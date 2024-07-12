News Today

[News Today] S.KOREA-U.S. SIGN STRONGER NUKE TACTIC

[LEAD]
President Yoon Suk Yeol met with U.S. President Joe Biden at the NATO Summit. They approved the 'Korean Peninsula Nuclear Operations Guidelines'. This plan integrates U.S. nuclear capabilities with South Korea's advanced conventional forces. President Yoon also called for a complete blockade of any aiding North Korea's military enhancement.

[REPORT]
Presidents Yoon Suk Yeol and Joe Biden adopted a joint statement approving a set of nuclear operation guidelines deterring North Korea's nuclear threats.

The statement came about a year after the bilateral Nuclear Consultative Group was founded last July.

It was the first time that the deployment of U.S. nuclear assets on the Korean peninsula needed to deter North Korean nuclear threats was specified for not only wartime but also peacetime.

Kim Tae-hyo/ 1st Deputy Dir., Nat'l Security Office
The two leaders stressed that the bilateral nuclear operation guidelines provide
a solid basis for extended deterrence cooperation.

Meanwhile, President Yoon attended the NATO Summit and urged the members to respond strongly to the military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.

He criticized that such cooperation between a UN Security Council member and a sanctioned country undermines the foundation of the U.N. system.

Yoon Suk Yeol / President
We will incapacitate and block illegal military and economic cooperation
between Russia and North Korea.

He also emphasized the need for close cooperation among the nations sharing the same values.

President Yoon promised to help expand the defense supply network with NATO members and partner nations as well as increase cooperation in the aviation defense industry.

The President returned home on Friday after completing the planned schedule at the two-day NATO Summit.

