[News Today] NATO CONDEMNS NK’S WEAPONS EXPORTS

News Today





The leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member countries strongly condemned North Korea for exporting artillery shells and ballistic missiles to Russia.

In a joint statement they adopted in Washington on Wednesday, local time, the NATO leaders voiced grave concerns over deepening ties between Moscow and Pyongyang.

They reaffirmed the determination not to allow Russia to win the war in Ukraine.