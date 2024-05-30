동영상 고정 취소

JUNIOR DOCTORS WALKOUT 100 DAYS IN



[Anchor Lead]

It's been 100 days since trainee doctors walked off the job in protest against medical school quota increases. There are still no signs of their return. Medical staff and patients, who have been enduring the healthcare vacuum, are urgently calling for a resolution.



[Pkg]

Nurses are grappling with the burden from the protracted medical service vacuum caused by the trainee doctors strike. Initially, they were mobilized as physician assistants to take over some of the doctors' duties but amid worsening managerial conditions at hospitals, they are increasingly placed on unpaid leave. One nurse at a public hospital with five years experience has been frequently told to use her annual leave.



[Soundbite]

(Public hospital nurse (VOICE MODIFIED)): I was told there's no need for many nurses to come to work when there's only this amount of patients. I was asked to take a day off or use my annual leave.



Many hospital workers are looking out for their immediate livelihood. As major hospitals have cut back on both surgeries and hospitalizations, available caretaker jobs have dwindled by half. At this hospital, for example, the number of caretakers has dropped from 150 to now only 50.



[Soundbite]

Moon Myeong-soon (Nonprofit group for caretakers rights, SNU Hospital): Daily wage is 130,000 won (USD 95) so 2-3 days of work add up to about 300,000 won (USD 220). For some, this is all they earn in a month.



However, more than anyone else, it's the patients who have suffered the most in the past 100 days of a junior doctors' walkout. Online chat groups of patients suffering from rare types of cancer are filled with messages of anxious uncertainty.



[Soundbite]

Jin Mi-hyang (Head, Organization of patients of neuroendocrine tumor): I hope patients are viewed as patients, not a means to achieve other aims.



As patients and remaining medical personnel are fatigued by an indefinite wait for a resolution, there's little sign of progress in talks between the government and doctors groups.



NK FIRES 10 BALLISTIC MISSILES



[Anchor Lead]

North Korea fired some ten short-range ballistic missiles off its coast Thursday morning. Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the North fired what appeared to ten short-range ballistic missiles from the Sunan area into the East Coast at 6:14 a.m. Thursday. The JCS added the missiles flew roughly 350 kilometers before falling into the waters. It said that South Korea shared related intelligence with the U.S. and Japan and that analysis is underway to identify the details of the missiles. This provocation comes three days after the North failed in its latest attempt to put into orbit a military spy satellite, which ended in a mid-air explosion on Monday afternoon.



N.KOREA SENDS TRASH BALLOONS



[Anchor Lead]

Overnight, North Korea released large balloons carrying piles of trash into South Korea. Reports poured in from across the country, including central and southern regions. Around 260 balloons have been discovered so far.



[Pkg]

This footage was shot in Gimpo, Gyeonggi-do Province near the Hangang River early Wednesday morning. Two large balloons strapped with a big plastic bag were spotted up in the air.



[Soundbite]

Kim Dae-cheol (Gochon-eup resident): I was perplexed because I didn't know what the two balloons were carrying.



Similar balloons were found across the country: Yeoncheon just south of the Armistice Line; Yongin in southern Gyeonggi-do Province; Gyeryong in Chungcheongnamdo, the heart of the Korean military; Muju in southwestern Korea and more. The balloons were all sent by North Korea between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Many of the balloons were found already bursted at such locations as Goyang and the Seoul capital region and Yeongcheon in southeastern Korea. Different things were carried inside the bags, but they were mainly excrement and trash with some containing compost and scrap paper.



[Soundbite]

Balloon Reporter (Goyang resident): I spotted the burst balloons. I never imagined that something like this would come here. It's very unsettling.



The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff announced that North Korea had started sending a large number of trash balloons Tuesday night and roughly 260 were discovered nationwide so far. Military authorities said that as of Thursday morning, no more balloons are found drifting in the South Korean airspace. At the military's request, disaster alert messages were issued in thirteen cities and counties in Gyeonggi-do Province around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night to advise residents against outdoor activities.



KIM ADMITS TO FAILED LAUNCH



[Anchor Lead]

Just a day after North Korea's failed military reconnaissance satellite launch, Chairman Kim Jong-un admitted the failure to the public, encouraging them to strive harder instead of assigning blame. This effort seems to be aimed at swiftly addressing the repercussions of the hasty launch and subtly expressing dissatisfaction with Russia.



[Pkg]

Just a day after North Korea carried out a failed military spy satellite launch, its leader Kim Jong-un visited the Academy of National Defense Science as the organization marked its 60th founding anniversary. In an unusual move, Kim told the North Korean public that the satellite launch failed while encouraging the developers.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jong-un (N. Korean leader (N. Korean Central TV)): We will not be spooked or dispirited by the failure but exert even greater efforts.



Such a move is seen as trying to quickly calm repercussions from the failed launch which was believed to be conducted in a hasty manner. A South Korean government official well versed in North Korean affairs also noted that in his remarks, Kim indirectly expressed animosity and disappointment over insufficient technical support from Russia. Kim said the so-called disease of attempting to import weapons development is nothing short of a counterrevolution, which according to the official, is Kim's way of expressing discontent toward Moscow while rebuking his engineers and stressing the importance of self-development. Kim also emphasized that launching a satellite is a sovereign right and slammed South Korea's military drill held against the launch as an unforgivable act, which again appears intended to evade responsibility for the failure. Since its last successful spy satellite launch in November, the regime has brought in related materials such as cameras and aluminium alloy and is known to have held repeated tests and strenuously worked to develop a new engine. But as Kim likely brought upon the failure himself by moving up the launch date to coincide with the South Korea-Japan-China summit in Seoul, he is believed to be trying to take it out on external factors and dodge responsibility.



YOON'S CALLS WITH EX-DEFENSE CHIEF



[Anchor Lead]

Records show that President Yoon Suk Yeol had several phone calls with then Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup during the transfer and retrieval of the Marine's on-duty death case to the police last July and August. Minister Lee also communicated with key government officials like Kim Yong-hyun and Lee Sang-min. The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials will investigate the impact of these calls on the case.



[Pkg]

12:07 p.m. August 2, 2023, President Yoon Suk Yeol made a call on his mobile phone to then Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup who was visiting Uzbekistan. The phone conversation lasted four minutes and five seconds. Afterwards, they had two more phone calls at 12:43 p.m. and 12:57 p.m., lasting 13 minutes and 43 seconds, and 52 seconds, respectively. It was the day when the investigative unit of the Marine Corps handed over the records on the on-duty death of a Marine conscript to the police. Around the time of the phone calls, Col. Park Jung-hun, then chief investigator of the Marines, was dismissed from his post for disobeying the order to postpone the record transfer. That evening, the Defense Ministry retrieved the case's records from the police. On August 8, Yoon called Lee at 7:55 a.m. and the conversation lasted 33 seconds. The following day, the ministry's investigative headquarters decided to review and re examine the case. Lee received a phone call from the top office immediately after the meeting at the presidential office on July 31 last year, when the president was said to be infuriated over the situation surrounding the marine's death.



[Soundbite]

Wi Seong-gon (DP (Sept. 4, 2023, Special Committee on Budget, Accounts)): Did you receive a phone call from the pres. office on that day (July 31)?



[Soundbite]

Lee Jong-sup (Then Minister of Nat'l Defense): I received no phone call regarding this case.



The former defense minister refuted the allegations, saying that it's not unusual for a minister to have phone calls with the president and that an order was already given to look into Col. Park's insubordination before the call on August 2. President Yoon gave this explanation regarding the issue.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President (May 9)): I reprimanded the defense minister for unreasonably hastening the collection of corpses and costing the Marine's life.



Around the same time, Lee was found to have held multiple phone calls with presidential officials including Kim Yong-hyun, chief of the Presidential Security Service, as well as Interior Minister Lee Sang-min. Details of the phone calls have not yet been confirmed. There were suspicious phone calls at each crucial point in the allegations that the top office and the defense ministry had inappropriately interfered in the investigation into the marine's death. It is the duty of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials to find out if there was inappropriate interference from above regarding the Marine death investigation.



WORLD'S 3RD LARGEST AIRPORT



[Anchor Lead]

The construction of Incheon International Airport, which has been underway for nearly 30 years in 4 phases, is now entering its final phase. When the construction is completed at the end of this year, Incheon International Airport will transform into the world's third-largest hub airport, with an annual capacity exceeding 100 million passengers.



[Pkg]

Massive structures to form the upper part of the airport are slowly lifted. Each piece covered with finishing material is placed like roof tiles over the building frame. Glass panels are fitted tightly to provide a view of the runway. Incheon International Airport's phase four construction is now 95% complete.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jong-hyun (Incheon Int’l Airport Corporation): About KRW 13.2 tn (USD 9.6 bn) was spent. Construction took about 23 years and 5 months.



Korea's gateway airport underwent four expansions ever since phase 1 construction, which included site formation, began in 1992. In phase four of construction, the unfinished wings of Terminal 2 will be complete and another runway added. The airport would then have two terminals and four runways in total. The annual passenger capacity, currently at 77 million, will increase to 106 million, making Incheon International Airport the world's third largest airport following Dubai and Istanbul.



[Soundbite]

Lee Hag-jae (CEO, Incheon Int’l Airport Corporation): The airport saw 7.5% annual increase in passengers since opening. We must be prepared.



The new terminal will feature an outdoor garden available to passengers even after they go through security check point...as well as an enormous kinetic structure and a giant screen tens of meters long. Dry run for basic facilities is also in full swing.



[Soundbite]

Put in five tubs from the basement at five-second intervals.



Interior work will be completed by October and the completed terminal will open to the public at the end of this year.



'THE 8 SHOW' TOPS NON-ENGLISH LIST



[Anchor Lead]

Netflix's ‘The 8 Show’ has become the most-watched non-English series globally this week. Starring Ryu Jun-yeol and Chun Woo-hee, it reached the top ten in 68 countries within two weeks of its May 17th release.



[Pkg]

‘The 8 Show’ stars Korean actors Ryu Jun-yeol, Chun Woo-hee, and Park Jeong-min. This Netflix series became the most watched non-English show in the world in the past week. The show is about eight people in need of money trapped in a confined space. It was released on May 17th. According to Netflix, the Korean-made series started off in seventh place in the non-English category in the first week before topping the category in just two weeks. The 8 show made the top ten in 68 countries, including France, Germany, and Argentina. Its director Han Jae-rim thanked the audience, saying that he could see various reactions from the viewers worldwide through this work.



