[News Today] NEW DISASTER FILM IN THEATERS
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
This week, the late actor Lee Sun-kyun's final work, 'Project Silence,' will meet audiences. The film, a disaster movie, portrays survivors stranded on a bridge, under attack by military experimental dogs.
[REPORT]
A fog warning has been issued because of the stale air.
A massive car crash caused by the thick fog...
(What a mess!) What's going on?
A bridge is closed due to the risk of collapse. Survivors end up being stranded, with no access to telecommunication services.
To make matters worse, secretly transported military test dogs escape from a truck.
(Have you heard of the Silence Project?) It was approved by CheongWaDae.
All these people are now the target.
The dogs mistake the survivors for their target and begin to attack them indiscriminately.
This disaster movie with the elements of a thriller reenacts a car crash involving 100 vehicles on the largest filming set in the nation.
Ju Ji-hoon / Role of Jo Park
Rather than being in pain and suffering, my character accepts the reality and
tries to escape from it. He's not as sensitive. He's like a breath of fresh air to movie-goers.
Kim Hee-won / Role of Dr. Yang
It's full of suspense. If you ask yourself what you would do in that situation,
this movie will probably feel scarier to you.
===============================
One day, gym manager Lou who is stuck in her small town in New Mexico meets Jackie, who dreams of winning a bodybuilding competition, and the two fall in love with each other.
It's a romantic neo-noir thriller about the two women.
Kristen Stewart, who shot to stardom with her role in the "Twilight" series, draws particular attention with her enrapturing acting.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] NEW DISASTER FILM IN THEATERS
-
- 입력 2024-07-12 15:59:46
- 수정2024-07-12 16:01:20
[LEAD]
This week, the late actor Lee Sun-kyun's final work, 'Project Silence,' will meet audiences. The film, a disaster movie, portrays survivors stranded on a bridge, under attack by military experimental dogs.
[REPORT]
A fog warning has been issued because of the stale air.
A massive car crash caused by the thick fog...
(What a mess!) What's going on?
A bridge is closed due to the risk of collapse. Survivors end up being stranded, with no access to telecommunication services.
To make matters worse, secretly transported military test dogs escape from a truck.
(Have you heard of the Silence Project?) It was approved by CheongWaDae.
All these people are now the target.
The dogs mistake the survivors for their target and begin to attack them indiscriminately.
This disaster movie with the elements of a thriller reenacts a car crash involving 100 vehicles on the largest filming set in the nation.
Ju Ji-hoon / Role of Jo Park
Rather than being in pain and suffering, my character accepts the reality and
tries to escape from it. He's not as sensitive. He's like a breath of fresh air to movie-goers.
Kim Hee-won / Role of Dr. Yang
It's full of suspense. If you ask yourself what you would do in that situation,
this movie will probably feel scarier to you.
===============================
One day, gym manager Lou who is stuck in her small town in New Mexico meets Jackie, who dreams of winning a bodybuilding competition, and the two fall in love with each other.
It's a romantic neo-noir thriller about the two women.
Kristen Stewart, who shot to stardom with her role in the "Twilight" series, draws particular attention with her enrapturing acting.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.