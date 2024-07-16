News Today

[News Today] METH USE IN ITAEWON CLUB SCENE

입력 2024.07.16 (16:11) 수정 2024.07.16 (16:12)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
KBS reporters have uncovered evidence of a group drug use at a club in Seoul's Itaewon district. The suspicious powder discovered on site was sent for analysis, and was later found to be methamphetamine, meth.

[Report]
Around 2 a.m.
A club in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood.

The place is packed, with over an hour wait to get in,

Finally we make our way inside.. to find the floor filled with people dancing with their tops off.

It's now past 3 a.m., and among the
excited crowd, our KBS team spots a man taking an object that resembles a lipstick and putting it close to another person's nose to inhale.

Clubber who has used drugs before / (VOICE MODIFIED)
That seems to be ketamine. It amplifies your senses to better enjoy the music
and so on.

He brings up a similar object close to
his own nose as well.

Clubber who has used drugs before / (VOICE MODIFIED)
The container is a tact to disguise the drug so that others won't notice.

A suspicious situation also unfolds outside the restroom where people endlessly line up throughout the night and early morning.

A group of two to three men go inside a single stall..

and then come out together after about a minute.

This same scene of several people entering and exiting the bathroom stall is repeatedly witnessed.

Clubber who has used drugs before / (VOICE MODIFIED)
If drugs are sold, it would likely happen in the restroom. People go in
to get high again when effects are wearing off.

Our reporter team went inside immediately after the suspicious people had left but found no sign of the toilet having been used.

Instead, they found mysterious zipper bags, several of them, inside the waste bin.

There were yellow and blue colored powder residue remaining inside two of the bags collected by the team.

KBS had it tested by experts and found the substance to be methamphetamine.

Shin Ho-sang / Adviser, Chemdata-affiliated institute
You see the bars. The two lines are exactly the same. That means
it's methamphetamine.

Apparently, meth, which is white on its own, was mixed with another substance.

Shin Ho-sang / Adviser, Chemdata-affiliated institute
It may be a disguise or mixed with another substance to increase volume
as the amount is miniscule.

On the walls of the club, there were even signs warning people not to take drugs, but no one was enforcing the rule or preventing others from using substance.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] METH USE IN ITAEWON CLUB SCENE
    • 입력 2024-07-16 16:11:44
    • 수정2024-07-16 16:12:23
    News Today

[LEAD]
KBS reporters have uncovered evidence of a group drug use at a club in Seoul's Itaewon district. The suspicious powder discovered on site was sent for analysis, and was later found to be methamphetamine, meth.

[Report]
Around 2 a.m.
A club in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood.

The place is packed, with over an hour wait to get in,

Finally we make our way inside.. to find the floor filled with people dancing with their tops off.

It's now past 3 a.m., and among the
excited crowd, our KBS team spots a man taking an object that resembles a lipstick and putting it close to another person's nose to inhale.

Clubber who has used drugs before / (VOICE MODIFIED)
That seems to be ketamine. It amplifies your senses to better enjoy the music
and so on.

He brings up a similar object close to
his own nose as well.

Clubber who has used drugs before / (VOICE MODIFIED)
The container is a tact to disguise the drug so that others won't notice.

A suspicious situation also unfolds outside the restroom where people endlessly line up throughout the night and early morning.

A group of two to three men go inside a single stall..

and then come out together after about a minute.

This same scene of several people entering and exiting the bathroom stall is repeatedly witnessed.

Clubber who has used drugs before / (VOICE MODIFIED)
If drugs are sold, it would likely happen in the restroom. People go in
to get high again when effects are wearing off.

Our reporter team went inside immediately after the suspicious people had left but found no sign of the toilet having been used.

Instead, they found mysterious zipper bags, several of them, inside the waste bin.

There were yellow and blue colored powder residue remaining inside two of the bags collected by the team.

KBS had it tested by experts and found the substance to be methamphetamine.

Shin Ho-sang / Adviser, Chemdata-affiliated institute
You see the bars. The two lines are exactly the same. That means
it's methamphetamine.

Apparently, meth, which is white on its own, was mixed with another substance.

Shin Ho-sang / Adviser, Chemdata-affiliated institute
It may be a disguise or mixed with another substance to increase volume
as the amount is miniscule.

On the walls of the club, there were even signs warning people not to take drugs, but no one was enforcing the rule or preventing others from using substance.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

야 “‘가방 반환 깜빡’ 김 여사가 해명하라”…<br>여 “피의자가 검찰 때려눕히려 해”

야 “‘가방 반환 깜빡’ 김 여사가 해명하라”…여 “피의자가 검찰 때려눕히려 해”
18개 시·군 산사태 특보…<br>중부 많은 비 예보

18개 시·군 산사태 특보…중부 많은 비 예보
윤 대통령 “집중호우 피해 신속 지원…예측 넘는 대응 역량 갖춰야”

윤 대통령 “집중호우 피해 신속 지원…예측 넘는 대응 역량 갖춰야”
초복 식사 뒤 노인들 중태…<br>“농약 성분 검출”

초복 식사 뒤 노인들 중태…“농약 성분 검출”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.