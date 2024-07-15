[News Today] AS AI GROWS DATA CENTERS TO CUT ENERGY USE
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
The AI industry booming all around the world, leading to an increase in data centers that handle massive amounts of data at a swift pace. The issue at hand is power consumption. Data processing requires huge amount of electricity, which has made reducing power usage one of the biggest challenges for IT companies.
[REPORT]
A communications service provider's data center where the servers are located.
It's always noisy in here.
The air conditioning system is kept on around the clock...
to cool the data-processing servers and IT equipment that produces immense amount of heat.
The servers can shut down if they're overheated, so the temperature must be kept at an optimum level all the time.
But all this cooling requires a lot of energy.
About half of the power consumed in the data center is used for cooling.
Prompted by the skyrocketing energy cost..
IT companies are driven to cut down electricity usage.
A new technology called immersion cooling was developed recently. It refers to cooling a server by submerging it in a cooling oil.
Choi Woo-shin/ SK Telecom
We can save a lot of energy, more than 30%, because the energy needed
to make cold water is saved.
Microsoft had experimented building an underwater data center...
and Google uses AI to monitor energy use and control its power consumption more efficiently.
Song Joon-hwa/ Director, Korea Data Center Efficiency Assn.
They're trying to reduce the amount of energy wasted by the air conditioning
system and energy supply system.
There are currently about 150 data centers nationwide.
The number is likely to increase to roughly 1,500 by 2033.
Energy efficiency will become even more important if power-guzzling AI services become more commonplace.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] AS AI GROWS DATA CENTERS TO CUT ENERGY USE
-
- 입력 2024-07-15 16:12:11
- 수정2024-07-15 16:13:37
[LEAD]
The AI industry booming all around the world, leading to an increase in data centers that handle massive amounts of data at a swift pace. The issue at hand is power consumption. Data processing requires huge amount of electricity, which has made reducing power usage one of the biggest challenges for IT companies.
[REPORT]
A communications service provider's data center where the servers are located.
It's always noisy in here.
The air conditioning system is kept on around the clock...
to cool the data-processing servers and IT equipment that produces immense amount of heat.
The servers can shut down if they're overheated, so the temperature must be kept at an optimum level all the time.
But all this cooling requires a lot of energy.
About half of the power consumed in the data center is used for cooling.
Prompted by the skyrocketing energy cost..
IT companies are driven to cut down electricity usage.
A new technology called immersion cooling was developed recently. It refers to cooling a server by submerging it in a cooling oil.
Choi Woo-shin/ SK Telecom
We can save a lot of energy, more than 30%, because the energy needed
to make cold water is saved.
Microsoft had experimented building an underwater data center...
and Google uses AI to monitor energy use and control its power consumption more efficiently.
Song Joon-hwa/ Director, Korea Data Center Efficiency Assn.
They're trying to reduce the amount of energy wasted by the air conditioning
system and energy supply system.
There are currently about 150 data centers nationwide.
The number is likely to increase to roughly 1,500 by 2033.
Energy efficiency will become even more important if power-guzzling AI services become more commonplace.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.