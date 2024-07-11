[News Today] HYBE EXHIBIT WITHOUT NEWJEANS

A major exhibition featuring K-pop artists, including BTS and Seventeen, is set to open in the United States.

However, NewJeans, also under the same management company, is notably absent from the exhibition list, sparking curiosity among fans.



The Grammy Museum located in Los Angeles will hold a showcase highlighting the Korean entertainment giant HYBE and its K-pop artists.



The museum said an exhibition titled 'HYBE: We Believe in Music' will be held from August 2 to September 15.



Stage costumes and various records of 12 bands including the company's leading artists such as BTS, Seventeen, Zico and Tomorrow X Together.. as well as its latest girl group ILLIT will go on display.



However, NewJeans is not included in the list of featured artists.



HYBE explained that whether to take part in the exhibit was left to the decision of the individual sub-labels.