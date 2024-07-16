[News Today] ‘LE SSERAFIM’ SOURCE MUSIC SUES MIN HEE-JIN
[LEAD]
Min Hee-jin, CEO of ADOR, is now embroiled in a legal battle with girl group LE SSERAFIM's agency. We have the details.
[Report]
Min Hee-jin/ ADOR CEO (April)
Parents of NewJeans members complained about HYBE and Source Music, saying
they felt neglected and anxious after Sakura and Kim Chae-won were recruited.
Last April, ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin mentioned another HYBE label, Source Music, and its artists, LE SSERAFIM, several times during a press conference.
Her remarks ultimately led to a legal dispute.
Source Music filed a compensation suit against Min for defamation and business obstruction, seeking damages worth 500 million won, or 360,000 dollars.
SOURCE MUSIC raised an issue with Min's statement that NewJeans members had been neglected when they were its trainees.
Meanwhile, Min is also under police investigation for suits lodged by HYBE and the agency of girl group ILLIT.
