen and kerosene, the new engine can generate high thrust and is mostly used in space launch vehicles for scientific purposes. South Korea's Nuri and Naro rockets as well as Space X's Falcon rocket also have this kind of engine. Pundits say Pyongyang apparently wanted to emphasize that its rocket launch was intended not for the development of ICBMs but for scientific purposes. Russia is the global leader in this engine technology, and it's easy for Pyongyang to get Moscow's assistance. It requires sufficient time to ensure stability, but the North seems to have rushed the launch in time for the trilateral summit of South Korea, Japan and China.



[Soundbite]

Han Ki-beom (Ex-deputy director, Nat'l Intelligence Service) : The mention of denuclearization at the trilateral summit sparked dissatisfaction, even though no joint agreement was reached.



Unlike in the past, when Pyongyang specified its next launches while acknowledging failures, it said nothing this time. The JCS believes it will take a while for the North's next satellite launch to take place. Additional technical support from Russia could determine when that will be.



PALACE VANDAL FLEES DURING PROBE



[Anchor Lead]

A man arrested for inciting teenagers to deface the Gyeongbokgung Palace wall escaped during police questioning inside their building. Although recaptured within two hours, the incident raises serious concerns about police discipline.



[Pkg]

A man races down an alley. Two police officers chase him. Having shaken off the officers, the man walks around to look for a place to hide. The thirty-something man surnamed Kang was recently arrested for inciting teenagers to deface the Gyeongbokgung Palace wall. While he was being questioned by the police, Kang asked the officers to let him have a smoke and then ran away by jumping over a fence. The suspect had bolted from the police building, right in front of the officers. His escape was made easier because he wasn't in handcuffs. Two investigators were watching him but they couldn't stop him from fleeing. Kang hid in a nearby church just 300 meters away from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's cyber crime investigation building. After finding out Kang's whereabouts, the police cordoned off the area and conducted a search. Around two hours after his escape, officers again apprehended the suspect in a closet inside the church.



[Soundbite]

Nearby resident (VOICE MODIFIED) : Detectives asked if I had seen a man in a certain attire. I heard he was caught in the church.



Kang, also known as Team Leader Lee, is accused of instructing an 18-year-old boy to vandalize the Gyeongbokgung Palace wall last December. He has been under police investigation since being arrested in the Jeollanam-do area on May 22nd, five months after the incident. The police will add the charge of taking flight on him.



GPS TRACKERS ON INSPECTION CARS



[Anchor Lead]

Speeding and overloading enforcement vehicles often find mysterious GPS trackers. It's like tipping off the cat to avoid getting caught. Recently, aggregate collectors who installed GPS trackers on these undercover enforcement vehicles were sentenced to prison in both the first and second trials.







[Pkg]

In July last year, a GPS tracker was found on a law enforcement vehicle clamping down on overloaded trucks. The same tracker was also found on similar vehicles in other areas.



[Soundbite]

Inspector of overloaded trucks : We ran a test to find potential trackers and we did. They were likely attached to avoid crackdowns.



The crime of attaching a location tracking device on law enforcement vehicles is nothing new. In November 2022, a tracker was found under an inspection vehicle in the city of Chungju. Police found the culprits were collectors of construction aggregates. They were found to have snuck into the Chungju City Hall parking lot to attach the device. They even managed to change batteries for the device regularly and therefore sidestepped clampdowns for nearly 9 months. They were eventually referred to trial on charges of violating the Location Information Act and the court handed a six-month prison sentence. The court said that heavy punishment is necessary for crimes obstructing the execution of public duties in order to establish law and order and the authority of state power. The accused appealed the ruling but the appellate court upheld the sentence while dismissing a bail request. The aggregate collectors ended up facing a more severe penalty than if they had been caught by inspectors.



KOREA'S FIRST HOTEL-ON-BRIDGE



[Anchor Lead]

Last month, the Seoul Metropolitan Government unveiled new measures to revitalize Hangang River activities. The first result is a lookout hotel converted from a café on Hangang Bridge. We explore whether this unique lodging can become a new tourist attraction.



[Pkg]

Hangangdaegyo Bridge stands at the center of Seoul's Hangang River. A box-shaped building can be seen on the bridge. Behold, the Sky Suite hotel which used to be a cafe. Inside, large windows allow visitors to enjoy a birds eye view of the river scenery that covers Nodeulseom Island and the business district of Yeouido. The 144 square meter large unit includes a living area filled with colorful furniture as well as a bathroom and a mini kitchen.



[Soundbite]

Oh Se-hoon (Seoul mayor) : The hotel is the symbolic starting point of the Hangang River's transformation into a site of leisure and accommodation.



The country's first ever hotel-on-a-bridge is set to open in July. A one night stay costs about 345-thousand won(USD 253) in the off season and 500-thousand won(USD 367) during the busy season.



[Soundbite]

Park Ha-yeong (Seoul resident) : I think it will be very popular. Nodeulseom Island and the entire river can be seen on a sunny day.



Experts say the key to the accommodation's success lies in the connectivity with interactive programs.



[Soundbite]

Lee Hoon (Dean, Hanyang Univ. Graduate School of Int'l Tourism) : We need strategies that sell both location and time, which can be achieved through these programs that include river-related activities.



In an effort to boost activities on the Hangang River, Seoul City plans to increase lodging facilities including a 200-room floating hotel in the Yeouido river park area.



ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ROUNDUP



[Anchor Lead]

Leading girl groups are making waves this week.

aespa launched their first full-length album "Armageddon," kicking off their active promotions.

NewJeans, fresh from their comeback, are dominating the music charts with their title tracks.

Taiwanese star Hsu Kuang-han, known for "Someday or One Day," visited Korea to promote his new film and connect with fans. This and more in our cultural news.



[Pkg]

The title track of K-pop girl group aespa's first full length album is "Armageddon." Unlike the current K-pop trend of going for easy to listen songs, aespa stuck to their reputation of opting for a more intense sound. "Armageddon" is a sophisticated hip hop dance number featuring synth bass sounds. The album's other title track, the previously released "Supernova" has already topped various music charts. Preorders alone have surpassed one million and aespa is well on the way to clinching their fourth consecutive million seller album.



[Soundbite]

Winter (aespa) : People say our songs have a metallic feel but we also have a warm ballad.



[Soundbite]

Karina (aespa) : The album is about us meeting another aespa in a parallel world and the journey of finding our real selves.



Another girl group who recently made a comeback, NewJeans are also going strong with their new album starting with an appearance on KBS' Music Bank. Despite the turmoil inside their management agency, the album sold over 800-thousand copies on the first day, while both title tracks are sweeping chart rankings.



[Soundbite]

Minji (NewJeans) : 'How Sweet' is a new style of music for us. Electronic beat and hip choreography are the main features.



Taiwanese actor Hsu Kuang-han also known as Greg Han has visited Korea to promote his new film jointly produced with Japan. He has many Korean fans thanks to the popularity of the hit TV drama "Someday or One Day." He's even been cast in a Korean drama series.



[Soundbite]

Hsu Kuang-han (Actor(Taiwan)) :I recently saw films starring actor Son Suk-ku and I loved all the other actors in the works as well.



Famous volleyball player Kim Yeon-koung is promoting a volleyball-themed Japanese animation film. She watched the movie with fans and took part in a conversation with the audience.



[Soundbite]

Kim Yeon-koung (Volleyball player(Heungkuk Life)) :I watched the film and once again thought I would like to play for Nekoma, a team where there's someone leading you.



The volleyball comic "Hayikyuu" first published in 2012 continued for 8 years. It tells the story of the rivalry between two high schools Nekoma and Karasuno.



