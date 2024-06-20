동영상 고정 취소

N.KOREA-RUSSIA RELATIONS UPGRADE



[Anchor Lead]

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited North Korea and held a summit with Kim Jong-un, for the first time in 24 years. The two sides signed a 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement.' This agreement includes a mutual support clause, suggesting possible military intervention.



[Pkg]

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-un signed a ‘comprehensive strategic partnership’ agreement after a bilateral summit that lasted more than two hours. North Korea said that the deal upgraded the two countries' relations to an alliance.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jong-un (North Korean leader): Relations between North Korea and Russia have been upgraded to the new high level of alliance.



At the heart of the deal is their pledge to provide mutual assistance if either country faces aggression. This is interpreted as a move to leave open the possibility of future military assistance, instead of reviving a previous provision on automatic military intervention, which was scrapped by Russia in 1996. A senior South Korean government official made it clear that the new North Korea-Russia deal doesn't necessitate automatic military intervention, calling it a hypothetical agreement on a possible, non-existent situation. It is concerning that North Korea and Russia have openly pledged military cooperation.



[Soundbite]

Vladimir Putin (Russian President): Russia does not rule out military technology cooperation with North Korea under the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement.



An expanded meeting was attended by Russia's vice defense minister in charge of defense technology and the head of the State Space Corporation, in addition to the defense minister.



[Soundbite]

Doo jin-ho (Korea Institute for Defense Analyses): The space corporation head briefed Kim Jong-un about Russia's overall space infrastructure at Vostochny Cosmodrome last year. They could help the North’s space technology, including spy satellites.



As Putin also vowed to stand up against politically-motivated international sanctions, the two countries appear to move to further consolidate their economic solidarity and ensure their economies are unaffected by the West's regulations. The North Korean leader defined the two countries' relations as an alliance. But Putin stopped short of calling it an alliance, just saying that Moscow-Pyongyang ties have reached a new level.

Some analysts say that Russia toned down the expression in consideration of relations with South Korea.



SUBMARINE HUNTERS ARRIVE IN KOREA



[Anchor Lead]

The Poseidon, known as the ultimate submarine hunter, has arrived at the Naval Air Command in Pohang. This enhances South Korea's ability to detect and intercept North Korean submarine-launched ballistic missiles.



[Pkg]

A patrol aircraft with a clear Taegeuk mark takes off from a naval air base in Florida. This is the P-8A Poseidon, a maritime patrol aircraft capable of detecting and striking a submarine in the water while airborne. It flies for 17 hours to rendezvous with the P-3 patrol plane that has been guarding the sea until now.



[Soundbite]

(P-3 Patrol Plane Pilot (On Radio)): I expect to see the P-8 defending the seas from the sky.



[Soundbite]

(P-8A Patrol Plane Pilot (On Radio)): We have arrived safely. Let's protect our nation's waters from the sky together.



The Poseidon is capable of flying at a maximum speed of 900 kilometers per hour. Its service ceiling is 12.8 kilometers and has a combat range radius of up to 2,000 kilometers. The aircraft uses its electro-optical detection device with a range of over 400 kilometers to sense a submarine periscope above the water. Called the most powerful 'submarine hunter' in existence, the Poseidon is equipped with some 120 sonobuoys that can detect submarine signals and air-to-ship guided missiles and torpedoes that can sink enemy ships and submarines. Korean military authorities decided to import the aircraft after the 2010 sinking of the Cheonan naval vessel and finalized the decision in 2018. Following the completion of the fuselage last year, three planes were brought to Korea on Wednesday and the remaining three will arrive by the end of this month. The planes will be deployed for operations in mid-2025 after they undergo combat training and evaluation.



[Soundbite]

Sohn Jeong-min (P-8A Poseidon Pilot): Through intense training, I will do my best to become a key combat asset defending out seas.



By operating the same maritime patrol aircraft as the U.S. Navy, the South Korean military expects the capability of joint maritime air operations will be greatly strengthened.



S.KOREA AND CHINA RELEASE FRIES



[Anchor Lead]

South Korea and China have released millions of fries into the West Sea. Recognizing the importance of fish resources, they have established an annual "Fry Release Day" to continue this initiative each year.



[Pkg]

Small yellow croakers and sea breams are released into the West Sea. These fingerlings were freed by both South Korea and China to preserve the fish resources in the West Sea. Roughly 2.6 million fries have been released since last month. Additional 500,000 blue crabs are to be released soon.



[Soundbite]

Kim Hyun-tae (Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries): South Korean and Chinese fishermen work in the West Sea. More important than catching fish is more systematic management of marine resources. The released species were chosen for their economic value.



[Soundbite]

Kim Sang-gyu (Korea Fisheries Resources Agency): Yellow croakers, blue crabs and sea breams are important sources of income for fishermen. We wanted to boost the income along the west coast.



This is the fifth joint fish release since the event began in 2018. The event was held separately in respective countries during the pandemic. It was cancelled last year due to the two countries' circumstances. Starting this year, the day of fingerlings release was set for the third week of June and the two countries agreed to make it a regular annual event. China, albeit in principle, stated that it recognizes the importance of fish resources and rooting out illegal fishing.



[Soundbite]

Liu Xinzhong (Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China): China will continue to strengthen guidance and crackdown with S. Korea and hopes to strike down illegal fishing boats and ensure the safety of fishermen.



The two countries plan to hold next year's joint release event in Yantai, China.



"DEMOGRAPHIC NATIONAL EMERGENCY"



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol declared a 'national demographic emergency' due to South Korea's low birthrate and announced a comprehensive response. He will establish a new deputy prime minister-level Population Strategy Planning Ministry to oversee this effort. Until the ministry launches, monthly meetings will review policy progress and adjustments.



[Pkg]

Korea's total fertility rate continues to fall each year. President Yoon Suk Yeol said the country is concerned about an existential crisis due to the population decline. He declared to launch an all-out national effort to address the issue.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): I declare a demographic national emergency and will implement a nationwide response to address low birthrates.



Yoon announced plans to create a deputy prime minister-level population strategy planning ministry and a low birthrate response office within the presidential office. In particular, the new ministry will oversea social policy measures spanning education, labor and welfare sectors and serve as a control tower on fighting low births. Yoon said policies will focus on three key areas of work-life balance, childcare and housing.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): We have reevaluated our low birthrate policies and also thoroughly looked into successful and failed cases overseas.



Until the new ministry launches, the government will hold an emergency population meeting every month to review related policies.



EASING HOME BURDEN FOR NEWLYWEDS



[Anchor Lead]

High housing costs have deterred many in South Korea from marrying or having children. The government is introducing a policy to make housing more accessible and affordable for couples, aiming to transform it from a barrier into a benefit for starting a family or getting married.



[Pkg]

Home prices in the capital region are heating up again. According to a Statistics Korea survey, the number one reason why people are not getting married is because they don't have enough money for housing.



[Soundbite]

Jo Chung-hun (Citizen participant of public debate (Jan. 10)): Juggling home purchase and childcare is a huge financial burden.



The latest policy measures are focused on this very point, to prevent housing from standing as a hurdle to marriage or childbirth. First, families with newborns will receive priority housing supply. 50% of public sector presale volume and 35% of private sector's special supply for newlyweds will first be granted to families who gave birth in the past 2 years. The amount of housing will also go up from the current 70-thousand units to 120-thousand. In metropolitan Seoul, as much as 70% of 20-thousand homes to be built on freed-up greenbelt zones will be provided to newlyweds or those with newborns. Low-interest loan extension threshold for home purchases for this demographic will also be lowered by easing conditions on couples' combined income level. Starting next year and for a three-year period, couples can take out loans for up to 250 million won or some 180-thousand dollars in combined income. Tax exemptions offered for as many children a family has will also increase by 100-thousand won, about 72 dollars, while a new deduction scheme will be introduced for those who simply register their marriage.



[Soundbite]

Joo Hyung-hwan (Vice chair, Ageing Society and Population Policy): Given the absence of any tax incentives connected to marriage thus far, KRW 1 mn (USD 722) special tax deduction for newlyweds will be introduced.



Also for households who may be possessing two homes temporarily in the wake of marriage, the duration of presuming single home ownership in terms of transfer income taxes will expand from 5 to 10 years.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

The Supreme Court dismissed an injunction filed by doctors seeking to stop the government from raising medical schools' admission quotas. The top court turned down the appeal filed by medical students, trainee doctors and medical professors against ministers for health and education. While upholding and finalizing the ruling of the lower appellate court, the bench said it seems unlikely that the government-initiated quota hike will significantly compromise the quality of education for medical students. It added that rather, the suspension of the quota hike can hinder expanding capacities of medical schools, which play a critical role in public health. The government will hold an exhibition to promote the nation's digital comics called webtoon overseas. The culture ministry and the Korea Creative Content Agency will host the K-webtoon exhibition in six countries this year. The exhibition will open in the Philippines this Friday and then travel to Vietnam, Indonesia and Belgium in September. It will also be held in Italy in October and in Singapore in November. It will feature mega-hit Korean webtoon works including ‘What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?’ and ‘The Red Sleeves.’



'HARBIN' TO PREMIERE AT TIFF



[Anchor Lead]

Hyun Bin stars in 'Harbin,' a film about Ahn Jung-geun, a respectful independence activist against Japan, set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. This is garnering significant attention as it's quite rare for a Korean historical film to feature at such a major North American event.



[Pkg]

Korean movie 'Harbin' was invited to the Toronto International Film Festival. The spy thriller stars Hyun Bin in the role of independence activist Ahn Jung-geun. The movie will premiere at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival to be held in September. Beside Hyun Bin, the film also features Park Jung-min and Jeon Yeo-been. It chronicles Ahn's patriotic mission in Harbin, China. It is very rare for a Korean movie inspired by a real historical event to be invited to a North American film festival. The TIFF organizers applauded 'Harbin' as an amazing portrayal of a historical event. They said the film was invited to the festival because the actors' performances, the narrative, and the cinematography all blended seamlessly.



