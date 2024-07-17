[News Today] CHUNGCHEONG SUFFERS RAIN DAMAGE

Heavy rainstorms struck the Honam and Yeongnam regions yesterday. By evening, these storms moved inland along the west coast to the Chungcheong region, delivering intense rainfall of around 60mm per hour. Roads submerged and fallen trees hit power lines, causing widespread power outages and damages.





Just after 9 p.m., a road in Nonsan, Chungcheongnam-do Province, quickly floods.



Cars stuck in the muddy water struggle to move.



Oh my goodness, the water is this high!



At a similar time in Daejeon, heavy downpours pound the area accompanied by thunder and lightning.



This is serious. I can't see in front of me.



Sixty millimeters of rain per hour battered Jeongsan-myeon township in Cheongyang-gun County Tuesday night. Overall, the wider Daejeon, Sejong and Chungnam regions saw heavy rains of over 50 millimeters.



As rain clouds moved to Chungcheong after dealing a blow in Jeolla and Gyeongsangdo provinces, some 190 cases of damages have been reported.



Especially in Nonsan, which already saw record breaking rain of 100 millimeters per hour last Wednesday, streams quickly overflew, partially inundating some roads.



Trees also fell, disrupting traffic flow.



At nearby Jangtaesan Mountain in Daejeon, a tree came down due to gusty winds and touched a power line, resulting in blackouts at a restaurant and hotel, which prompted recovery work.



Korea Electric Power Corp. Official/

If a high-voltage line went under a tree, that's dangerous.



However, no casualties have been reported in the latest round of downpours.



Landslide advisories have been issued in seven cities and counties in Chungcheongnamdo Province including Dangjin, Geumsan and Boryeong where over 300 millimeters fell last week. Eighty-seven residents of 60 households in five cities and counties have also evacuated to community centers to seek shelter.