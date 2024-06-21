동영상 고정 취소

"RECONSIDERING ARMS SUPPLY TO UKRAINE"



[Anchor Lead]

Just a day after North Korea and Russia inked a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership agreement, the South Korean Presidential Office rolled out measures, including unilateral sanctions. They also hinted at possibly sending arms to Ukraine, now at war with Russia.



[Pkg]

Seoul's countermeasures against the new military pact between North Korea and Russia mainly entails two actions. In relation to the transfer of weapons and oil between the two countries, South Korea will impose additional sanctions on four ships, five organizations, and eight individuals. Seoul will add another 243 items to the existing list of 1,159 export controlled items to Russia. More importantly, South Korea hinted at possibly sending weapons to Ukraine for the first time.



[Soundbite]

Chang Ho-jin (National security adviser): We plan to reconsider the issue of arms support to Ukraine.



Arms support has been Russia's most sensitive issue. President Vladimir Putin had recently thanked South Korea for not sending weapons to Ukraine. An insider at the top office said that there are many different options of arms support and that Seoul will not specify if it would provide offensive weapons. Inside the President's Office, hardliners are gaining ground on reexamining the measures taken in consideration of Russia. It is projected, therefore, that South Korea could provide Ukraine with air defense weapons and other precision arms.



NK BUILDS NEW ROAD ALONG MDL



[Anchor Lead]

Satellite images reveal North Korea has built a new 4-kilometer tactical road along the Military Demarcation Line near Arrowhead Hill. It's about 800 meters ahead of existing roads. What's the strategy here? Let's take a look.



[Pkg]

Arrowhead Hill in Cheorwon, Gangwondo Province was a key strategic site and the largest battlefield during the Korean War. Here we see a tactical road connected by the two Koreas for the purpose of excavating war remains under the 2018 military agreement. After declaring to sever ties with the South in November, North Korea laid mines at this location late last year. Another road with a width of 20 meters branches out from this one. It continues for about 4 kilometers along the Military Demarcation Line. It's a new tactical road the North recently built. The passageway did not show in satellite imagery from April. But as construction began in May...over 3 kilometers of the new road was built in two weeks. The length kept growing to the current 4 kilometers, and related work is expected to continue.



[Soundbite]

Chung Sung-hak (Korea Inst. for Security Strategy): Bridge construction across Yeokgokcheon Stream is ongoing and the tactical roads are expected to extend. Fences and guard posts may be added later.



As a result, the regime's tactical roads are now forward deployed some 800 meters further south. Meanwhile, barbed wire fencing is laid on an existing road that had crossed the MDL and entered the northern side of the demilitarized zone. Watchers believe that North Korea is trying to make its boundaries with the South more clear, block defections and tighten internal controls.



[Soundbite]

Eom Hyo-sik (Former South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff): The Arrowhead Hill area has been home to many mines due to frequent defections. The new road is likely designed to monitor defectors and....mobilize troops and ensure safe passage.



The UN Command does not believe Pyongyang's ongoing moves are aimed at building up military power and therefore doesn't see them as a breach of the armistice agreement.



SEOUL OPENS URBAN WATER PARKS



[Anchor Lead]

It feel likes it can't get any hotter than this. Seoul is once again experiencing sweltering heatoday. Six swimming pools and water parks along the Hangang River have been open since yesterday, offering a cool escape for residents, including myself, tired of the heat.



[Pkg]

A water playground in Jamsil Hangang Park overlooking downtown Seoul... As soon as it's opened, people exhausted by the heat flock to enjoy it. Children quickly blow the unbearable temperatures away by playing with water guns.



[Soundbite]

Yoo Ye-jung (Seoul resident): I'm having fun with my family. It's more fun because of the nice breeze.



Kids swimming in floats have a whale of a time. Last year some 210,000 people visited the swimming pools and water playgrounds in Hangang parks. This year, the facilities have opened in six areas, including Ttukseom, Yeouido, Jamwon, Jamsil, Yanghwa and Nanji. They are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week through August 18. The fee is less than 5,000 won, or around 3.5 dollars, per person.



[Soundbite]

Yoo Seon-kyun, Sung Kye-han (Seoul residents): It was very hot, but it feels cool to be here with my family. We are having a lot of fun.



This year LED signboards have been installed so that visitors can personally check water quality. The Seoul Metropolitan Government is also cracking down on stores and stalls in Hangang parks that overcharge customers. Violators will be levied a fine of one million won, or around 719 dollars. A newly opened water leisure sports center in Nanji Hangang Park offers opportunities to ride kayaks, canoes and more. For those looking to cool down in the sweltering weather, Hangang parks are the places to be.



DOCTORS' ILLEGAL REBATES



[Anchor Lead]

Police have signaled an upcoming probe into about a thousand doctors suspected of illegal rebates. Last month, the Ministry of Health and Welfare requested police investigations into several suspected cases. KBS looked into these reports, uncovering instances where people received millions of won monthly, along with chauffeur services and running errands.



[Pkg]

The health ministry has referred to police a total of 19 cases relating to illegal rebates. Most involve allegations that doctors received monetary gain for using products of certain pharmaceutical firms and medical equipment manufacturers. Reports include doctors receiving cash or gift certificates, golf rounds and even benefits like chauffeur and errand services. One report shows that a university hospital professor in Seoul received 5 million won, or some 36-hundred dollars, worth of money and gifts each month for 3 to 4 years from a dealership selling medical devices. The professor allegedly requested companies to cover dining and entertainment expenses, and to provide drivers on specific days. Another professor in the capital region has been reported for overprescribing medicine containing specific substances for over 10 years in order to get such rebates. The ministry has looked into the facts internally and handed over cases to the police that require investigation. It's believed that one or two more cases that needed more time to gather materials will be further referred to police. Police have warned of a probe into some one thousand doctors suspected of taking illegal rebates as the investigation is expected to expand into all directions, with more probe requests filed by the government.



CONCERT FOR ROK NAVY SAILORS



[Anchor Lead]

In honor of the Month of Patriots and Veterans, the KBS Symphony Orchestra held a unique concert for soldiers. The performance featured the brave sailors of the South Korean Navy 2nd Fleet in Pyeongtaek, heroes of the Second Battle of Yeonpyeong. Actress Lee Young-ae sponsored this special event.



[Pkg]

A retired naval vessel stands on dry land. This is Chamsuri-class patrol boat number 357, a witness of the second battle of Yeonpyeong 22 years ago. Yoon Young-ha, Han Sang-gook, Jo Chun-hyung, Hwang Do-hyun, Seo Hoo-won, Park Dong-hyuk. The boat had taken its last breath with these heroes on that fateful day. Majestic melodies echo the naval base on the West Sea, the front line defender of the Northern Limit Line. A song dedicated to the heroes travels across the sea.



[Soundbite]

Hong Seung-jo (S. Korean Navy 2nd Fleet): The soprano's song was very moving. I will use this energy to fulfill the important duty of defending the West Sea and the NLL.



From classical music to movie soundtracks... An NCO responds to the orchestra's gift with a clarinet performance of his own.



[Soundbite]

Kim Hyun-woo (S. Korean Navy 2nd Fleet Military Band): It was an honor to play with the renowned KBS Symphony Orchestra. I'll fill the 2nd Fleet with military music with my fellow military band members.



Actress Lee Young-ae personally sponsored this special concert held to uplift the spirits of active soldiers. As the daughter of a Korean War veteran, the actress said that she wanted to comfort and encourage the soldiers.



LATEST BOX-OFFICE RELEASES



[Anchor Lead]

Let's check out what's new in the box office. This week, the film ‘Hijack 1971’ inspired by the true story of a passenger plane hijacking from the 1970s, is set to captivate movie-goers. Also hitting theaters is ‘Daechi-dong Scandal,’ set against the backdrop of Daechi-dong in Gangnam District, Seoul.





[Pkg]

[Soundbite]

(Sold out.) We have been waiting for hours.



Sokcho Airport in Gangwon-do Province. 1971. Everything seems normal when a plane bound for Gimpo takes off.



[Soundbite]

(What's going on?) We are being hijacked.



A bomb suddenly explodes and the inside of the plane turns chaotic.



[Soundbite]

Take this plane to North Korea.



The hijacker seizes the cockpit and orders the pilots to redirect the plane to North Korea. The movie tells a story of a hijack attempt of an airliner in the skies over South Korea.



[Soundbite]

Ha Jung-woo (Role of Tae-in): I wanted to portray my character in a less boring way with my hands and feet tied up in the limited space of an airliner cockpit.



[Soundbite]

Yeo Jin-goo (Role of Yong-dae): Everyone on the plane was extremely agitated. I tried to depict honestly all the improvised feelings I had on the site.



[Soundbite]

It's not everything, but as long as you're here, only your studies matter.



Star tutor Yoon Im from Daechi-dong is visited one day by Ki Haeng, a Korean language teacher from the middle school she works with.



[Soundbite]

(How long can you stay in your job as a cram school tutor?) I know, school teachers have the best job security.



But when someone spots them being together, they are faced with an accusation of leaking test questions.



[Soundbite]

What? Knowing the atmosphere of Daechi-dong, why are they here?



Yoon-im's encounter with Ki-haeng revives memories of her college years, which she wanted to forget. This movie stars Ahn So-hee, a former member of Wonder Girls, who is back on the big screen after a long hiatus. The film was directed by Kim Su-in, known for her previous work, ‘Toxic Parents.’ 30-year-old Ji-ah is a typical hard-working Korean who always does her best. But her hopes of finding happiness in life are dashed when she is one day diagnosed with cancer. She spends all her savings on a nice convertible and goes on a trip with her ex-boyfriend. Director Cho Kwang-jin, the creator of the webtoon ‘Itaewon Class,’ captures the life of a burnout Korean office worker in his latest film.



TROT STAR SETS RECORD STREAMS



[Anchor Lead]

Lim Young-woong has surpassed 10 billion streams on Melon, a music streaming platform in Korea, becoming the first solo artist to reach this milestone. We have the details.



[Pkg]

Singer Lim Young-woong has surpassed 10 billion cumulative streams on the music platform Melon. The number indicates how many times the singer's songs have been replayed by Melon subscribers. So far, BTS was the only artist to surpass 10 billion streams on the site. Lim Young-woong is the second artist to set the milestone and also the first solo artist to achieve the feat. The singer's first album ‘Im Hero’ released in 2022 has surpassed 3.5 billion cumulative streams. His new song released last month has already surpassed more than 2 million streams. Lim Young-woong's songs are being replayed more than seven million times a day on Melon alone. The singer posted a message on social media inviting his fans to celebrate the milestone together and expressing gratitude to them.



