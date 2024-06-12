동영상 고정 취소

4.8 MAGNITUDE QUAKE HITS BUAN



[Anchor Lead]

At approximately 8:30 this morning, a magnitude 4.8 earthquake occurred in Buan County, Jeollabuk-do Province. Amid reports of people feeling the quake, disaster response agencies are currently assessing the exact extent of the damage.



[Pkg]

A four-point-eight magnitude earthquake struck Buan-gun County in southwestern Korea at 8:26 a.m. Wednesday. The epicenter is four kilometers south southwest of Buan-gun County, Jeollabuk-do Province and estimated to be eight kilometers deep. The Jeollabuk-do and the Jeollanam-do regions each felt a tremor of intensity 5 and 4 while other vicinities registered an intensity 3 tremor. Intensity 5 tremor can be felt by almost everyone and can cause dishes and windows to break and unstable objects to fall. People in the affected regions likely felt a considerable level of shaking and saw objects fall. So far, 213 reports of tremor were filed in the Jeollabuk-do area and across the nation.



[Soundbite]

Lee Hwa-ja (Buan-gun County resident): My feet shook and there was a big noise. I ran outside and came back inonly after I got a call. I was in such a shock that I was left speechless.



This is the biggest earthquake that has occurred on the Korean Peninsula and surrounding waters this year. The most recent earthquake of 4.5 or greater magnitude was the one that originated in waters 52 kilometers northeast of Donghae city in Gangwon-do Province on May 15, 2023. The last 4.5-plus quake that occurred on land was a 4.6 one that hit the waters 4 kilometers northeast of the city of Pohang in southeastern Korea on February 11, 2018. Authorities issued an earthquake alert while the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters activated emergency measures to check for damage.



N.KOREAN TROOPS CROSS BORDER



[Anchor Lead]

Dozens of North Korean soldiers breached the military demarcation line in the Demilitarized Zone along the central front. This incident was disclosed two days later. The military responded with warning broadcasts and gunfire and the troops immediately withdrew. According to military authorities, this quick retreat suggests they might have lost their way.



[Pkg]

Around Sunday noon, when the South Korean military was preparing to resume loudspeaker broadcasts after six years...the South's military surveillance equipment detected dozens of North Korean soldiers approaching the military demarcation line. Most of them were carrying tools like pickaxes. Some were armed. They eventually crossed the MDL. The Joint Chiefs of Staff said South Korean troops immediately made a warning announcement and fired warning shots. The North Korean troops remained briefly within 50m on the southern side of the MDL. Upon hearing the warning shots, they immediately retreated, according to the JCS. The JCS added the MDL mark is not easy to see now because of overgrown grass in the DMZ area. The North Korean troops were apparently trying to make their way through the tall grass with no trails around. The military believes they got lost and trespassed the border accidentally.



[Soundbite]

Lee Sung-jun (South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff): Given that they returned immediately after hearing a warning, they had no intention to tress pass.



Watchers believe the military kept the incident confidential for two days to avoid further confrontations with the North amid the ongoing escalations caused by trash balloons and loudspeaker broadcasts.



Pyongyang is installing its own loudspeakers in retaliation for the South's. However, the military says no broadcasts have been heard so far.



FU BAO SHOWN TO CHINESE PUBLIC



[Anchor Lead]

Fu Bao, South Korea's beloved panda was unveiled to the public today. This event comes two months after her return to China. Amid allegations of mistreatment and exploitation, over 900 people, including Korean journalists and the public, headed over to meet her.





[Pkg]

Fu Bao shows up in the outdoor pen at the Shenshuping Base in the Wolong China Panda Garden. As if afraid of the unfamiliar environment, she tries to go outside of the pen. But soon, she seems to have become comfortable with the surroundings and starts munching on the bamboo shoots in her signature sprawled pose. The base explains that a new 300-square-meter outdoor area was provided for the panda. Fu Bao can move freely between indoor and outdoor areas and socialize with other pandas through smell, according to her keeper. At present, Fu Bao consumes 40 kilograms of bamboo stalks, shoots, and other snacks daily and maintains stable condition.



[Soundbite]

(Fu bao's Keeper): Since Fu bao was so loved in South Korea, we too tried to provide

a well-equipped environment for her.



But some people still remain concerned as there have been rumors about possible abuse of the beloved panda as well as hair loss. The base said her appearance was affected by the seasonal and hormonal changes.



HELICOPTER TAXI SERVICE



[Anchor Lead]

Urban Air Mobility is advancing across the globe, including South Korea. Ahead of the UAM era, a new service lets anyone travel the city by helicopter. What are the advantages and disadvantages? KBS tried it out.





[Pkg]

[Soundbite]

Oh Dae-sung (KBS reporter): This is a helipad at Jamsil Hangang Park. That is a helicopter that will transport passengers in the downtown area.



The aircraft can accommodate up to 14 people, including a pilot and a co-pilot. The boarding procedure is quite simple. The first approved route connects Jamsil in Seoul and Incheon International Airport. When everything is ready for takeoff, the flight begins.



[Soundbite]

Oh Dae-sung (KBS reporter): Out the window you can see buildings and congested roads.



It takes four minutes to reach Yangjae first. Then the flight continues over Gwacheon and Siheung, Gyeonggi-do Province, and all the way to Songdo in Incheon. The flight comes to an end when the helicopter lands on a designated helipad at the airport. The journey takes 20 minutes. The same distance takes one full hour by car on a weekday noon and twice as long when there is traffic. But by helicopter, travel time is slashed by one hour and 40 minutes.



[Soundbite]

Shin Min (CEO, Moviation): Urban aviation is still novel to the public and infrastructure is still lacking. We‘ll build a customer base in advance to connect the existing aviation, UAM markets.



The high one-way fare of 440,000 won, or around 320 U.S. dollars, noise issues, and weather-related flight restrictions remain as stumbling blocks. However, these challenges also highlight the need to advance from helicopters to urban air mobility.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Ryoo Chang-kyung (Inha University): Once urban aviation becomes widespread, it will be only slightly more expensive than taxis...yet quieter and much safer than helicopters.



The government aims for initial UAM commercialization in the second half of next year and plans to begin trials on the Ara Waterway and Hangang River later this year.



PORK BELLY PRICES RISE



[Anchor Lead]

Samgyeopsal, one of Korea's most beloved dishes, has seen a price increase in Seoul. A single serving now costs over 20,000 won, more than 14 U.S. dollars. This is an increase of around 2.5 dollars from three years ago.



[Pkg]

According to the Korea Consumer Agency, a portion of samgyeopsal, or pork belly, in Seoul cost 20-thousand-83 won, or about 14 dollars 60 cents, last month. It was up by 100 won, or 7 cents, from the previous month. The price of a single portion of pork belly remained in the 19-thousand won range, or just under 14 dollars, since December but has now exceeded 20-thousand won. Compared to the same period 3 years ago, the price has risen by more than 21% or about 35-hundred won, or two and a half dollars. After Seoul, Daejeon was the second most expensive city to buy pork belly costing some 18-thousand-300 won, or 13 dollars and 30 cents. The Korea Consumer Agency measures a single portion as 200 grams. But the typical portion offered at restaurants is less than 180 grams, likely resulting in a price difference. Last month, prices of the rice roll gimbab and noodle dish jajangmyeon also went up. In Seoul, a roll of gimbab shot up to 3,362 won, or two dollars 44. Jajangmyeon rose to 7,223 won, or five dollars 24. The prices of other popular food items, such as the hot and cold noodle dishes kalguksu and naengmyeon and chicken stew samgyetang remained the same as the previous month.



BTS JIN RETURN & FIRST ASIAN JEDI



[Anchor Lead]

Some exciting news for all you ARMYs around the world. BTS's eldest member, Jin, has been discharged from the military. For his first official activity, Jin has chosen a massive fan festival celebrating their 11th debut anniversary.



[Pkg]

BTS members will begin being discharged from military service starting with its eldest member Jin on Wednesday. Jin, the first among the seven to complete military duties will report to fans on Thursday by attending the 2024 BTS FESTA marking the 11th anniversary of the band's debut. J-Hope who recently won a grand prize in an Army competition will be discharged in October. Actor Lee Jung-jae has made his Hollywood debut in a lead role. Cast in the Disney+ series ’The Acolyte,‘ he took part in the show's premiere in South Korea. In the sci-fi series, Lee plays the respected Jedi master ’Sol,‘ a character known for wisdom, benevolence and conviction. This is what Lee said about controversy over casting an Asian for the role.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jung-jae (Role of ‘Sol’): It's basically the first Jedi (in Star Wars) so I think it's appropriate to cast an Asian.



The famed musical ‘Chicago’ attracted a steady flow of spectators for the past 24 years since its premiere in 2000. Even during the pandemic, it boasted a 96% occupancy rate. The show is back after 3 years with a star-studded cast that include veteran Choi Jung-won, singer Ivy and K-pop group Girls' Generation member Tiffany.



[Soundbite]

Ivy (Role of Roxie Hart): Interaction with audience is incredibly important in this musical. I'm so happy to see viewers enjoying the show in a free-spirited way.



[Soundbite]

Tiffany Young (Role of Roxie Hart): The well-woven story, beauty of moderation stand firm regardless of who's cast. That's why this musical has continued for so long with a powerful connection.





SEVENTEEN NAMED UNESCO YOUTH AMB.



[Anchor Lead]

K-pop sensation Seventeen is set to become UNESCO's first Goodwill Ambassador for Youth, a milestone aimed at boosting global awareness and engagement. They will officially accept this honor in Paris on June 26. This and more on our cultural news.



[Pkg]

K-pop boy band Seventeen will be appointed UNESCO's Goodwill Ambassador for Youth. In a bid to raise global awareness and encourage participation in related campaigns, UNESCO names famous figures of various fields as its goodwill ambassadors. The band's agency said Seventeen are the first K-pop artist to officially hold that title. It's also the first time the UN body is appointing a goodwill ambassador for youth. Earlier through a UNESCO campaign, Seventeen built an education facility in East Timor. They also gave a speech at the UNESCO headquarters, highlighting the importance of solidarity and communication. They will attend the appointment ceremony in Paris on June 26 and deliver an acceptance speech.



