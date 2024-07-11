[News Today] KOREA VS JAPAN COMEDY BATTLE

[Lead]

KBS 2TV's "Gag Concert" is set to engage in a laughter duel with popular comedians from Japan. We look into this comedic clash between the two countries.



[Report]

imgok Police Precinct and Communication Queen Granny Malja are some of the most popular segments of the famed Korean comedy television show Gag Concert.

These corners will soon greet audience members in Japan.



The program announced it is holding the show 'Gag Concert in Japan' at a performance hall in Tokyo on September 5.



This marks the first ever overseas edition in Gag Concert's 25 year history.



The upcoming show will be in collaboration with a Japanese entertainment agency

specializing in comedy and will take place in the form of a competition between Korean and Japanese comedians.



Both sides will feature 16 popular comedic segments during two and a half hours.



Gag Concert in Japan will be broadcast on KBS 2TV sometime in September.