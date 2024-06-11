동영상 고정 취소

OPP RAILROADS 11 COMMITTEE SEATS



[Anchor Lead]

The main opposition Democratic Party and others took 11 of the total 18 standing committee chair positions for the first two years of the 22nd National Assembly. These include the Judiciary Committee, the Steering Committee, and the Science Committee. In response, the ruling party People Power is considering boycotting all standing committees. It seems like the 22nd National Assembly starts amidst intense confrontations.



[Pkg]

[Soundbite]

Woo Won-shik (National Assembly speaker): 11 agenda items are introduced to select ten standing committee chairs and the chair of special committee on budget and accounts.



The main opposition Democratic Party believes sufficient negotiations have been held. The DP, as previously warned, voted to unilaterally select parliamentary committee chairs. In an Assembly plenary session that was also unilaterally convened, the DP approved its chairmanship of 11 standing committees including the three major ones - the judiciary, steering and science committees.



[Soundbite]

Park Chan-dae (Floor Leader, Democratic Party): It's abnormal for Nat'l Assembly to ignore the Assembly Act. Abiding by the law is normality. Today goes down as the day parliament was normalized.



In protest of the vote, the ruling People Power Party held a rally outside the plenary chamber. Up until the session kicked off, ruling and opposition party floor leaders, mediated by Assembly speaker Woo Won-shik, tried to negotiate a deal through two rounds of talks. A partially agreed plan on which party heads the three key committees was proposed at one point, but the two sides ultimately failed to reach an agreement.



[Soundbite]

Choo Kyung-ho (Floor Leader, People Power Party): If the People Power Party heads the judiciary, we would have given way to steering and science committee chairs but the Democratic Party rejected.



As negotiations broke down, the speaker decided to convene a plenary session anyway, to which ruling party lawmakers rushed over to his office and staged a protest holding up pickets.



[Soundbite]

The speaker, responsible for destroying cooperative politics, should resign.



If the PPP remains unchanged in its stance, the DP is considering taking the chairmanship also of the remaining seven standing committees. The PPP has submitted a letter of request on resigning as committee members signed by all its members, and is also reviewing whether to boycott taking part in all committee affairs. Partisan confrontation over the formation of the new Assembly is expected to rumble on for the time being.



GOV'T WARNS AGAINST MED STRIKE



[Anchor Lead]

The medical community has declared a full-scale strike for the 18th. In response, the government has emphasized its firm stance against this action. To prevent the strike from spreading to local clinics, it has issued medical orders to practitioners. It is also scrutinizing the Korean Medical Association, that's leading such collective action, for potential legal violations.



[Pkg]

In response to the doctors strike planned for next Tuesday, the government has issued several administrative orders. Private practitioners are ordered to stay open on that day. If they must close, they should file a report in advance. The government will inspect closures on the 18th and if the rate surpasses 30%, it will immediately issue a return-to-work order.



[Soundbite]

Jeon Byung-wang (Central Disasters Management HQs): If the closure rate exceeds 30%, the government will check for non-compliance on site and impose penalties.



As for the Korean Medical Association, which is leading the latest collective action, a legal review will be launched to determine a possible violation of the Fair Trade Act. Claiming the measures are unjustified, the KMA made clear it has no plan to withdraw the strike.



[Soundbite]

Chae Dong-young (Korean Medical Association (resigned resident)): Such unilateral, supralegal orders are completely unjust. We will continue to fight to gain freedom from medical slavery.



Medical professors at Seoul National University, who are also set to begin an indefinite strike from June 17, as well as other professors' groups appear to be lending support to the KMA's action. Meanwhile, patient organizations say they are devastated by the news and called for the strike to be canceled immediately. In a letter of appeal, SNU president Ryu Hong-lim asked professors to hold off the strike and safeguard their positions of providing treatment and education.



FIRST LADY HANDBAG CASE CLOSED



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol's wife, First Lady Kim Keon-hee, received a dior bag, which led to accusations of violating the anti corruption law. The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission decided not to forward the case to investigative authorities. Rather, it closed the case instead. The commission concluded that since there are no punitive regulations for the spouses of public officials under the anti-graft law, they cannot adjudicate the alleged violation.



[Pkg]

After an online news outlet disclosed a secretly taped video last year showing pastor Choi Jae-young handing over a high-end bag to the first lady, the People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy reported President Yoon Suk Yeol, First Lady Kim Keon-hee and the pastor to the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission for violating the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act. About six months after receiving the report, the commission has concluded that this case does not constitute an anti-graft law violation.



[Soundbite]

Chung Seung-yun (Vice chair, Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission): We decided to close the case because the Anti-graft Act has no regulations on the spouses of public servants.



The commission says it cannot investigate the case because the anti-graft law does not stipulate regulations on the punishment of a public servant's spouse. The commission reached the decision after reviewing if the acceptance of the high-end bag is relevant to presidential duties and if the bag should be classified under presidential records. The commission says it has decided to close the case in line with Article 14 of the anti-graft act because the case had already been disclosed to the media and therefore with no new information to add. And furthermore, because there's no way to confirm the violations, there's no need to investigate. The opposition camp blasted the commission for succumbing to political power, and is calling for revealing the truth through a special counsel probe.



N.KOREA COUNTER-LOUDSPEAKERS



[Anchor Lead]

It has been found that North Korean forces began installing five-tier loudspeakers yesterday. These installations are near the Military Demarcation Line. The South Korean military has installed fixed loudspeakers on all front lines, and they've also elevated their fire-ready status to counter any physical provocations from the North.



[Pkg]

The North Korean army reportedly began taking concrete countermeasures on Sunday against South Korea's resumption of loudspeaker broadcasts. The Joint Chiefs of Staff says it has detected signs that the North is preparing loudspeaker broadcasts in retaliation. Senior government officials told KBS that unusual movements were detected near the Military Demarcation Line in the early hours of Monday. North Korean soldiers have been spotted installing loudspeakers that had been removed in the past at civil police posts in the Demilitarized Zone. The officials said one or two loudspeakers were being installed at each civil police post at a 2 to 3km interval along the MDL. The North is also reportedly using five-tier loudspeakers instead of the four-tier ones used in the past. In the past, the regime's loudspeaker broadcasts were not loud enough for even South Korean front-line units to understand what was being said.



[Soundbite]

Kim Seong-min (Free North Korea Radio): North Korea is trying to drown out S. Korean broadcasts by holding its own broadcasts at the same time so N. Korean soldiers can't hear them.



To prepare for any physical provocations from the North, the South Korean military raised its readiness level by one notch on Sunday, and increased artillery that can be fired immediately.



LIFE NEAR INTER-KOREAN BORDER



[Anchor Lead]

South and North Korea each commence intense loudspeaker broadcasts directed at each other, residents in the border areas will be most affected. KBS met with these residents to listen to their stories. Concerns about North Korea's provocations and noise pollution from the loudspeakers were voiced, alongside views that one must maintain daily routines and face the situation with resilience.



[Pkg]

North Korea can be seen across the Imjingang River. There are North Korean guard posts and villages in sight. With no notable movement, nothing seems out of the ordinary. No loud noises are heard from the speakers either. It looks calm on the surface but anxiety is growing among residents living near the border. They are concerned that an abrupt change can come about at any given moment.



[Soundbite]

Lee Kwang-woo (Yeoncheon-gun County resident): We have lived with anxiety near the border, resort to underground bunkers in emergencies. It's routine having lived here long but anxiety is growing.



They also worry about unbearable noises that will come through loudspeakers once both Koreas resume propaganda broadcasts in earnest. In particular, farmers near the Civilian Control Line express concerns that the situation could possibly affect their work.



[Soundbite]

Park Young-jin (Tanhyeon-myeon resident): What if the situation worsens further and regulations are tightened to set farming back. The situation is continuing to worsen so I am worried.



But some people voice opinions that it is best to stay calm and carry on with everyday routines as usual, since there have always been similar tense situations in the border area.



[Soundbite]

Choi Byung-nam (Yeoncheon-gun County resident): We have not yet been feeling anything directly. There are no actual impacts and everything is the same with our daily lives.



Amid the mixed feelings of concerns and calmness, residents in the border area stay on alert over how the already strained inter-Korean relations will play out in the future.



KOREA-CHINA WORLD CUP QUALIFIER



[Anchor Lead]

South Korea secured their spot in the final World Cup qualifiers with a win over Singapore. Today, they face China, fielding their strongest team, aiming for victory. Despite a lackluster performance against Thailand, the Chinese team showed unexpected confidence.



[Pkg]

Korean footballers look relaxed in the final training session held a day before their match with China. Although Korea have already secured a spot in the final qualifiers, they plan to field their best players to secure a top seed.



[Soundbite]

Son Heung-min (S. Korean Nat’l Football Team): Many fans will come with high expectations, so it's a must-win match.



In contrast, China are desperate. Last week, in front of 46,000 home fans, they nearly suffered a humiliating loss to Thailand. Though they narrowly avoided defeat, fans were on the verge of tears, frustrated with the declining state of Chinese football.



[Soundbite]

(Chinese football fan): I'm going to South Korea for the match. There's nothing to say if we lose. Missing chances against Thailand was disappointing. I'll hold off talking about China's future.



Currently in second place in Group C, China's hopes for their first World Cup appearance in 24 years hinge on Tuesday's match. Despite being on the brink, Chinese players are confident as if they forgot the 3-0 defeat to Korea in the first group match held in China.



[Soundbite]

Xie Wenneng (Chinese Nat’l Football Team): We approach the S. Korea match the same as any other. They are human and can make mistakes. If we capitalize on their errors, we have a chance.



With the expanded 48-team 2026 World Cup, eyes are on whether China will be eliminated. Korean footballers are determined to show their dominance in front of over 3,000 Chinese away fans.



ILLIT DENIES COPYING NEWJEANS



[Anchor Lead]

Now turning to entertainment news. The agency representing the girl group ILLIT has denied allegations of plagiarism against NewJeans. Unusually, they have posted a rebuttal video on YouTube. We have the details.



[Pkg]

[Soundbite]

Kim Tae-ho (Head, ILLIT's agency): Min Hee-jin cited the similarities in pastel tones and color of their Hanboks. Is she really claiming plagiarism in color usage?



A video clip was revealed online by ILLIT's agency Monday afternoon to address the plagiarism allegations. In the 27-minute video, agency officials from varying departments refute the allegations. In particular, they denied each of the claims that ILLIT had copied NewJeans for choreography and photo shoot concepts by comparing the two girl groups side-by-side. The allegations surfaced, as Min Hee-jin, CEO of NewJeans' agency ADOR, called ILLIT a copycat of her group during a press conference in April. In response, ILLIT's side sued Min for defamation. In the latest video clip, they criticized ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin for attacking a rookie group for her own personal gains.



