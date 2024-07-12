[News Today] NEW DISASTER FILM IN THEATERS

입력 2024-07-12





[LEAD]

This week, the late actor Lee Sun-kyun's final work, 'Project Silence,' will meet audiences. The film, a disaster movie, portrays survivors stranded on a bridge, under attack by military experimental dogs.



[REPORT]

A fog warning has been issued because of the stale air.



A massive car crash caused by the thick fog...



(What a mess!) What's going on?



A bridge is closed due to the risk of collapse. Survivors end up being stranded, with no access to telecommunication services.



To make matters worse, secretly transported military test dogs escape from a truck.



(Have you heard of the Silence Project?) It was approved by CheongWaDae.

All these people are now the target.



The dogs mistake the survivors for their target and begin to attack them indiscriminately.



This disaster movie with the elements of a thriller reenacts a car crash involving 100 vehicles on the largest filming set in the nation.





Ju Ji-hoon / Role of Jo Park

Rather than being in pain and suffering, my character accepts the reality and

tries to escape from it. He's not as sensitive. He's like a breath of fresh air to movie-goers.



Kim Hee-won / Role of Dr. Yang

It's full of suspense. If you ask yourself what you would do in that situation,

this movie will probably feel scarier to you.

One day, gym manager Lou who is stuck in her small town in New Mexico meets Jackie, who dreams of winning a bodybuilding competition, and the two fall in love with each other.



It's a romantic neo-noir thriller about the two women.



Kristen Stewart, who shot to stardom with her role in the "Twilight" series, draws particular attention with her enrapturing acting.