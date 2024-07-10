동영상 고정 취소

TENSE MOMENT FROM HEAVY DOWNFALL



Overnight, heavy rainfall concentrated in a short period has led to widespread flooding damage. We continue to receive video submissions from viewers on the scene. Here are the details.



Cows are stranded in a flooded shed with nowhere to go. A shed around 660 square meters large is submerged in no time.



Ryu Eui-seon (Footage provider): There's a small stream behind our shed. It overflew and inundated our property. It's the first time the water has flooded into the shed. At an apartment complex, muddy water gushes out between trees on a flower bed. The current is so strong it almost looks likes a water fall. Due to sudden heavy downpours, it's difficult to even walk around.



(VOICE MODIFIED): Oh my goodness, how am I supposed to cross over to that side.



Water spurts out from a drainage hole on a road. Rain water has completely flooded roads and is even seeping into nearby houses. Residents try to scoop it out but to no avail.



(Footage provider (VOICE MODIFIED)): Fire officials tried to extract water using buckets and machines, you know the pumps, but it was no use. Even the machine bursted.



Late night, a file of cars are seen exiting an underground parking lot. As water began to fill up the car park, people had to quickly move their cars out to another site in what must have been a sleepless night.



RAINSTORM KILLS 2 IN CHUNGNAM



[Anchor Lead]

Two people died early this morning in a record-breaking rainstorm that hit the Chungcheongnam-do region. At around 3 a.m. in Nonsan, Chungcheongnam-do Province, a man trapped in an elevator on the basement floor drowned when the elevator became flooded. In Seocheon, Chungcheongnam-do Province, a mudslide destroyed a house at about 4 a.m., killing a 72-year-old man when he was swept away with the debris.



BILL ON MARINE'S DEATH VETOED



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol has exercised his veto power again on the bill for a special counsel to probe the death of a Marine. The government highlighted an increased risk of unconstitutionality in the bill. The opposition has condemned this as a declaration of war against the people.



[Pkg]

The bill for a special counsel to probe the death of a Marine passed the National Assembly's plenary session last week. But President Yoon Suk Yeol again asked parliament to reconsider it just four days after the bill was sent to the government. It was Yoon's 15th veto since taking office and the first reconsideration request of a bill that passed the 22nd National Assembly. The presidential office said a police probe has revealed the truth and accountability, adding that the unilaterally passed bill by the opposition should be withdrawn. It also explained that the Marine's tragic death in the line of duty should no longer be abused politically. The government also pointed out the bill's unconstitutional nature. It noted that the previous special counsel bill still violated the principle of separation of powers and now includes potentially unconstitutional provisions like deeming the special counsel appointed if not named within a certain period and granting the special counsel authority to dismiss charges.



Han Duck-soo (Prime Minister): The government will thoroughly uncover the truth, but the unconstitutional bill cannot be a solution.



The Democratic Party and other opposition parties said the government has declared war against the people. They vowed to push through a re-vote to hold those responsible for the unjust death accountable. The People Power Party urged the opposition to give up its political goal of pushing for impeachment over the marine's tragic death. It said it's best to wait for the results of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials' investigation. Because of the veto, parliament will have to vote on the bill again. A two-thirds majority is needed to override the veto. That means the opposition bloc, which has 192 seats, needs eight votes from the PPP with all 300 legislators present.



ALLIED NAVIES GATHER FOR RIMPAC



[Anchor Lead]

In Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, the multinational maritime drill ‘Rim of the Pacific’, also known as RIMPAC, is underway. Forces from South Korea, the United States, and NATO allies are assembled. South Korea's navy's principal warships have commenced full-scale maritime training.



[Pkg]

The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson sets off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii. The Rim of the Pacific Exercise or RIMPAC, the largest international maritime drill involving 29 participating nations, has begun. The South Korean navy's Yulgok Yi I Aegis destroyer also leaves base. The destroyer will carry out live fire drills of the SM-2 ship-launched air defence guided missiles, a weapon used to shoot down approaching enemy aircraft. The ROKS Lee Beom-seok submarine equipped with torpedoes and projectiles will also conduct live fire drills during RIMPAC. The accuracy and effectiveness of such weapons during the drills draws keen attention from Canada as the country seeks to introduce a dozen units of the Korean sub in a deal worth some 60 trillion won or over 43 billion dollars. The move is seen as a counter response to deepening ties between North Korea, China and Russia.



Rear Adm. Michael Wosje (Commander, Carrier Strike Group ONE, U.S. Navy)



RIMPAC participants will strengthen combined operational capabilities through intensive, realistic training in the air and at sea.



CHINESE DRONES IN DEFENSE BID



[Anchor Lead]

In May, KBS exposed a potential scandal involving a 43 billion-won bid for Army vertical take-off and landing drones. We're talking around 31 million-dollars. It has now been confirmed that the drones in question were indeed manufactured in China. The Defense Acquisition Program Administration is evaluating administrative actions. These may include designating the company as disreputable.



[Pkg]

The company selected as the preferred bidder for the military's 43 billion-won, or 31 million-dollar, project to acquire 159 vertical take-off and landing reconnaissance drones has faced suspicions of using Chinese-made drones during military tests. However, the company has denied the allegation, saying it used domestically produced drones.



Company staff ((May, VOICE MODIFIED)): We only referred to the shape. We designed and developed the drones to meet military security, flight distance and operational range requirements.



But it turned out to be a lie. The firm has been found to have imported unmanned aerial vehicles from China and used them in tests and evaluations. At least four drones were reportedly imported from China in early 2023. The allegation was raised in May after KBS reported on the issue. The Defense Acquisition Program Administration investigated the case jointly with police and the Korea Customs Service. DAPA is trying to figure out if the company's claim in its bid proposal that the drones were designed and manufactured in Korea is false. It is also considering disqualifying the company from the bid. If it is disqualified, it will no longer be a preferred bidder and it will be banned from participating in the agency's bids for a certain period of time. DAPA has vowed to take stern measures in line with relevant laws. When asked by reporters if Chinese drones were used during tests, the firm said that despite the similar external appearance, the internal components were different, making it a completely different drone from the Chinese-made ones.



KAKAO FOUNDER SUMMONED



[Anchor Lead]

Prosecutors investigating Kakao's alleged 'SM stock price manipulation' have summoned Kim Beom-su. He is the Chair of Kakao's Management Reform Committee. This marks his first questioning since the case was referred eight months ago. The interrogation lasted 21 hours.



[Pkg]

Kakao Corp. Management Reform Committee Chair Kim Beom-su is facing accusations of being involved in SM Entertainment stock price manipulation. The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office interrogated Kim from 8 a.m. Tuesday to the early hours of Wednesday. Kim was summoned for the first time since the Financial Supervisory Service transferred his case to prosecutors eight months ago. Kim allegedly manipulated SM Entertainment's stock prices when Kakao and Hybe were competing for its acquisition in February 2023 to obstruct Hybe's acquisition efforts. At the time Hybe offered to buy SM Entertainment shares for 120,000 won per share, or around 87 dollars, but Kakao allegedly artificially raised SM's stock prices to hamper Hybe. Prosecutors believe Kakao injected 240 billion won, or some 173 million dollars, to buy SM stocks for a higher price on more than 500 occasions. This was done to raise SM Entertainment stock prices above Hybe's tender offer price. Kakao is also being accused of not reporting to the financial authorities that it was holding a large portion of SM shares. Earlier, the prosecutors transferred for trial Kakao's chief investment officer Bae Jae-hyun and Kakao Corp. on the same charges. Bae denied the charges by saying it was free competition in the capital market and no legal violations were committed. Sources say prosecutors have been investigating the head of Kakao CA Council Hwang Tae-sun, who is close to Kim Beom-su.



(G)I-DLE MAKE COMEBACK



[Anchor Lead]

Now turning to cultural news. K-pop group (G)I-DLE has made a comeback with their new album release. Meanwhile, amidst large-scale films led by male protagonists, actress Jeon Do-yeon stands alone as the sole female lead in a summer blockbuster.



[Pkg]

K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE have made a comeback with their 7th mini album. The title track 'Klaxon' is a witty song describing the feelings of someone in love. The music video is reminiscent of a full-blown romance musical. The melody and dance moves are also addictive. All members of the group took part in all 4 songs of the album. The film 'Revolver' is the story of the post-prison life of a former police officer who took the fall for a crime and went to jail. It's the only female-centered movie in this summer's Korean box office, which has been dominated by male characters. Actresses Jeon Do-yeon and Lim Ji-yeon are cast for the roles as they compete against other big films.



Lim Ji-yeon (Role of Jeong Yun-seon): Jeon portraying her character with scars all over her expressionless face was just so beautiful. I learned a lot from seeing her performance.



Jeon Do-yeon (Role of Ha Soo-yeong): I learn a lot from my juniors. We exchange energy with each other. I'm not the one always giving just because I'm the senior.



In the white darkness that traps my life, I slowly feel the light emerging.



Trot singer Kim Hee-jae is taking to the stage for his second musical performance. The musical 'Your Lie in April' is an adaptation of a Japanese comic. Kim takes on the main protagonist, Arima Kousei.



Kim Hee-jae (Role of Arima Kousei): I thought a lot about how to digest the trauma of Arima Kousei and express that to the audience.



Actress Jung Ji-so, who earned fame in the hit Netflix series 'The Glory,' as well as girl group Lovelyz member Kei will also appear in the musical.



Kei (Role of Miyazono Kaori): I remember attending an audition with this musical's soundtracks. I had so much interest in this work and now it's time to put that on display.



'Your Lie in April' will go on stage simultaneously in Korea and London's West End.



