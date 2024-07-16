News Today

[News Today] S.KOREAN ROCKET PASSES U.S. TESTING

입력 2024.07.16 (16:12) 수정 2024.07.16 (16:14)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
South Korea's domestically developed guided rocket "Bigung" has successfully passed the U.S. Department of Defense's final performance evaluation. This achievement boosts the prospects for the first U.S. export of a complete South Korean-made guided weapons system.

[Report]
With a goal to strike North Korea's air-cushion vehicles, the "Bigung" guided rocket system has been deployed at marine units on northwestern islands since
2016.

The Bigung that is launched from unmanned surface vehicles was developed for export purposes. The South Korean rocket system recently passed the final round of performance testing conducted by the U.S. Department of Defense.

In an evaluation test held in the waters off Hawaii on July 12, local time, all six Bigung rockets perfectly hit the target.

The Bigung has passed all live-fire tests five years after designated as a weapons system eligible for the U.S. military's foreign comparative testing in 2019.

Shin Ik-hyun/ CEO, LIG Nex1
This proves South Korea's guided weapons systems are of superior quality
that the U.S. military is considering them.

The Bigung is equipped with an infrared seeker to locate and target the enemy.

The South Korean rocket system is different from similar U.S. weapons systems that can be guided only when radar is continuously left on the target.

While aboard South Korea's Cheon Ja Bong-class naval vessel loaded with the
Bigung, the U.S. Indo-Pacific commander and chief of naval operations showed a great deal of interest in the rocket system.

Adm. Samuel Paparo/ U.S. Indo-Pacific commander (July 11, local time)

For South Korea's first export of a finished defense product to the American market, the remaining procedure is obtaining a congressional budget
approval.

South Korea will likely clinch a deal with the U.S. as early as late this year.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] S.KOREAN ROCKET PASSES U.S. TESTING
    • 입력 2024-07-16 16:12:50
    • 수정2024-07-16 16:14:31
    News Today

[LEAD]
South Korea's domestically developed guided rocket "Bigung" has successfully passed the U.S. Department of Defense's final performance evaluation. This achievement boosts the prospects for the first U.S. export of a complete South Korean-made guided weapons system.

[Report]
With a goal to strike North Korea's air-cushion vehicles, the "Bigung" guided rocket system has been deployed at marine units on northwestern islands since
2016.

The Bigung that is launched from unmanned surface vehicles was developed for export purposes. The South Korean rocket system recently passed the final round of performance testing conducted by the U.S. Department of Defense.

In an evaluation test held in the waters off Hawaii on July 12, local time, all six Bigung rockets perfectly hit the target.

The Bigung has passed all live-fire tests five years after designated as a weapons system eligible for the U.S. military's foreign comparative testing in 2019.

Shin Ik-hyun/ CEO, LIG Nex1
This proves South Korea's guided weapons systems are of superior quality
that the U.S. military is considering them.

The Bigung is equipped with an infrared seeker to locate and target the enemy.

The South Korean rocket system is different from similar U.S. weapons systems that can be guided only when radar is continuously left on the target.

While aboard South Korea's Cheon Ja Bong-class naval vessel loaded with the
Bigung, the U.S. Indo-Pacific commander and chief of naval operations showed a great deal of interest in the rocket system.

Adm. Samuel Paparo/ U.S. Indo-Pacific commander (July 11, local time)

For South Korea's first export of a finished defense product to the American market, the remaining procedure is obtaining a congressional budget
approval.

South Korea will likely clinch a deal with the U.S. as early as late this year.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

야 “‘가방 반환 깜빡’ 김 여사가 해명하라”…<br>여 “피의자가 검찰 때려눕히려 해”

야 “‘가방 반환 깜빡’ 김 여사가 해명하라”…여 “피의자가 검찰 때려눕히려 해”
18개 시·군 산사태 특보…<br>중부 많은 비 예보

18개 시·군 산사태 특보…중부 많은 비 예보
윤 대통령 “집중호우 피해 신속 지원…예측 넘는 대응 역량 갖춰야”

윤 대통령 “집중호우 피해 신속 지원…예측 넘는 대응 역량 갖춰야”
초복 식사 뒤 노인들 중태…<br>“농약 성분 검출”

초복 식사 뒤 노인들 중태…“농약 성분 검출”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.