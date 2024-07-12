[News Today] MOST SEARCHED SONGS AND ARTISTS

News Today

[LEAD]
This might be quite a challenging question for all you K-POP fans out there. What was your favorite song in the first half of the year? A major domestic music platform has analyzed and revealed the most loved songs and artists of this period.

[REPORT]
The song 'Bam Yang Gang' and singer IU were all the rage in the first half of the year in the music scene.

According to the music platform Melon, its users searched Bibi's hit song 'Bam Yang Gang' the most in the first half of 2024.
The most searched artist was IU.

Melon mentioned Bibi's nickname 'Dark IU' to highlight the popularity of the two artists, who have very contrasting images.

Also topping the monthly charts in the first half of the year were the song 'Magnetic' by Illit, 'Spot!' by Zico, and 'Supernova' by Aespa.

