[News Today] SEVENTEEN DENY USING AI

[LEAD]

K-pop group Seventeen has refuted a BBC report suggesting their use of AI in song creation, sparking quite a fair bit of debate among fans. The group insists their music is entirely crafted by human artists, and their agency is seeking a correction from BBC.



[REPORT]

K-pop group Seventeen denied a recent BBC report that the boy band were using AI to write songs.



Last week, the BBC issued an article titled "Will K-pop's AI experiment pay off?"



The article claimed that K-pop bands, such as Seventeen and Aespa, have used AI technology to make their songs and music videos.



It added that K-pop fans had different opinions about using AI.



It also said that the issue is causing a rift among them.



Seventeen say the BBC report is wrong.



Member Woozi posted on social media that that all of Seventeen's music is written and composed by humans.



The band's agency has requested the BBC to correct the article.