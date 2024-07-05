동영상 고정 취소

OPP PASSES BILL ON MARINE DEATH



[Anchor Lead]

The 'Marine's Death Special Probe Bill' has passed the National Assembly again, led by the opposition. The ruling party's 24-hour filibuster failed to block the bill. Attention now turns to whether the President will exercise his veto power again and the outcome of a possible revote.



[Pkg]

[Soundbite]

I declare the bill's passage.



A bill mandating a special counsel investigation into last year's marine death report has finally passed parliament 37 days after it was rejected in a revote. The process that led to the passage was anything but smooth. Around 4 p.m. Thursday, after 24 hours had passed since the opposition requested an end to the ruling party's filibuster...Assembly speaker Woo Won-shik blocked People Power Party Rep. Kwak Kyu-taek's podium speech which led to a dispute as PPP lawmakers argued the speaker had no right to interrupt in such a way.



[Soundbite]

Woo Won-shik (Nat'l Assembly speaker): No, I wasn't obstructing the speech. (There's no right to interrupt a debate in progress.)



As Kwak remained on stage, speaker Woo initiated a vote on ending the filibuster. Then PPP lawmakers staged a rally outside the plenary chamber.



[Soundbite]

A puppet speaker is useless.



[Soundbite]

Choo Kyung-ho (Floor leader, People Power Party): The country is falling apart due to the impeachment-obsessed DP. The public will surely lay judgment on their acts.



Among ruling party members, lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo voted for a special probe while Kim Jae-sub opposed, and the opposition-led bill passed the plenary session.



[Soundbite]

Noh Jong-myun (Floor spokesperson, Democratic Party): Only the president's decision now remains. We sincerely ask him to properly read public opinion and accept the special counsel bill.



A senior official at the presidential office denounced the passage saying the deplorable move will go down in history as a shameful violation of the constitution, again hinting at the possibility of vetoing it. If the president vetoes, the main opposition Democratic Party is set to seek another vote right away to settle the matter once and for all before July 19, which marks the first anniversary of the marine's death.



YOON RESHUFFLES CABINET



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol has conducted a minor cabinet reshuffle. This is the first since the general election, involving three ministerial-level appointments. Lee Jin-sook, former President of the broadcast Daejeon MBC, has been nominated to head the Korea Communications Commission. This follows the voluntary resignation of the former Chair, Kim Hong-il.



[Pkg]

President Yoon Suk Yeol replaced ministers for the first time since the defeat in the April general election. He named former Daejeon MBC President and journalist Lee Jin-sook as the candidate to head the Korea Communications Commission. It was just two days ago that previous KCC chair Kim Hong-il stepped down voluntarily just before the National Assembly's impeachment bill was to be reported to the general assembly.



[Soundbite]

Chung Jin-suk (Presidential Chief of Staff): Using the experience and drive she acquired in her journalism career, she will normalize KCC operation and restore trust in broadcasting...by ensuring fairness and public nature of the media.



The president nominated two former finance vice ministers to lead the environment ministry and the Financial Services Commission.



[Soundbite]

Kim Byung-hwan (Nominee for Financial Services Commission Chair): I will listen to the market to achieve harmonious and balanced results with our financial policies.



[Soundbite]

Kim Byung-hwan (Nominee for Financial Services Commission Chair): I will listen to the market to achieve harmonious and balanced results with our financial policies.



The Office of the President explained that the effects of environmental issues on the economy were factored in the nomination of former vice minister of the Ministry of Economy and Finance Kim Wan-sup. Kim Byung-hwan started out in the current administration as a presidential secretary and was appointed as a minister at a relatively young age, in his early 50s. President Yoon also replaced seven vice ministers, including those for the Ministry of Personnel Management, Ministry of Economy and Finance, and Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Rural Affairs. He is expected to carry out another reshuffle of ministers and vice ministers in mid-July.



PROBE INTO MULTIPLE DRUG CASES



[Anchor Lead]

Public outrage erupted last year due to the ‘Lamborghini Weapon Threat Incident’, where the driver threatened another with a weapon, and the ‘Apgujeong Rolls-Royce Incident’, involving a collision with a pedestrian. Both drivers were under the influence of drugs. Investigations later revealed that the doctor who provided these drugs had illegally prescribed large amounts of narcotics and general anesthetics, leading to additional charges.



[Pkg]

A man counts money lying on the bed. When an employee who took the money injects a drug, the man shows abnormal symptoms as his body shivers. The man surnamed Hong is the driver of a Lamborghini who threatened another driver with a weapon following a parking dispute last September. And this is the clinic 'A' where this driver had the drugs administered. The clinic is now closed with a sign saying it's due to personal reasons. At this clinic, other addicts were also caught on security camera begging for more injections. The clinic is accused of illegally administering the general anesthetic 'etomidate' to some 70 patients around 9,000 times. Etomidate is similar to propofol. Using it for sleep inducing purposes is a violation of the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act. Repeated illegal injections also took place at another clinic 'B' located in Seoul's Gangnam area that was connected to another car incident involving a Rolls-Royce. Here, they even administered medical narcotics to one person as many as 10 times a day. Based on the findings, police have referred to the prosecution around 40 doctors and patients involved in illegal drug injection.



[Soundbite]

Gang Seon-bong (Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency): We booked 42 people on charges under the Narcotics Control Act and were granted pre-indictment preservation and collection of...doctors' assets worth KRW 1.9 bn (USD 1.4 mn).



Police believe the Rolls-Royce incident unfolded after a doctor at clinic B discharged the car's driver surnamed Shin who was intoxicated with drugs at the time from the clinic. The doctor faces the charge of professional negligence resulting in death.



ALL 6 POSEIDONS DELIVERED



[Anchor Lead]

The Submarine Hunter, Poseidon, the world's top maritime patrol aircraft have arrived in Korea. Six of them are now with the South Korean Navy. KBS attended the unveiling of these Poseidons, set to protect South Korea's territory from threats like North Korean submarines.



[Pkg]

Maritime patrol aircraft are seen on the runway of the Korean Naval Air Command. These are the P-8 Poseidons, known as the most powerful patrol aircraft in existence. Adorning on its tail wing is the drawing of a black eagle with a submarine lodged in its beak, the symbol of the 61st maritime surveillance unit. The hull, derived from Boeing's 737 airliner, is fitted with a cutting-age radar and high-resolution optical and infrared devices. Inside the aircraft are various operation systems as well as the mounts for some 120 sonobuoys capable of locating a submarine from the sea surface. Six crew members deliver enemy intelligence to the pilot. All six P-8 planes were delivered to the South Korean Navy six years after the Navy decided to purchase the aircraft in 2018.



[Soundbite]

Shin Won-sik (Minister of Nat’l Defense): Poseidon 01! Take off!



[Soundbite]

(P-8 Pilot (Communications)): I will successfully complete the first flight. When an enemy sub is detected, I will destroy it.



The aircraft's duties include surveying enemy submarines and ships as well as engaging in electric warfare and carrying out search and rescue missions. It is called the 'submarine hunter' as it is capable of directly attacking enemy submarines and vessels with torpedoes and air-to-ship missiles. Compared to the existing P-3 patrol aircraft, the Poseidon can fly over 100 kilometers per hour faster and has a larger operational radius. The aircraft can also use its high-performance radar and detector to monitor most of North Korean waters from the air near the Armistice Line.



GYEONGNYEOLBI-YEOLDO DAY



[Anchor Lead]

Have you heard of Gyeongnyeolbi-yeoldo in Chungcheongnam-do's westernmost West Sea? Captured continuously by KBS Panorama cameras alongside Dokdo, it serves as our territorial baseline, dubbed the ‘Dokdo of the West Sea.’ Yet, few are aware of its importance. To raise awareness, the local government has established July 4 as Gyeongnyeolbi-yeoldo Day.



[Pkg]

Solitary islets located 55km west of Sinjin Port in Taean-gun County, Chungcheongnam-do Province. After a two-hour boat ride a lighthouse towering above steep cliffs comes into view. Located on Gyeongnyeolbi-yeoldo, it has shone light on the Korean waters for over a century now. Three islets on the east, west and north mark the maritime border with China. And that is why this archipelago is also called ‘the Dokdo of the West Sea.’



[Soundbite]

Kim Dae-hwan (Gyeongnyeolbi-yeoldo Lighthouse Management Office): The area spanning 12 nautical miles from here belongs to Korea. It's a border area.



Surrounded by abundant fishery resources, the islets draw illegally trespassing fishing boats from China every year.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Hyun-don (Gyeongnyeolbi-yeoldo Protection HQs): There were clashes with coast guard patrol boats. The conflict still continues over fisheries.



To publicize the importance of maritime borders, the government of Taean-gun County has designated July 4 as ‘Gyeongnyeolbi-yeoldo Day.’ The county requested the central government to take more proactive measures after a Chinese national attempted to buy West Gyeongnyeolbi, a privately owned island, back in 2014.



[Soundbite]

Ka Se-ro (Taean-gun County Governor): The government should buy East and West Gyeongnyeolbi islets, which are currently privately owned.



The designation of October 25 as ‘Dokdo Day’ by Ulleung-gun County Council and this time ‘Gyeongnyeolbi-yeoldo Day’ further highlights the importance of maritime sovereignty.



DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE IN KOREA



[Anchor Lead]

Summer's blockbuster season is nearing, and Hollywood's major films are ready to debut. Marvel's 'Deadpool and Wolverine' stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have already met fans in Korea. The latest 'Alien' and 'Despicable Me 4' films are gearing up to meet audiences.



[Pkg]

Deadpool, a retired superhero living an ordinary life, stumbles upon yet another challenge and goes to see Wolverine. The two heroes of the new Deadpool series, Marvel's biggest R-rated hit, have visited Korea. It's already Hugh Jackman's sixth trip to Seoul.



[Soundbite]

Hugh Jackman (Role of Wolverine)



Ryan Reynolds appealed to his Korean fans by mentioning his daughter's Korean friend.



[Soundbite]

Ryan Reynolds (Role of Deadpool)



Marvel Cinematic Universe fans' anticipation runs high for the crossover, a reunion in 10 years of Deadpool and Wolverine, the most popular hero of the X-Men series.



[Soundbite]

Hugh Jackman (Role of Wolverine)



[Soundbite]

Ryan Reynolds (Role of Deadpool)



The two Hollywood big names also mentioned the popularity of Korean films and even expressed hopes of starring in them in the future.



[Soundbite]

Ryan Reynolds (Role of Deadpool)



All of the previous installments of the ‘Deadpool’ series drew over three million viewers, becoming huge hits. The newest installment will likely compete fiercely against the ‘Alien’ and ‘Despicable Me’ franchise for the top spot at the local box office this summer.



LISA COMPENSATES THAI VENDORS



[Anchor Lead]

Now turning to entertainment news. Blackpink member Lisa has made headlines in her native Thailand for paying substantial compensation to local vendors. Let's find out why.



[Pkg]

These are the scenes from the music video of Lisa's solo track ‘Rockstar’ released on June 28. It's just Lisa and her dancers on the street. No pedestrians or cars can be seen. Surprising considering this is an extremely busy downtown area known as Bangkok's Chinatown. The area was closed to the public for three hours for the music video shoot. According to the Hong Kong news media company South China Morning Post, Lisa paid around 550 US dollars to each local vendor for their cooperation. This sum is even higher than a monthly salary of an average Thai office worker.



