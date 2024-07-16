[News Today] BYEON WOO-SEOK’S SECURITY BACKLASH

[LEAD]

Actor Byeon Woo-seok apologized for excessive security measures at Incheon Airport. The incident, causing social media uproar and rights complaints, involved aggressive behavior by his security team towards travelers.



[Report]

Actor Byeon Woo-seok's representation apologized for the recent controversy over what was described as excessive security measures taken by the actor's security

team.



Byeon's agency issued an official statement apologizing for the inconveniences caused to other travelers at Incheon International Airport.



The actor had come under fire for taking over-the-top security measures and receiving preferential treatment during his departure from the airport last Friday.



His personal security team is said to have shined bright flashlights at other travelers and blocked the airport entrance for an extended period of time. A video of the scene was posted on social media, immediately sparking backlash.



Complaints about the incident were issued with the National Human Rights Commission as well.



In response, Byeon Woo-Seok's agency explained that they had not been aware of the security team's behaviors but felt responsible for the incident.