BROADCAST WATCHDOG PARALYZED



[Anchor Lead]

At the end of last year, the Chairman of the Korea Communications Commission stepped down right before the National Assembly voted for an impeachment bill. This pattern keeps repeating itself, with the current KCC chair resigning as well. The problem is, the KCC, which should serve as a consultatory administrative body, has rather become a battleground for political strife.



[Pkg]

Korea Communications Commission head Lee Dong-kwan had stepped down last December, right before the National Assembly was to vote on an impeachment bill. At that time, the Democratic Party pushed for impeachment when the KCC attempted to replace the board members of the Foundation for Broadcast Culture, who had the authority to appoint the MBC president, during their terms. The government responded with the resignation of the KCC chairman.



[Soundbite]

Lee Dong-kwan (Then-KCC Chief (Dec. 2023)): The Constitutional Court's ruling could take months, leaving the Korea Communications Commission effectively paralyzed.



Current KCC chair Kim Hong-il took a similar path as his predecessor. The Democratic Party has again tabled an impeachment motion for the KCC chairman as the directors of public broadcasting companies were to be replaced. Kim Hong-il voluntarily resigned after deciding on the plan to appoint the directors of public broadcasting stations.



[Soundbite]

Park Chan-dae (Acting chair and Floor leader, DP): What made such a petty man stage a coup to seize broadcasters?



[Soundbite]

Choo Kyung-ho (Floor Leader, People Power Party): I believe it was a response to the Democratic Party's irrational and groundless impeachment bill.



The problem is that the political circle's fight to seize control of public broadcasters is being repeated. The two sides are in dispute over the KCC's two-person system, the reason for the DP's impeachment attempt. Some skeptics say that, under the circumstances, even if a new KCC head is appointed, he or she would step down in a matter of months. While the politicians are locked in an endless battle, the broadcasting watchdog hasn't been able to carry out its duties, such as fostering the communications and OTT industries and other issues close to people's lives. The DP is trying to organize a parliamentary investigation into the government's attempt to seize the press although Kim had already resigned. The KCC, a consultatory administrative body founded to promote user convenience and balanced growth of broadcasting and communications companies, has become a political battleground for rival parties.



CHEAP PRODUCTS IN HIGH DEMAND



[Anchor Lead]

Until March, the inflation rate was above 3%. This trend has slowed for three months, dropping to 2.4% last month. Despite this, high costs for items like fruits and dining out keep consumers feeling the pressure. This has led to a trend of ‘frugal consumption’ in food spending. We covered the story.



[Pkg]

This bakery in a subway station sells all kinds of baked goods, but their prices are the same. They all cost 1,000 won, or around 70 cents, apiece.



[Soundbite]

Kim Min-seo (Gwangju resident, Gyeonggi-do Prov.): Because prices are so high, I only eat at my school cafeteria or bring packed lunch. I can save money by buying cheap bread here.



Demand for simple, affordable food is very high these days.



[Soundbite]

(Bakery owner): I have 1,000-1,500 customers daily. We can sell our products cheap because we supply them directly without paying any distribution fees.



This wholesale supermarket also sells a product costing only 1,000 won. It's iced coffee, and its sales have surged 10% on-year.



[Soundbite]

Lee Song-ja (Seoul resident): Two or three cups of coffee cost almost as much as one meal. Other places charge 4,000-5,000 won (USD 2.8-3.6), but here it's just 1,000 won (USD 0.7).



Convenience stores are selling products costing even less than 1,000 won. Their sales have risen 17% on-year. Cup instant noodles were even out of stock at one point last month. Analysts say as food prices have been through the roof for nearly three years now, consumers are mostly looking for cheap products.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Lee Eun-hee (Inha University): Inflation has lasted almost three years now. When it comes to frequently purchased goods, consumers prefer cheap, discounted products...as a way to cut spending.



A bowl of naengmyeon or cold noodles costing 15,000 won, or slightly over 10 dollars.

One gimbap over 5,000 won, or 3.6 dollars. As food prices keep rising, consumers try to make it through the tough times by buying cheap products only.



TRAINEE DOCTORS' STRIKE IN LIMBO



[Anchor Lead]

Last month, the government lifted its ban on accepting resignation letters from trainee doctors, who walked out in protest of the government's plan to increase medical school admission quotas. Despite this, progress in resignations and returns remains slow. The government plans to release measures soon for trainees who have not returned. It has vowed to firmly counter actions that obstruct returns, including publishing the 'list of returning trainee doctors'.



[Pkg]

Since the government withdrew a ban on accepting resignations submitted by striking trainee doctors in early June, only 42 of some ten-thousand have concluded resignation procedures. As of Monday, those who returned to their hospital posts accounted for less than 8%. The government is urging junior doctors to decide on their return as soon as possible. This is because hospitals need to choose new trainees to begin a new semester from September. But, due to the pending resignations, they are unable to determine the number of new recruits. The government is soon expected to finalize and announce measures related to junior doctors who haven't returned to their jobs. It is considering revising guidelines so that resigned trainees can start work at different hospitals from September.



[Soundbite]

Kwon Byung-gi (Central Disasters Management HQs): The government is seriously reviewing various opinions regarding the trainees’ return raised within the medical community.



Meanwhile, the government has vowed to sternly respond to any attempts to prevent doctors from returning to work. Regarding an online post unveiling the names of returnees, the government called it an illegal act and requested a police investigation. It also criticized some residents for filing a compensation suit against the government and training hospitals. The government said these individuals are neglecting their responsibility for the illegal collective action and announced plans to actively respond in cooperation with training hospitals.



BORDER ARTILLERY DRILLS RESUME



[Anchor Lead]

We reported yesterday the resumption of artillery live-fire exercises within five kilometers of the Military Demarcation Line, the first in six years. Following the halt mandated by the September 19 Military Agreement, all ground live-fire trainings, including those on the Northwestern islands, have now fully resumed.



[Pkg]

Some 140 rounds of shells from the K-9 self-propelled howitzers and vehicle-mounted howitzers were fired at the shooting range in Gangwon-do and Gyeonggi-do Provinces near the border. Artillery exercises at the South Korean Army's shooting grounds within five kilometers of the Military Demarcation Line have resumed after six years. The two Koreas had signed an inter-Korean military pact in September, 2018, and agreed to stop various military exercises using weapons aimed at each other near the land border. Subsequently, the South Korean military moved the K-9 self-propelled howitzers to other sites in the rear regions and conducted artillery training there. Following a series of North Korean provocations, however, the South Korean government decided on June 4th to fully suspend the 2018 military agreement. At the end of last month, the South Korean Marine Corps resumed on-sea artillery training around the islands near the West Sea maritime border. The Army followed by resuming artillery drills at the sites within five kilometers of the Military Demarcation Line. Before the end of this month, the South Korean military plans to conduct outdoor field maneuvers for units larger than the brigade level as well as a joint Army-Navy artillery drill near the eastern and western fronts.



[Soundbite]

Seo Woo-suk (S. Korean Army spokesperson): Drills were conducted normally at all training sites and our response capacity and readiness will be further strengthened through these drills.



The South Korean armed forces are upping their readiness as North Korea may use South Korea's recent artillery exercises as an excuse to carry out new forms of provocation other than sending trash-filled air balloons.



INDIA SEEKING KOREAN INVESTORS



[Anchor Lead]

Domestic interest and investment in the Indian market are surging. A delegation from Karnataka, known as India's ‘Silicon Valley’, has visited Korea after a decade of consistent double-digit annual growth. What's the occasion? We take a look.



[Pkg]

This Korean gaming company's total assets surpass 6 trillion won, or around 4.3 U.S. billion dollars. As one of the largest gaming firms by revenue, it was the first domestic gaming company to turn its eyes to the Indian market in late 2020.



[Soundbite]

Kim Nak-hyung (Executive at gaming firm with office in India): India is more than just a production base. It's also drawing attention as a consumption market. Many people in India play games.



The firm opened a local office in Bengaluru, the largest start-up city in India, also known as the Silicon Valley of India. A government delegation from India's Karnataka state, where Bengaluru is located, is visiting Korea to meet with representatives of 11 companies. India's strength lies in its cheap labor force, which is nearly 50% cheaper than Chinese, as well as more than 60 million consumers.



[Soundbite]

Yoo Yun-kyun (Executive at manufacturing company with presence in India): The growing domestic market will boost manufacturing and India's abundant and low-cost labor makes it a promising export base.



The delegation has vowed incentives of up to over 2% of sales for investments in the aviation, electric vehicle and IT sectors.



[Soundbite]

M.B. Patil (Cabinet Minister of Infrastructure Development of Karnataka)



However, the different political and religious environment requires caution for companies investing there.



[Soundbite]

Yang Eun-young (KOTRA): It's a very attractive market. But it has also high import barriers and strict approval criteria for products sold to domestic consumers.



The Karnataka state government plans to hold an investor event next year, inviting more than 5,000 people.



SEVENTEEN HEADLINES GLASTONBURY



[Anchor Lead]

Now turning to K-POP news. K-pop sensation Seventeen has once again put K-pop on the map, making a splash at Glastonbury, the iconic hub of British music. Meanwhile, Blackpink's Lisa and the rising stars Babymonster are catching global attention with their latest single albums.



[Pkg]

K-pop boy band Seventeen has graced the main stage of the prestigious Glastonbury Festival, the largest music gala in the U.K. that draws top global performers. It's the first for a K-pop act. The boys showcased 13 songs including 'Maestro' in an hour-long performance before fans in Europe. They attracted global media attention with Reuters saying the band performed highly synchronized dance sequences alongside peppy hits. Earlier, Seventeen was named UNESCO's goodwill ambassador for youth in Paris and pledged a one million dollar donation. Singer IU who is on a world tour greeted fans in Thailand. Her Bangkok concert sold out completely during advance ticket sales. On the day of the concert, some 100 local media outlets showed up at the venue for heated coverage. Last week, IU performed at London's Arena Wembley and Berlin's Uber Arena, cementing her status as a global superstar. This is the music video of Blackpink member Lisa's new single 'Rockstar.' Filmed in her home country of Thailand, the video reflects aspects of Thai daily life and culture. The song released last month has ranked No. 8 on the global charts of Spotify, the world's largest streaming platform. YG Entertainment's latest girl group Babymonster's new digital single 'Forever' is receiving rave reaction from global fans. It has topped the iTunes chart in three territories...and ranked first in music video on China's largest music portal QQ Music. Riding on this momentum, Babymonster will attend Japan's largest music festival the Summer Sonic 2024 next month.



BTS' JIN TO CARRY OLYMPIC TORCH



[Anchor Lead]

Another reason for ARMY's to look forward to the upcoming Paris Olympics. In a recent update, BTS Jin announced he will be carrying the torch for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Here's more.



[Pkg]

BTS member Jin continues to make strides after finishing his military service last month. According to industry sources, Jin has been selected as a torchbearer for the Paris Olympics kicking off this month and is expected to depart for France. His selection is seen as a recognition of BTS' global popularity and the group's message of 'love yourself' underscored over the years through their music and speeches, including at the UN. Meanwhile, the Olympic torch which left Greece in April arrived in France in early May. It has been touring key regions across the country and is headed toward the opening ceremony stadium. Some ten-thousand people from various backgrounds are taking part in the torch relay, including French football legend Didier Drogba and retired French basketball player Tony Parker.



