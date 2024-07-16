[News Today] ONE YEAR SINCE OSONG FLOOD

Today marks one year since the 'Osong Underpass Flooding' in Cheongju, Chungcheongbuk-do Province, which claimed 30 victims. To date, 40 individuals have been indicted. Victims are demanding thorough investigation and accountability.



On July 15 last year, when heavy rain and flood warnings were issued for the Mihogang River in Cheongju...

... a makeshift levee collapsed, causing water from the river flood an underpass located 400m away in seconds.



Emergency call / (VOICE MODIFIED) (July 15, 2023, 7:56 a.m.)

It could get flooded. Osong and Gungpyeong underpass should probably be closed.



In just 12 minutes, the 685m underpass became impossible to drive through.



It's getting flooded.



About 24 minutes later, it was completely submerged in water. Fourteen people died, 16 others were injured.



After the accident, an automated shutter that goes down when water rises more than 15cm and hand grips for emergency escape were installed.



However, some point out they were installed too high for children and the elderly.



Lee Sang-min / Minister of the Interior and Safety (July 10)

We will continue to fix issues pointed out so far



Families of the deceased and survivors are still expressing their pain and suffering.



They say the tragedy has yet to be investigated properly and measures to prevent similar accidents have yet to be devised.



Choi Eun-kyung / Representative of Osong victims' bereaved families

Nothing has changed since the day of the tragedy in Osong last year. The central

and local governments have done nothing to prevent social tragedies.



Prosecutors have transferred 40 individuals from the underpass building firm, police, fire service and the local government as well as two corporations for trials.



However, they still cannot decide on whether to indict Chungcheongbuk-do Province Governor Kim Young-hwan and Cheongju Mayor Lee Beom-seok, who are accused of causing a major civic disaster.