[News Today] BTS’ JIN CARRIES OLYMPIC TORCH

BTS' JIN CARRIES OLYMPIC TORCH

The Paris Olympics torch has arrived in Paris, with just ten days until the opening. As the torch tours iconic Parisian landmarks, Jin, from BTS, spotlighted the event, carrying the torch at the Louvre Museum. We have the details.



Jin, the oldest member of the K-pop band BTS, has appeared holding the torch for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.



He was the first torchbearer in the Louvre Museum section for the Paris Olympic torch relay.

He carried the torch for some 200 meters.



There are several South Koreans taking part in the torch relay for the Paris Olympic Games.

But Jin is the first South Korean celebrity to do so.



Ahn Da-young/ KBS correspondent in Paris

As Jin is reported to be carrying the Olympic torch, the areas around

the Louvre Museum are packed with ARMY, the fandom for BTS.



BTS fan

I am happy to see the famous Jin of BTS who has brought a lot of things to fans across the world and in France as well as in South Korea.



French media outlets paid a great deal of attention to the arrival of Jin who completed his mandatory military service and was discharged on June 12.



Jin/ BTS member

I feel very honored to participate in the Olympic torch relay. I sincerely appreciate ARMY's support, which helped make me an Olympic torchbearer.



The domestic torch relay began in May in Marseille, southern France, and has been under way for more than two months.



Having traveled across France's overseas territories and mainland, the Olympic torch arrived in Paris on July 14, which is Bastille Day also known as France's National Day.



After being carried across the capital city for two days, the torch will be moving around other parts of France and return to Paris on July 26, the day the Olympic opening ceremony is to be held.



All eyes are on where the Olympic cauldron will be installed, as the opening ceremony will be held outdoors instead of the main stadium.



Multiple candidates, including French football legend Zinedine Zidane, are rumored to be the last to carry the Olympic flame. But the final pick has not yet been unveiled.