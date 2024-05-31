동영상 고정 취소

LARGEST ASSET SPLIT FOR DIVORCE



[Anchor Lead]

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and Art Center Nabi Director Roh So-yeong's high-profile divorce case has reached its second-round verdict. The appellate court has ruled that 35% of Chairman Chey's assets, amounting to 1.38 trillion won, that's around over 1 billion U.S. dollars should be passed to Director Roh in property division. This ruling marks the largest asset division in the country's history.



[Pkg]

Two billion won or over 1.4 million U.S. dollars in alimony and 1.38 trillion won, or around 1 billion dollars in property division. This is what an appeals court has ordered SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won to pay to his estranged wife Roh So-yeong, director of art center Nabi, in a high profile divorce settlement case. It marks the largest ever asset split for a divorce in the country's history and Chey is ordered to pay the sum all in cash. The court determined the couple's combined property to be in the 4 trillion won(USD 2.9 billion) range and ordered a division rate of 65% for Chey and 35% for Roh. The amount has increased more than 20 fold from what was ordered in the first trial. The same as the previous lower court, the appellate court found Chey responsible for the couple's split. It said the mental stress Roh suffered during the divorce proceeding was underestimated...and also acknowledged her contribution to SK Group's value and management activities. The court also saw that Chey's SK share holdings were subject to the property division as well. The two who had attended two previous hearings did not show up for the sentencing. Following the decision, Roh's side welcomed the ruling.



[Soundbite]

Kim Kee-jung (Lawyer of Roh Soh-yeong): It's a fine ruling as the court seriously reviewed the constitutional value of the sanctity of marriage and monogamy.



Meanwhile, Chey's side called the verdict "extremely biased"...and criticized the court for conducting a one-sided trial with the conclusion already in mind. As Chey's defense team vowed to appeal the ruling to "rectify the errors," the dramatic divorce battle is expected to continue at the nation's top court.



DOCTORS HOLD VIGIL IN PROTEST



[Anchor Lead]

The process of expanding medical school admissions is nearing its final stages, but resistance from the medical community persists. Doctor organizations, which have consistently opposed the increase, held candlelight vigils in six regions, including Busan and Daegu.



[Pkg]

Following the Education Ministry's announcement for next year's college admission schedule, the Korean Medical Association called it a death sentence for Korean medicine and held a candlelight vigil in protest. Doctors at the protest claimed that the government is destroying the medical system by forcing a large-scale student increase in medical schools. The KMA held demonstrations in six regions, including Busan, Daegu, and Gwangju. While the doctors' group reportedly ponders over an all-out strike, KMA president Lim Hyun-taek, asked self-employed doctors to take part in the protest in support of trainee doctors and medical students.



[Soundbite]

Lim Hyun-taek (President, Korean Medical Association): Even self-employed doctors and salaried doctors need to join the big fight.



Even medical schools internally oppose revising school regulations just to accommodate the increase plan and trainee doctors are still not returning to work. The government said it would try to minimize the disadvantages for the resident doctors who return to work, but added that rescue measures can be arranged only after they return to their posts. As the KMA warned of a strike, the authorities also said they will work on countermeasures while monitoring the situation.



NUCLEAR REDEPLOYMENT & SHARING



[Anchor Lead]

North Korea’s security threats, including its ongoing nuclear development, are becoming increasingly severe, yet effective diplomatic solutions remain elusive. In response, a proposal from the U.S. Senate, backed by the Trump faction, suggests redeploying American tactical nuclear weapons to the Korean Peninsula and sharing these nuclear capabilities, reigniting controversy.



[Pkg]

The B-52H. It's one of the top-three strategic bombers of the U.S. Air Force that can also be equipped with nuclear weapons. It has flown over the Korean peninsula many times, but it was the first time it landed in Korea and remained in the country for a certain period of time last October. This was done to show that U.S. strategic assets can be operated in a way similar to permanent deployment, like tactical nuclear weapons, to respond to North Korea's nuclear threats. At the time, Pyongyang showed an extremely sensitive reaction by saying the B-52H should be extinguished. This serves as proof that U.S. nuclear assets pose a threat to the North Korean regime. This also aligns with the proposition about nuclear weapons made by U.S. Senator Roger Wicker of the Senate Armed Services Committee on May 29 U.S. time. He proposed redeploying U.S. tactical nuclear arms to the Korean Peninsula to reinforce deterrence against North Korea and introducing NATO-style nuclear sharing. Tactical nuclear weapons are less destructive than strategic nuclear weapons, but they can attack specific areas and targets. Diverse U.S. tactical nuclear weapons had been deployed on the Korean peninsula from the 1950s by the U.S. forces stationed in Korea, but were withdrawn in 1991 because of denuclearization on the peninsula and relations with the surrounding nations. If tactical nuclear weapons are redeployed on the Korean peninsula, they can only be operated by U.S. air forces. The NATO-style nuclear sharing does not require that nuclear weapons be present on Korean territory. They can be kept in a certain country in line with the security situation in East Asia under America's supervision and loaded onto Korean fighters in times of emergency.



[Soundbite]

Han Ki-ho (Chief, Nat'l Assembly’s Defense Committee): Redeploying nuclear weapons could be problematic. Sharing them would be better. North korea highly likely has nuclear weapons...so we may need to change our strategies.



Officials close to Donald Trump say that if he wins the presidential election this November, changing the nature of the U.S. forces' stationing in Korea and letting South Korea have its own nuclear arsenal could be considered. However, this will likely spark controversy and opposition from the surrounding countries.



KOREAN NASA ‘KASA’ LAUNCH



[Anchor Lead]

The Korea Aerospace Administration, the nation's dedicated space policy agency, officially launched in Sacheon, Gyeongsangnamdo Province. This event marks the first step into the 'space age,' as the nation seeks future growth drivers in the boundless universe.



[Pkg]

The Korean version of NASA. The signpost for the Korea AeroSpace Administration, or KASA for short, is unveiled. President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to pursue what's called the Gwanggaeto the Great Space Project of sending a probe to the moon by 2032 and to Mars by 2045.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): Just like King Gwanggaeto the Great, South Korea will trailblaze unvisited, uncharted territory to become a leader of space development.



The day KASA opened, May 27th, has also been designated the Aeronautics and Space Day in a bid to further advance dreams for the space era. To usher in a new space age, President Yoon also promised all-out support for the space and aeronautics industry and for the cultivation of expert talent. In the first national space committee meeting held after KASA's launch ceremony, the government unveiled a blueprint for the country to become one of the top five global powers in aerospace by the year 2045.



COURT SIDES WITH ADOR CEO



[Anchor Lead]

The dispute between HYBE and it's subsidiary ADOR's CEO Min Hee-jin has entered a new phase as the court halted HYBE's attempt to vote on the dismissal of Min Hee-jin from her position. This development suggests that the conflict between HYBE and ADOR could become a prolonged battle.



[Pkg]

The first court battle between HYBE and ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin ended in Min's victory. The court ruled in favor of Min, who had requested an injunction on HYBE's voting right at the upcoming shareholders' meeting. The court also said that HYBE's argument is not enough to justify Min's dismissal and the issue must be handled in a later lawsuit. Min had sought a way to separate ADOR from HYBE but she didn't actually carry out anything. The court determined that her actions can be seen as a betrayal but not breach of trust. The two sides presented different stances over the issue. Min, who successfully defended her CEO position, said that the court had determined that HYBE's claims indiscriminately distributed through the media were wrong. In contrast, HYBE claimed that the court recognized the fact that Min had tried to take NewJeans with her as she left the parent company and warned of more legal actions. The situation probably doesn't have much bearing on NewJeans' activities.



[Soundbite]

Jung Duk-hyun (Culture critic): ADOR is behaving as an independent management system. Most of decisions are made by Min's close associates. Any big change to structure is unlikely.



However, the HYBE-ADOR conflict is likely to drag on as both sides have conflicting interests.



MULTICULTURAL FOLKTALES IN KOREAN



[Anchor Lead]

The number of multicultural households in Korea is rapidly increasing, with the number of multicultural students more than tripling over the past decade. KBS has launched an initiative to share traditional folktales from various countries, helping us appreciate each other's languages and cultures.



[Pkg]

A folktale that strikes your curiosity from the very first page...



[Soundbite]

Park Ji-won (KBS anchor): A long long time ago, when animals could speak, they had a hard time determining which animal would become the first zodiac sign.



This Mongolian tale translated into Korean is about the origin of the 12 Mongolian zodiac animals.



[Soundbite]

(Mongolian writer): This story is about diversity. The camel, an unfamiliar animal in South Korea, embodies many other animals' traits.



Folk tales from four countries Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, Vietnam and Japan have been translated into Korean. Originating from their parents' home countries but told in Korean, the stories hit closer to home as these children were born and raised in Korea.



[Soundbite]

(4th grader at Mongolian school in S. Korea ): It's refreshing to hear it in Korean. I have seen it only in Mongolian before.



[Soundbite]

(4th grader at Mongolian school in S. Korea): It's good to know that tales created in Mongolia were translated and published in Korean.



Multicultural folktales were published in Korean on the prize money donated by the winners of the KBS TV show ‘Korean Language Competition’. KBS plans to expand Korean language and culture education for children from multicultural families living in Korea.



ACTOR VOICES PRIVACY CONCERNS



[Anchor Lead]

Actor Byeon Woo-seok, currently gaining popularity with the drama 'Lovely Runner', has voiced his distress over privacy infringements and has even hinted at taking legal action. Here's more.



[Pkg]

Actor Byeon Woo-seok's agency has sent a strong warning to some of his overzealous fans. The agency posted a message on the actor's official online fan community on Thursday to express concerns over security issues due to crowds of fans that follow the actor during public events. The agency is urging fans not to follow the actor during his unofficial outings. The agency has even warned of legal action against those who follow the actor's vehicle or trespass his residence and other private spaces. Byeon Woo-seok rose to stardom through his appearances in multiple TV dramas since debuting in 2016. His explosive popularity led to some undesired side effects such as scalpers selling tickets to his fan meetings for up to 5 million won, or around 3600 dollars.



