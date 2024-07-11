[News Today] 1 DEAD, 1 MISSING IN DOWNPOURS

News Today





[LEAD]

The monsoon is wreaking havoc all across the nation this week. Overnight, a severe rainstorm hit Chungcheongbuk-do Province. A reservoir embankment burst and a vehicle plunged into a swollen stream. One person died and another is missing. Here are the details.



[REPORT]

A village in Yeongdong, Chungcheongbukdo Province.

Following 130 millimeters of downpours overnight, a reservoir embankment has burst open..



instantly inundating roads and farmland.

In the rain, a man in his 70s also went missing from a farmer's hut.



Police and fire officials conduct a search along the stream.



Park Chan-sun / Yeongdong Fire Station

Some 70 personnel are mobilized for the search. Two drones also assisted in

an aerial operation.



This is where the man in his 70s had gone missing. A submerged car is crushed to the point it's no longer recognizable and trees are lying flat on the ground.



In Okcheon in the same province, battered by 43.5 millimeters per hour rain, a vehicle driven by a man in his 70s plunged into a flooded stream.



He was rescued 2 hours later but eventually died.



At this house, an awning screen completely fell over the front porch.



A concrete support structure helplessly gave way to downpours of up to 68 millimeters per hour.



Lee Young-sun / Yanggang-myeon resident

Suddenly there was a shrieking sound from the back. My husband said we

should go out and check. We saw an influx of soil.



Many other streams and reservoirs across the Chungbuk region flooded, prompting the evacuation of some 140 residents.



Nam Ho-young / Yangsan-myeon resident

I lived here for 20 years and nothing like this has happened before.

Gyeongbu Expressway and the Geumgang Rest Area were also temporarily closed due to the overflow of river water.