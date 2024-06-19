동영상 고정 취소

PUTIN ARRIVES IN N. KOREA



[Anchor Lead]

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived early this morning in Pyongyang. He was welcomed on the runway by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Today's summit will likely see the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement and other accords in healthcare, science, and digital cooperation.



[Pkg]

Past 2:00 a.m. at Sunan Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea. Russian President Vladimir Putin's private plane lands on the darkened runway early in the morning. He descended the plane steps onto the red carpet, warmly greeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with a smile. In front of an Aurus limousine, Putin gestured to Kim to get in first. Putin ended up sitting on the right side of the backseat, while Kim took the left side. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Kim accompanied Putin to his hotel. Putin was supposed to arrive late Tuesday evening, but delays in his schedule forced him to shorten the trip to just one day instead of the planned two. TASS Russian News Agency reported that Putin and Kim are expected to talk for more than nine hours on Wednesday. After the official welcoming ceremony at Kim Il-sung Square, the two will sit down for a summit at the Kumsusan Guest House. They will hold one-on-one talks and then plan to sign a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement and other joint documents before holding a press conference. Earlier, Putin had approved of the draft of a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with North Korea. The Russian government also approved a draft agreement to cooperate with North Korea in telecommunications, IT, digital development and healthcare. This development suggests that the relationship between the two countries, including the economic and military ties, has been upgraded. Putin will attend a gala concert and a state dinner hosted by Kim in the evening. During the day, he is to lay a wreath at the Liberation Tower honoring Soviet soldiers killed during the Korean War and visit a Russian Orthodox church before leaving for Vietnam later Wednesday.



CHINA TIGHTENS CUSTOMS WITH NK



[Anchor Lead]

Meanwhile China, while publicly reserved, is clearly uneasy at the North Korea-Russia rapprochement. At the North-China border trade hubs, tightened inspections and intensified crackdowns on smuggling have recently been implemented. With over 95% of its trade dependent on China, North Korea is now scrambling to address soaring prices of essential goods.



[Pkg]

A customs office at Dandong, Liaoning Province, the gateway to trade between North Korea and China. As the North reopened its border post-pandemic, bilateral trade appeared to be normalizing since last year. However in recent days, many Chinese traders doing business with the North complained of tighter custom controls. Even exercise equipment such as treadmills that used to present no issues in shipments to North Korea are now problematic as officials note the inclusion of iron, an embargoed material.



[Soundbite]

(Trader doing business with N. Korea (VOICE MODIFIED)): Pre-pandemic, not many items exported to the North were sanctioned. But this year, the number has increased.



Chinese authorities are also known to clamp down on maritime smuggling spots leading to seizures of large amounts of vessels and gold bars. According to a North Korean source, rumors of a possible trade suspension and pullout of Chinese customs offices are spreading anxiety in the North and pushing up prices of imported necessities such as sugar. Discontent and concern is also said to be growing among the North Korean people as they believe China is intentionally handing rejections in trade transactions.



[Soundbite]

Cho Han-bum (Korea Inst. for Nat'l Unification): China is at the center of global supply chains. Ties with N. Korea are strained as China places greater value on its own economy and int'l relations.



According to sources, North Korean authorities have ordered the securement of smuggling routes and internally launched an all-out 100 day endeavor to address the situation. The North is also likely banking on economic cooperation with Russia, spurred by President Vladimir Putin's visit.



S.KOREA-CHINA '2+2' MEETING



[Anchor Lead]

Yesterday in Seoul, senior South Korea and China officials met for a Foreign Policy and Security Dialogue. The discussion focused on President Putin's visit to North Korea. They aimed to strengthen not only South Korea-China relations but South Korea-Japan-China relations too in order to counter North Korea and Russia's growing ties.



[Pkg]

Senior foreign policy and security officials from South Korea and China gathered in Seoul ahead of Vladimir Putin's visit to North Korea. The Korea-China Foreign Policy and Security Dialogue, which the two countries had agreed to hold during the trilateral Korea-Japan-China summit, coincided with the start of the Russian leader's trip to Pyongyang. Seoul expressed deep concerns over Putin's visit to Pyongyang and said it must not result in strengthened illegal military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. It also urged Beijing to make sure that North Korean defectors are not repatriated back to the North against their will. According to the foreign ministry, China reiterated its previous pledge to play a constructive role in solving issues on the Korean Peninsula.



[Soundbite]

Lim Soo-suk (Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs): We firmly believe that Russia-N. Korea cooperation must not violate UNSC resolutions, nor undermine regional peace and stability.



Displeased with the growing closeness between Pyongyang and Moscow, Beijing is apparently looking to improve its ties with Seoul and further boost trilateral cooperation among South Korea, Japan and China. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the trilateral cooperation plays a key role in promoting regional and global peace and prosperity. This is seen as China's intention to avoid being entangled in the North Korea-Russia alliance, and instead comprehensively manage the situation on the Korean Peninsula.



[Soundbite]

Xing Haiming (Chinese ambassador to S. Korea): The security situation is complex. The roles of the three countries in promoting regional and global peace and development are more important than ever.



Following the visit of the party secretary of Liaoning province in April, the party secretary of Jiangsu Province is visiting South Korea on Wednesday. As high-level exchanges between the two nations continue, improvement in relations between the two countries are expected to gain pace.



DOCTORS STAGE MASS RALLY



[Anchor Lead]

Doctors held a mass rally during a collective day off in Seoul yesterday. The Korean Medical Association demands withdrawal of medical school expansion plans. They warned of an indefinite strike from June 27 if their demands go unmet.



[Pkg]

Doctors on a walkout gathered in Yeouido to protest the expansion of the medical school enrollment quota. This is their second mass rally since the one held in March.



[Soundbite]

Kim Chang-soo (Head, Medical Professors Association of Korea): We all know that essential health care cannot be revived just by expanding the med school quota. But they are denying and neglecting it...under the pretext of medical reforms.



The Korean Medical Association is demanding that the medical school quota hike be re-discussed and the contentious points of the government's essential health care policy package be overhauled. KMA President Lim Hyun-taek has vowed to suspend medical services indefinitely from June 27 unless the government accepts the association's demands.



[Soundbite]

Lim Hyun-taek (President, Korean Medical Association): If the government rejects doctors' justified demands, we will halt patient treatment indefinitely from June 27.



Lim said it has been more than four months since resident doctors nationwide left their jobs. He added doctors should be respected as professionals devoted to saving people's lives and their voices deserve to be heard. The KMA initially reported that some 20,000 doctors, junior doctors and medical students would take part in the rally. After a two-hour gathering, the participants marched together. The Korea Severe Disease Association has issued a statement blasting doctors for violating the Hippocratic Oath by unlawfully suspending patient treatment, and demanded that their illegal acts be punished according to the law.



KBO BACK IN CHEONGJU IN 5 YEARS



[Anchor Lead]

Some exciting news to all baseball fans. After a five-year hiatus, professional baseball returned to Cheongju, selling out in just five minutes. Starter Hyun-jin Ryu dazzled with eight scoreless innings, securing a win.



[Pkg]

A KBO baseball match is held at Cheongju Stadium for the first time in 5 years. A long line has formed even two hours before the game in the sweltering heat of over 32 degrees Celsius. Fans want to buy some 200 available onsite tickets.



[Soundbite]

Lee Do-gyu (Hanwha Eagles fan): (When did you come?) 7:30 a.m. For me, 8 a.m. (How long have you waited?) For 10 hours because I couldn't book tickets. I need to get them here.



Online reservations sold out in just 5 minutes and baseball fans in Cheongju are not hiding their excitement.



[Soundbite]

Shin Gyung-soo (Hanwha Eagles fan in Cheongju): I was here back in the days when it was Binggrae Eagles. I also came to see Park Chan-ho. I hope stadium gets better to accommodate more people.



After a 1.9 billion won, or 1.4 million dollar, renovation, including the installation of an automated ball-strike system, the Cheongju Stadium saw Ryu Hyun-jin take the stadium's mound for the first time in 12 years. The cheers of baseball fans filled all 8,700 seats.



[Soundbite]

Im So-hyeon (Hanwha Eagles fan in Cheongju): I think Ryu will make a quality start and of course win the game. I want to see a shutout victory in Cheongju.



Even though the stadium is known to be batter friendly, earning the nickname Korea's Coors Field, Ryu set his single-game strikeout record right here. With that fond memory, the pitcher achieved another milestone by recording his 1,300th strikeout in the 4th inning. With runners on first and second, Ryu was assisted by catcher Choi Jae-hoon and first baseman Kim Tae-yeon to knock ou Kim Hye-sung. Throughout the game, fans could not keep to their seats and stood up in cheers as Ryu clinched his 5th win of the season.



BTS' JIN HUG EVENT ROW



[Anchor Lead]

Jin from BTS held a fan-meeting event after being discharged from the military. But this was led to unexpected controversy as some fans were accused of sexual harassment. Police have now stepped in, and the incident is stirring up quite a bit of discussion on social media.



[Pkg]

[Soundbite]

Jin (BTS (June 13)): Seok-jin is greeting fans in June 2024.



BTS member Jin, who completed his mandatory military service last week, held a so-called 'hug event' with one thousand fans. A casual hug, nothing serious, was meant to mark his return. However some fans were criticized for excessive physical contact with the star such as trying to kiss him. As the footage went viral via social media, a petition has been filed on a government website requesting an investigation into those fans for violating the sexual violence punishment act. Songpa Police Station in Seoul which has been assigned the case said it has begun a probe into the fans in question before a formal booking. Police are also in contact with BTS's management agency. Heartwarming news of donation by actress Lee Young-ae continues for the second day straight. The KBS Symphony Orchestra said the superstar on Tuesday donated 50 million won or about 36-thousand dollars...to be used for concerts held to mark patriots and veterans month. The visiting concert takes place Thursday and Friday at military bases in border areas in Paju to offer encouragement to those serving in uniform. Lee said she hopes the donation can be of help and provide comfort to military personnel. The previous day, she also donated the same amount to the Cheonan Corvette Memorial Foundation. Last year, she also assisted families of soldiers who died in the line of duty. Her father is a meritorious veteran who fought in the Korean War. Lee's father in law is also known to be a war veteran who graduated from the Korea Military Academy.



ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ROUNDUP



[Anchor Lead]

Fifth-generation idol group 'RIIZE' is back with a mini-album and taking the global stage by storm. Meanwhile, the Korean-created musical 'The Great Gatsby' clinched a prestigious Tony Award, marking a significant achievement in U.S. theater. This and more in our cultural news.



[Pkg]

Boy band RIIZE released their first mini album since their debut last September. The album features six tracks including the title song 'Boom Boom Bass' and 'Siren,' that was already unveiled online. They will hold concerts marking their new mini album this July and August to woo their global fans in the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. Their agency, SM, say they also plan to solidify their position as a leading K-pop group by releasing the single 'Lucky' ahead of their tour in Japan. The play begins when the actors each carrying a chair walk into circles drawn on the floor. The reinterpretation of Shakespeare's 'Hamlet' returns to the stage after two years. The production's biggest distinction is that established stage actors play supporting and minor roles, while junior actors take the lead roles. Unusual for a play, it will have a long-term run of three months in a large theater.



[Soundbite]

Park Jeong-ja (Actress Playing Actor 1): Unlike TV or film, theater demands our best every time. This is the fate of theater and the duty of actors. That's why we are always alive and present.



Korean creative musical 'The Great Gatsby' being performed in the U.S. has won a Tony Award, often referred to as the Osccar of the musical theater world. The winner was Korean-American costume designer Linda Cho who won the best costume design for a musical. 'The Great Gatsby' was produced by a Korean production company together with a Broadway production crew. Another notable feature is that, for the first time in Korea and Asia, the CEO of a Korean musical production company steered the show as a producer.



[Soundbite]

Shin Chun-soo (Producer, Musical 'The Great Gatsby'): The production's successful Broadway debut and Tony win signify its artistic value is recognized.



Brother-and-sister duo Akdong Musician held concerts marking the 10th anniversary of their debut. The sold-out concerts on June 15th and 16th featured K-pop stars IU and Lee Hyo-ri as surprise guests. Siblings Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun debuted in 2014 and have since gained immense popularity with numerous hit songs.



