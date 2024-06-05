동영상 고정 취소

INTER-KOREAN PACT SUSPENDED



[Anchor Lead]

The government has suspended the entire effectiveness of the September 19 Military Agreement as of 3 PM yesterday. This comes amid North Korea's continued provocations including GPS jamming and trash balloons. It added that this suspension will continue until mutual trust between the two countries is restored.



[Pkg]

A cabinet meeting was held two days after the South Korean government warned of unbearable measures for North Korea. Cabinet members voted to suspend the entirety of the 2018 military pact that barred hostile actions between the two Koreas.



[Soundbite]

Han Duck-soo (Prime Minister): This follows the procedures defined by laws and will enable more sufficient and immediate responses to North Korean provocations.



President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was at the Korea-Africa summit, approved the decision four hours later, suspending the pact from 3 p.m. South Korea warned that the suspension will continue until mutual trust between the two Koreas is restored. Seoul added that the restoration of trust means that "North Korea must act in accordance with international laws and UN Security Council resolutions." With the suspension of the agreement, military drills near the Military Demarcation Line and loudspeaker broadcasts toward North Korea are now possible. However, a presidential office official stated that further actions, such as loudspeaker broadcasts, require additional justification. For now, Seoul intends to monitor Pyongyang's response. Last November, North Korea unilaterally declared the termination of the agreement. Seven months later, South Korea also suspended it, effectively ending the September 19, 2018, military agreement after 5 years and 8 months.



KOREA-AFRICA FORGE MINERAL TIES



[Anchor Lead]

South Korea is hosting its very first multilateral conference with Africa over the spam of two days. Yesterday, a joint declaration was issued outlining concrete cooperation measures that leverage the strengths of the two countries.



[Pkg]

The first-ever Korea-Africa Summit was attended by the leaders and representatives of 48 African nations that are members of the United Nations and the African Union. The key point of the joint declaration announced after the summit is shared growth based on Africa's potential and Korea's advanced technologies. South Korea and the participating African nations have agreed to launch the Critical Minerals Dialogue on the supply chain of critical minerals, which are essential in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol / President

The Critical Minerals Dialogue is aimed at stabilizing the supply chain through mutually beneficial cooperation and contributing to the sustainable development of minerals around the world.



The two sides have also agreed to expand the participation of South Korean businesses in Africa’s large-scale infrastructure projects, such as roads, railways and ports. To make that happen, Korea will expand official development assistance and export financing. Regarding peace on the Korean Peninsula, the two sides agreed that the international community must strictly implement UNSC resolutions to achieve complete denuclearization. The joint declaration also stresses several times the importance of Korean assistance in helping African countries solve education and food problems.



[Soundbite]

Mohamed Ould Ghazouani (President, Mauritania (African Union chair)): We need Korea's experience in human resources, industrialization and digital economy.



To carry out their agreement, Korea and the African countries will set up high-level consultative bodies by sector. The first Korea-Africa Summit is to end on Wednesday after a business summit attended by business leaders from both regions.



SOLDIER'S DEATH PROBED LATER



[Anchor Lead]

It's been nearly ten days since a trained soldier died during disciplinary training at a military boot camp. The police are conducting an investigation, but there's no progress in the case against the military officers identified as the alleged perpetrators.



[Pkg]

It was May 28th when the Gangwon Provincial Police received the case of a trainee soldier's death from the Army. Three days had passed since an army conscript died while being disciplined at the Army 12th Division boot camp. Five of the conscript's fellow trainees were questioned about the incident. They reportedly testified that they weren't aware of any health problems before he collapsed. The commander and deputy commander, accused of manslaughter, haven't been summoned for questioning yet. Police explained that the witness questioning of the doctors at the two hospitals, where the soldier was treated, hasn't wrapped up yet. The commander is currently staying in her hometown and the deputy commander is reportedly on standby at his unit. Meanwhile, the Center for Military Human Rights Korea held a press conference to demand prompt investigation by the police.



[Soundbite]

Lim Tae-hoon (Head, Center for Military Human Rights): We again urge immediate investigation and arrest of the perpetrators to find out if it's death from accident or negligence.



The results of the final investigation are expected to be announced later this month when the National Forensic Service releases its autopsy results.



SPOTTED SEALS IN GARORIMMAN BAY



[Anchor Lead]

Every year around this time, the spotted seal, a natural monument, returns to the Garorimman Bay along the west coast, the only place where seals can be seen onshore. This year, as always, a group of seals has arrived, and they’ve been spotted enjoying the sunshine together.



[Pkg]

On a sandy patch near the Garorimman Bay in Chungcheongnam-do Province, seven seals bask in the sun. Black spots on the yellowish brown background. A round face. Large jet-black eyes. This is the spotted seal, an endangered species and a natural monument. After enjoying their time in the sun, the seals take a dive. They are apparently looking for food. Spotted seals were first detected in the Garorimman Bay in the early 2000s. More and more of them have been visiting the area since then. The number of observed seals has risen from just one or two to around six and 11. Spotted seals spend winters in the Liaodong Bay in China and arrive in Korea in the March-April period to stay through November. They are believed to visit the Garorimman Bay every year because of its abundant fishery resources and nice sand shoal.



[Soundbite]

Kim So-ra (Nat'l Fisheries Research and Development Inst.): Spotted and harbor seals have a strong preference for certain types of habitat. They are highly likely to visit the same habitat as last year.



The presence of spotted seals serves as proof of a clean marine ecosystem. A preliminary feasibility study is underway in the Garorimman Bay area to create a national marine garden in a bid to attract more spotted seals.



CAMPING WORLD CUP IN GOSEONG



[Anchor Lead]

Camping enthusiasts from around the world have gathered in Goseong, Gangwon-do Province, for an international competition. Foreign participants are deepening their appreciation for Korea as they immerse themselves in traditional Korean culture and explore the local area.



[Pkg]

Dozens of tents are set up at the Jamboree training ground in Goseong at the foot of Seoraksan Mountain. An international camping event has been underway here from last week. Some 700 participants have gathered from around 30 countries. Foreign participants spend time experiencing Korea's nature and traditional culture first hand.



[Soundbite]

(Participant from Finland)



The most popular programs among the attendees are booths displaying traditional cuisine and the Korean attire, hanbok. Participants try making the rice cake injeolmi...and taste a variety of Korean dishes, such as bibimbab and kimchi.



[Soundbite]

(Participant from Nepal)



They also visit local tourist spots including the East Sea and traditional markets and share each other's culture and customs.



[Soundbite]

Jang Kyung-woo (President, Korea Camping Caravanning Federation): Cooking your own food and sleeping in challenging conditions are valuable experiences.



The world camping and caravanning competition, where campers from around the world indulge in the host country's nature and culture, runs through June 9.



NETFLIX EAST SEA MISLABELING ISSUE



[Anchor Lead]

Netflix's original Korean series, "The 8 Show", has sparked controversy for referring to the East Sea as the Sea of Japan. In a scene where actor Ryu Jun-yeol sings the South Korean national anthem, the Spanish subtitles translated "East Sea" as "Sea of Japan," prompting a protest from Professor Seo Kyoung-duk of Sungshin Women's University.



[Pkg]

Netflix original Korean series "The 8 Show" is mired in controversy after they referred to the East Sea as the Sea of Japan. In a scene from the show where actor Ryu Jun-yeol sings the South Korean national anthem... "East Sea" in the lyrics was indicated in Spanish subtitles as the "Sea of Japan." Sungshin Women's University professor Seo Kyoung-duk, a renowned advocate of Korean history and heritage, requested Netflix to correct the matter. He noted that the body of water between Korea and Japan has been called the East Sea for two thousand years. He added that he immediately sent a protest email to Netflix in view of the platform's immense global influence. Netflix faced similar disputes in the past with the 2020 film "Time to Hunt" The 2021 drama "Bride of Habaek" or "Bride of the Water God" was also criticized for having the East Sea written as the Sea of Japan in foreign subtitles.



ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ROUNDUP



[Anchor Lead]

Now turning to our weekly pop culture update, BTS continues to enjoy global popularity, even as its members fulfill their military service duties. Leader RM has made a strong debut with his solo album, entering at number five on the U.S. Billboard Main Albums chart. Despite internal challenges within their management company, the group NewJeans has maintained their engagement, donating all proceeds from university festival performances to support financially struggling students.



[Pkg]

The latest solo album of BTS leader RM has landed at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 main albums chart. His second solo album titled 'Right Place, Wrong Person' has sold 54,000 album-equivalent units in 10 days. This marks his second album to rank in the top 5 on the Billboard 200 following his first album, “Indigo,” in 2022, which peaked at No. 3 on the chart. As earlier announced, K-pop girl group NewJeans have donated all proceeds from their university festival concerts to the Korea Student Aid Foundation. They had performed at seven university festivals starting with Korea University on May 25. Others included Chosun, Dongguk and Chung-Ang Universities.



[Soundbite]

Min Hee-jin (CEO of ADOR (May 31)): Many in the provinces also want to see NewJeans but we can't afford to hold concerts there yet so this is the only way to meet fans.



The donation will go towards helping low-income college students with living expenses and housing costs. The famed Korean original musical “Hero” will stage a special show to mark its 15th anniversary. Since its premiere in 2009 to mark the 100th year of the death of freedom fighter Ahn Jung-geun, “Hero” has attracted a cumulative audience of over one million. In the special edition, actors Chung Sung-hwa and Min Woo-hyuk are invariably cast to play Ahn Jung-geun, while a new face, Solji, of girl group EXID, has joined to play the role of Seolhee.



[Soundbite]

Chung Sung-hwa (Role of Ahn Jung-geun): Though I played this role for 15 years, I never thought of giving the same performance. I prepared this edition with a renewed heart.



[Soundbite]

Min Woo-hyuk (Role of Ahn Jung-geun): I tried to understand the thoughts of Ahn and convey them the best I can.



“Hero” depicts the final year of Ahn's life, from his alliance with comrades in February 1909 to his martyrdom in March 1910 at Lushun Prison in China.



