[News Today] S.KOREAN ROCKET PASSES U.S. TESTING
[LEAD]
South Korea's domestically developed guided rocket "Bigung" has successfully passed the U.S. Department of Defense's final performance evaluation. This achievement boosts the prospects for the first U.S. export of a complete South Korean-made guided weapons system.
[Report]
With a goal to strike North Korea's air-cushion vehicles, the "Bigung" guided rocket system has been deployed at marine units on northwestern islands since
2016.
The Bigung that is launched from unmanned surface vehicles was developed for export purposes. The South Korean rocket system recently passed the final round of performance testing conducted by the U.S. Department of Defense.
In an evaluation test held in the waters off Hawaii on July 12, local time, all six Bigung rockets perfectly hit the target.
The Bigung has passed all live-fire tests five years after designated as a weapons system eligible for the U.S. military's foreign comparative testing in 2019.
Shin Ik-hyun/ CEO, LIG Nex1
This proves South Korea's guided weapons systems are of superior quality
that the U.S. military is considering them.
The Bigung is equipped with an infrared seeker to locate and target the enemy.
The South Korean rocket system is different from similar U.S. weapons systems that can be guided only when radar is continuously left on the target.
While aboard South Korea's Cheon Ja Bong-class naval vessel loaded with the
Bigung, the U.S. Indo-Pacific commander and chief of naval operations showed a great deal of interest in the rocket system.
Adm. Samuel Paparo/ U.S. Indo-Pacific commander (July 11, local time)
For South Korea's first export of a finished defense product to the American market, the remaining procedure is obtaining a congressional budget
approval.
South Korea will likely clinch a deal with the U.S. as early as late this year.
- [News Today] S.KOREAN ROCKET PASSES U.S. TESTING
- 입력 2024-07-16 16:12:50
- 수정2024-07-16 16:14:31
