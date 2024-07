[News Today] BOK KEEPS KEY RATE AT 3.5%

News Today





The Bank of Korea has decided to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.5 percent.

It made the decision in this year's fifth Monetary Policy Board meeting on Thursday.

As a result, the central bank has delivered 12 consecutive rate freezes since February last year.