News Today

[News Today] HOUSING PROJECTS SCRAPPED

입력 2024.07.15 (16:12) 수정 2024.07.15 (16:13)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Amid soaring real estate prices, the government introduced the 'pre-subscription' housing system three years ago to mitigate demand. Recently, the failure of projects in private-sector developments has resulted in a surge of victims. Five complexes with pre-subscription projects have been canceled, affecting 1,500 households. The concern is that rising construction costs could increase this number further.

[REPORT]
A public housing site in Paju, Gyeonggi-do Province.

It's in close proximity to Unjeong Station of the GTX line.

Two years ago, pre-subscriptions for private-sector apartments here had a competition ratio of up to 46:1, with occupancy expected in 2026.

However, as construction costs skyrocketed, no developer was willing to take on the project, and the plot of land still lies dormant.

The only notice the subscribers received was a text message saying the project had been cancelled.
The land plot was returned to the Korea Land and Housing Corporation.

Some 800 people who were preparing to buy new homes and move in have sustained damage.

Yoo Da-young / Housing pre-subscriber (Paju)
I trusted the pre-subscription system because it was government-run. To raise
the down payment, I even moved to a less comfortable home.

In Hwaseong, Gyeonggi-do Province, an apartment construction project for some 100 households of pre-subscribers has also been scrapped.

Staff at developer (VOICE MODIFIED)
(It wasn't easy even in the capital area?)
It's because of the rising construction costs.

Of 45 private-sector housing pre-subscription complexes, five have been cancelled, inflicting damage on some 1,500 people.

Some 13,000 contract winners in 24 other complexes who have yet to sign the main contract are also worried their construction projects could be abolished.

Shin Yong-mun / Housing pre-subscriber (Paju)
If there were issues with the system, why didn't they consider the harm to
subscription winners? Why not transfer the winning status if the project resumes?

The pre-subscription housing system, which was introduced in 2021, has been scrapped.

The land ministry has vowed to look closely into whether the suppliers or the government are responsible, although no relief measures can be promised at this point.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] HOUSING PROJECTS SCRAPPED
    • 입력 2024-07-15 16:12:05
    • 수정2024-07-15 16:13:25
    News Today

[LEAD]
Amid soaring real estate prices, the government introduced the 'pre-subscription' housing system three years ago to mitigate demand. Recently, the failure of projects in private-sector developments has resulted in a surge of victims. Five complexes with pre-subscription projects have been canceled, affecting 1,500 households. The concern is that rising construction costs could increase this number further.

[REPORT]
A public housing site in Paju, Gyeonggi-do Province.

It's in close proximity to Unjeong Station of the GTX line.

Two years ago, pre-subscriptions for private-sector apartments here had a competition ratio of up to 46:1, with occupancy expected in 2026.

However, as construction costs skyrocketed, no developer was willing to take on the project, and the plot of land still lies dormant.

The only notice the subscribers received was a text message saying the project had been cancelled.
The land plot was returned to the Korea Land and Housing Corporation.

Some 800 people who were preparing to buy new homes and move in have sustained damage.

Yoo Da-young / Housing pre-subscriber (Paju)
I trusted the pre-subscription system because it was government-run. To raise
the down payment, I even moved to a less comfortable home.

In Hwaseong, Gyeonggi-do Province, an apartment construction project for some 100 households of pre-subscribers has also been scrapped.

Staff at developer (VOICE MODIFIED)
(It wasn't easy even in the capital area?)
It's because of the rising construction costs.

Of 45 private-sector housing pre-subscription complexes, five have been cancelled, inflicting damage on some 1,500 people.

Some 13,000 contract winners in 24 other complexes who have yet to sign the main contract are also worried their construction projects could be abolished.

Shin Yong-mun / Housing pre-subscriber (Paju)
If there were issues with the system, why didn't they consider the harm to
subscription winners? Why not transfer the winning status if the project resumes?

The pre-subscription housing system, which was introduced in 2021, has been scrapped.

The land ministry has vowed to look closely into whether the suppliers or the government are responsible, although no relief measures can be promised at this point.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

FBI “폭발물질 발견, 단독 범행”…총격범 평가는 <br>엇갈려

FBI “폭발물질 발견, 단독 범행”…총격범 평가는 엇갈려
윤 대통령, 통일부 차관 김수경<br>…대통령실 대변인 정혜전 내정

윤 대통령, 통일부 차관 김수경…대통령실 대변인 정혜전 내정
대법 “이재명 ‘대북송금’ 재판, 수원서 받아야”…병합신청 기각

대법 “이재명 ‘대북송금’ 재판, 수원서 받아야”…병합신청 기각
검찰, ‘이태원 참사 부실대응’ 용산구청장에 징역 7년 구형

검찰, ‘이태원 참사 부실대응’ 용산구청장에 징역 7년 구형
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.