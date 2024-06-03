동영상 고정 취소

MORE TRASH BALLOONS FROM N.KOREA



[Anchor Lead]

North Korea launched another wave of 'trash balloons' just four days after the previous incident on the 28th. These balloons were found throughout the country all day. Military authorities say North Korea sent over 720 trash balloons this time, which is a significant increase from the last launch.



[Pkg]

Firefighters descend a mountain trail with large plastic bags in their hands. About a dozen soldiers and police troops follow them. On the roadside, there are piles of collected bags and balloons.



[Soundbite]

(Local resident): I'm afraid they may contain something harmful or strange. I didn't expect them to reach Anyang. I thought they would only reach Seoul.



Trash balloons from North Korea began arriving again on Saturday night. Authorities received numerous reports, mostly in the Seoul metropolitan area, overnight. Each time emergency calls were made, police and military officers were mobilized to set up a police line. Then soldiers donning special gear collected the balloons and bags.



[Soundbite]

(Local resident): I thought they would be found only near Gyeonggi-do Prov. or the military demarcation line. I never imagined they would fall in Seoul.



On Sunday, trash balloons were even found in broad daylight in the Chungcheong provinces as well as in Yecheon and Andong in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. The balloons have caused a lot of anxiety among the public.



[Soundbite]

Lim Su-hwan (Incheon resident): They fell right here. It means they can easily cross into the South. They could fall on someone's head. It's very dangerous.



The South Korean military estimates the number of trash balloons this time to be some 720. That's nearly triple the number sent on May 28.



[Soundbite]

Mjr. Ha Jong-hwa (56th Infantry Division, Capital Defense Command (June 1)): We have collected the trash balloons safely. While there's no harmful substance, they can cause damage and pose other risks.



The military is analyzing the contents after collecting the balloons. So far the bags have been found to contain mostly manure, paper and cigarette butts, like the ones sent from the North last time.



NK TO STOP SENDING TRASH BALLOONS



[Anchor Lead]

North Korea issued a statement last night and announced that it would stop sending balloons carrying trash over the border to South Korea. In the statement, the North's Vice Defense Minister Kim Kang-il stressed that the trash balloons were in retaliation for anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent away over the border from the South. He also insisted that South Korea has had enough experiences of how unpleasant it is and how much effort it takes to collect the trash. North Korea threatened to resume sending garbage balloons if anti-Pyongyang leaflets are again flown in from South Korea, saying the amount would be a hundred times more than the leaflets.



N.KOREA JAMS FISHERMEN'S GPS



[Anchor Lead]

North Korea has been jamming GPS signals aimed at the South for five days straight, causing major issues for West Sea fishermen who rely on GPS for their work. Their losses are piling up as a result. KBS spoke with some of these fishermen to hear their stories.



[Pkg]

On the screen of a GPS device used by a fishing ship operating in the West Sea, a group of ships are seen gathered in the wrong location. In some cases, the location is marked as North Korea or north of the Northern Limit Line.



[Soundbite]

Park Jong-min (Incheon crab fisher): (How is it going there? Are you coming back to Incheon?) My GPS is not working so I am at a standstill.



[Soundbite]

Park Jong-min (Incheon crab fisher): The location appears near the NLL, causing the defense ministry to send alerts. We thought we crossed over into North Korean waters.



With the GPS malfunctioning, finding fishing spots is difficult, leading to frequent work stoppages.



[Soundbite]

Bae Joong-kyu (Cargo ship captain): I have four water tanks but could only fill one. Before the error, I could fill at least two. The costs remain the same, but with lower yields, it's all a loss.



In March, North Korea launched a GPS jamming attack. This time, however, it is affecting fishing boats operating in waters close to the coast.



[Soundbite]

Ham Jeong-kwon (Incheon fisher): I need to use the GPS to place nets, but since it's not working, we have to wait until dawn. Without GPS, it's useless.



Since they can't tell when the jamming signals will start or stop, they're left helpless and can only suffer the consequences.



[Soundbite]

Choi Se-jong (Chair, Incheon Yeongjong, Yongyu fishers' association): Even when the jamming ends, we don't know it's over, so we can't resume normal GPS use. We need solutions to avoid these disruptions...but without them, we are left vulnerable.



1,409 cases of GPS jamming have been reported for five days since North Korea began the jamming attack. The government claims that alternative navigation methods have prevented actual damage, but losses for West Sea fishermen continue to grow daily.



TRILATERAL MULTIDOMAIN EXERCISES



[Anchor Lead]

In response to North Korea's provocations, South Korea, the United States, and Japan are stepping up their security cooperation. Meeting at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, the defense chiefs agreed to start regular multidomain exercises this year.



[Pkg]

The defense chiefs of South Korea, the United States and Japan have met on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, formerly known as Asia Security Conference. It's their first meeting since last November. This time they discussed joint response to North Korea issues. The three nations have agreed to launch new trilateral multidomain joint exercises across various domains, including air, maritime, underwater and cyber.



[Soundbite]

Shin Won-sik (Minister of Nat’l Defense): We have agreed to begin multidomain exercises named ‘Freedom Edge’ this summer.



Dubbed ‘Freedom Edge’ after the Freedom Shield drills held between South Korea and the United States as well as the Keen Edge exercises held between the U.S. and Japan, the new joint drills will be held on a regular basis. The defense chiefs have also agreed to draft a framework document for trilateral security cooperation by the end of this year. At the bilateral talks held on Sunday morning, the defense chiefs of South Korea and the U.S. reaffirmed that North Korea's trash-carrying balloons are in violation of the Korean War armistice agreement. Seoul and Washington unanimously condemned Pyongyang's recent reckless provocations, which include satellite and missile launches.



YOUNG AFRICANS AND K-CULTURE



[Anchor Lead]

Amid expectations of promising cooperation in the mineral and energy sectors between South Korea and Africa, we're hearing news that, with a population of 1.4 billion, and 75% under 35, Africa's interest in Korean culture, especially K-pop, is really heating up. We give you a closer look at this young and dynamic continent.



[Pkg]

Egypt at the crossroads of African, European and Asian cultures. Those 30 years old or younger account for 60% of its 110 million population. Korean language lessons are growing popular as an increasing number of young Egyptians want to find out more about K-pop and Korean TV shows.



[Soundbite]

Elfeki Mohammed (College Student): We all love K-pop and Korean culture, so we want to study Korean or listen to K-pop.



Every semester, more than 5,000 people apply for language programs provided at the Korean cultural center.



[Soundbite]

Park Han-nae (Instructor, King Sejong Institute in Egypt): Last year, nearly 3,000 students took classes. This year about 400 students are enrolled in the first semester.



Ethiopia is Korea's blood ally, which sent ground troops during the Korean War. The Korean government is showing its gratitude with medical support. From setting up operating rooms to dispatching medical staff, Korean medical technology has also been transferred.



[Soundbite]

(Cardiologist of Black Lion Hospital): Open heart surgery wouldn't have been possible had it not been for Seoul Nat'l Univ. Hospital.



Countries worldwide are making efforts to partner with young Africans with great potential. Forty-eight African nations are taking part in the largest multilateral meeting held since the launch of the Yoon administration.



[Soundbite]

Cho Tae-yul (Minister of Foreign affairs): Africa is the continent of the future with young people and great potential. This is the starting point for building a long-term, strategic partnership.



The Korean government is also pushing to hold regular summits with Africa every four to five years.



YOUTHS COMPETE IN LEISURE SPORTS



[Anchor Lead]

It's summer in Korea, and we had some intense early summer heat under the blazing sun. Taking advantage of the rare sunny holiday, the International Leisure Sports Festival kicked off at Uiamho Lake in Chuncheon, Gangwondo Province. Here's more.



[Pkg]

A wakeboarder zips across the sparkling lake under the clear skies. He rides off the crest to perform acrobatic moves or hits the wake to jump high into the air. He makes it look easy to perform a highly difficult 360 turn in the air. At the International Leisure Sports Festival held at Uiamho Lake, water sports competitors are like acrobats on water.



[Soundbite]

Jeong Na-hong (7th Grader Competitor from Cheonan): I like this sport because it's fun and thrill-packed. I'm sad I fell down a lot, but it's okay because I'm getting better.



Skateboarders daringly slide down a handrail. They do fall and slip. At times participants perform the tricks flawlessly as if they've become one with their boards and the excited crowd gives thunderous applause and cheers.



[Soundbite]

Kim Min-ho (Skateboarding Competitor from Bucheon): I practiced all of last week. Thanks to my dad, I learned many great tricks.



Inline freestyle skaters dance and do acrobatic moves to the music. It's like watching an exciting stage performance. Some 200 competitors from 15 countries, including Spain, Italy, and Japan, came to Korea to show off their skills.



[Soundbite]

(Taiwanese Inline Freestyle Skating Competitor)



Some got hurt and made mistakes, but nothing could stop the competitors' youthful energy from radiating under the hot summer sun.



BABY FINLESS PORPOISE SPOTTED



[Anchor Lead]

With its adorable appearance that almost seems to be smiling, the finless porpoise is an internationally endangered species. Recently, these porpoises were captured on camera giving birth and raising their young in Hallyeohaesang National Park.



[Pkg]

Waters off Choyangdo Island are known for exceptional sceneries within Hallyeohaesang National Park. A family of finless porpoises, characterized by their round heads and long, smile-like mouths, has been spotted there. A baby porpoise swims right next to its mother. Clearly shown on its back are the wrinkles seen only for three months since birth.This is the second time a baby finless porpoise has been spotted in Hallyeohaesang National Park, with the first sighting occurring last April.



[Soundbite]

Shin Dal-ho (Hallyeohaesang Nat'l Park): Finless porpoises don't surface much. They are shy compared to bottlenose dolphins, which tend to jump out of the water.



Finless porpoise sightings have been increasing over the past four years. Compared to other cetacean creatures, the finless porpoise is smaller in size and prefers a calm sea...which makes the national park, with numerous islands and abundant food, a perfect habitat for them.



[Soundbite]

Song Hyung-kun (Chair, Korea Nat'l Park Service): We will do our best to preserve this crucial habitat for finless porpoises to enhance the park's value.



The finless porpoise, usually found along the coasts of Asian nations, is an internationally endangered species. Despite being designated as a protected marine animal by the oceans ministry in 2016, many finless porpoises still die due to being bycatch.



[Soundbite]

An Yong-rak (Nat'l Marine Biodiversity Institute of Korea): They are caught in stow nets. Finless porpoises that die during fishing are thrown away and their bodies are washed ashore.



The Korea National Park Service plans to inform fishermen about the porpoises and increase on-site patrols to protect their habitats.



