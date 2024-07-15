[News Today] YOUNG GOLFERS BREAK CONVENTIONS

[LEAD]

The longstanding stereotype that golf must be played in a quiet, formal setting is being challenged across the board. Games are unfolding amid loud music, and for the first time in 56 years, men’s professional tournaments have authorized the wearing of shorts.



[REPORT]

At this golf course in Chuncheon, Gangwon-do Province, female golfers in their early 30s tee off while loud music is playing in the background.



They keep shouting as if they're determined to let out all the stress.



The atmosphere reaches the climax as a hip hop concert begins on the outdoor stage after a round of golf.



A midsummer night festival for amateur golfers has begun at this golf resort known as a haven for female golfers, millennials, and Gen Z.



Jo A-hae/ Seoul resident

I'm glad that such fun events are here. It will help the young generations

to enjoy golf more.



People move to the loud dance music played at Pledger Hall, a signature 18th-hole event of KLPGA Lotte Open which ended on July 7th.



Such events are shattering the preconceived notion that golf is a rigid, formal sport.



Shorts were allowed for the first time in the 56-year history of Korean men's golf, signaling a sweeping change in the golf world.



Golfer Jang Yu-bin reduced eight strokes in the second round of the Gunsan CC Open while wearing shorts and ended up winning the competition two years in a row.



Having been in a post-pandemic slump for a while, the golf world is bringing new changes to the scene with various rule-defying attempts.