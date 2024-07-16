[News Today] READY-MADE KOREAN CHICKEN SOUP TRENDING

[LEAD]

In Korea, there's a tradition called 'Chobok,' which marks the official beginning of the summer heat. Yesterday marked Chobok. In the sweltering heat, many sought out restaurants serving samgyetang, a dish known to boost one's health. Amid rising prices, so-called 'cost-effective' ready-made health meals have recently gained popularity.



[Report]

Despite the scorching heat, a restaurant is packed inside and out with customers enjoying the Korean chicken stew samgyetang.





The kitchen is busy with orders pouring in.

Samgyetang is a leading summer dish in Korea.



It's delicious and healthy, but the price can be a burden.



Oh Cho-reum / Seoul resident

It's actually not cheap for one meal. But I came to boost my energy on

Chobok day today.



The average price of samgyetang in Seoul stands at around 16,900 won, or about 12 dollars 20 cents. That's up 13% from 2 years ago.



At famous restaurants, the price even exceeds 20-thousand won.



This explains the rise in demand for DIY samgyetang kits sold at supermarkets. They are relatively affordable and easy to make at home.



Large retail chains are displaying these items at the forefront for customers to easily spot.



Jo Seong-eun / Seoul resident

Dining out prices are so high these days, I tend to buy stuff I can easily cook

at home.



Convenience stores have also rolled out ready-made nutritional meals targeting people who live alone.



They have expanded their options to include samgyetang, as well as eel rice bowls and goat soup.



Lee Yong-hee / GS Retail

Recently, many 1-2 member households look for ready-made health recipes.

They serve as hearty, nutritional meals and demand is sharply up.



Thanks to the expanded lineup, sales of nutritional foods at the country's top 3 convenience store chains are sharply up from last year.



Amid high inflation, the demand for cost effective, ready-made health meals is expected to continue growing.