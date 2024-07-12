News Today

[News Today] NEW DISASTER FILM IN THEATERS

입력 2024.07.12 (15:59) 수정 2024.07.12 (16:01)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
This week, the late actor Lee Sun-kyun's final work, 'Project Silence,' will meet audiences. The film, a disaster movie, portrays survivors stranded on a bridge, under attack by military experimental dogs.

[REPORT]
A fog warning has been issued because of the stale air.

A massive car crash caused by the thick fog...

(What a mess!) What's going on?

A bridge is closed due to the risk of collapse. Survivors end up being stranded, with no access to telecommunication services.

To make matters worse, secretly transported military test dogs escape from a truck.

(Have you heard of the Silence Project?) It was approved by CheongWaDae.
All these people are now the target.

The dogs mistake the survivors for their target and begin to attack them indiscriminately.

This disaster movie with the elements of a thriller reenacts a car crash involving 100 vehicles on the largest filming set in the nation.


Ju Ji-hoon / Role of Jo Park
Rather than being in pain and suffering, my character accepts the reality and
tries to escape from it. He's not as sensitive. He's like a breath of fresh air to movie-goers.

Kim Hee-won / Role of Dr. Yang
It's full of suspense. If you ask yourself what you would do in that situation,
this movie will probably feel scarier to you.
===============================
One day, gym manager Lou who is stuck in her small town in New Mexico meets Jackie, who dreams of winning a bodybuilding competition, and the two fall in love with each other.

It's a romantic neo-noir thriller about the two women.

Kristen Stewart, who shot to stardom with her role in the "Twilight" series, draws particular attention with her enrapturing acting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] NEW DISASTER FILM IN THEATERS
    • 입력 2024-07-12 15:59:46
    • 수정2024-07-12 16:01:20
    News Today

[LEAD]
This week, the late actor Lee Sun-kyun's final work, 'Project Silence,' will meet audiences. The film, a disaster movie, portrays survivors stranded on a bridge, under attack by military experimental dogs.

[REPORT]
A fog warning has been issued because of the stale air.

A massive car crash caused by the thick fog...

(What a mess!) What's going on?

A bridge is closed due to the risk of collapse. Survivors end up being stranded, with no access to telecommunication services.

To make matters worse, secretly transported military test dogs escape from a truck.

(Have you heard of the Silence Project?) It was approved by CheongWaDae.
All these people are now the target.

The dogs mistake the survivors for their target and begin to attack them indiscriminately.

This disaster movie with the elements of a thriller reenacts a car crash involving 100 vehicles on the largest filming set in the nation.


Ju Ji-hoon / Role of Jo Park
Rather than being in pain and suffering, my character accepts the reality and
tries to escape from it. He's not as sensitive. He's like a breath of fresh air to movie-goers.

Kim Hee-won / Role of Dr. Yang
It's full of suspense. If you ask yourself what you would do in that situation,
this movie will probably feel scarier to you.
===============================
One day, gym manager Lou who is stuck in her small town in New Mexico meets Jackie, who dreams of winning a bodybuilding competition, and the two fall in love with each other.

It's a romantic neo-noir thriller about the two women.

Kristen Stewart, who shot to stardom with her role in the "Twilight" series, draws particular attention with her enrapturing acting.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김성태 전 쌍방울 회장 실형 선고…‘불법 대북송금’ 인정

김성태 전 쌍방울 회장 실형 선고…‘불법 대북송금’ 인정
검찰, 노영민·김현미 압수수색<br>…이정근 취업청탁 의혹

검찰, 노영민·김현미 압수수색…이정근 취업청탁 의혹
한미 정상회담…‘한미 한반도<br> 핵작전 지침’ 승인

한미 정상회담…‘한미 한반도 핵작전 지침’ 승인
호우 속 전북 익산서 실종<br> 대학생 숨진 채 발견

호우 속 전북 익산서 실종 대학생 숨진 채 발견
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.