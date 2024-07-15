[News Today] U.S. “S.KOREAN NUKE SUB POSSIBLE”

News Today

입력 2024.07.15

[LEAD]
The new commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, overseeing about half of Earth's surface, gave his first domestic media interview since his appointment. He is the first senior U.S. military official to suggest that introducing nuclear submarines to South Korea could be considered if necessary.

[REPORT]
Admiral Samuel Paparo, who oversees the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command covering key strategic areas such as the Korean Peninsula and Taiwan,

gave his first interview with Korean media since his appointment in May.

He expressed concerns over North Korea's advancing nuclear capacities, and stressed the importance of denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.

Adm. Samuel Paparo / U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander
The developments in NK are very concerning to everybody, and we seek the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula at all times

When asked about calls for South Korea to acquire nuclear submarines, Paparo stressed finding efficient ways to integrate South Korea-U.S. military capabilities, leaving the door open for the introduction of nuclear submarines in the future.

Adm. Samuel Paparo / U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander
And if the operational analysis leads us to believe that, then we can move forward at a later date./At this time I don’t have a comment on that,

Regarding the idea of having South Korean Air Force's F-35A fighter jets operate U.S. tactical nuclear weapons instead of re-deploying them, the commander said it's up to Seoul.

As to President Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to the Indo-Pacific Command last week, he said it was a very strategic visit.
He added he and Yoon exchanged opinions on the close ties between Pyongyang and Moscow and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved.
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved.

