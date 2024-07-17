News Today

[News Today] DP CALLS WITNESSES TO HEARING

입력 2024.07.17 (16:12) 수정 2024.07.17 (16:14)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
It's still the early stages of the 22nd National Assembly, yet the opposition continues its relentless attack. Despite objections from the ruling party, the current Prosecutor General and the Presidential Chief of Staff have been added to the list of witnesses for the impeachment hearings. The Presidential Office refuses to participate, labeling the hearings as potentially unlawful.


[Report]
The Floor Leaders of both the ruling and opposition parties again met for more than an hour on Tuesday.

Choo Kyung-ho/ PPP Floor Leader
The opening ceremony won't be held for a while for many reasons.

Park Chan-dae/ DP Floor Leader
The two sides couldn't come to an agreement about the opening of the general assembly.

The two sides clashed again over an unprecedented petition hearing for presidential impeachment.

The opposition party tabled a plan to the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee to call more witnesses to the July 26th hearing.

Park Jun-tae/ Legislation and Judiciary Committee Member(PPP)
I want to ask the opposition legislators what the real objective of this hearing is. Isn't it to prepare for presidential impeachment?

Park Eun-jung/ Legislation and Judiciary Committee(RKP)
You've been discussing for years whether to summon Prosecutor General
Lee One-seok in relation to First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

The ruling party members walked out in protest and the opposition party unilaterally approved of the motion to call six witnesses including Prosecutor General Lee One-seok and Presidential Chief of Staff Chung Jin-seok to the hearing.

Since there is no objection, I declare that the motion is approved.

The Office of the President immediately said it won't compromise on the potentially unconstitutional issue, implying that the officials won't show up for the hearing.

The Top Office also said the allegation of the First Lady having manipulated stock prices took place before she married the President and a case under investigation or on trial cannot be put up for petition and added that the five reasons of impeachment claimed by the opposition party should be reviewed over their constitutionality.

The confirmation hearing for Korea Communications Commission chair nominee Lee Jin-sook will be held on July 24th and 25th as the opposition intended.

The DP managed to approve of summoning 27 witnesses and 46 reference witnesses despite the ruling party's protest.

The main opposition chose famous celebrities such as actor Jung Woo-sung and actress So Yu-jin as reference witnesses to probe the allegation of discrimination in the culture and arts industry.
The PPP criticized it as the National Assembly overstepping its authority and being arrogant.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] DP CALLS WITNESSES TO HEARING
    • 입력 2024-07-17 16:12:48
    • 수정2024-07-17 16:14:01
    News Today

[LEAD]
It's still the early stages of the 22nd National Assembly, yet the opposition continues its relentless attack. Despite objections from the ruling party, the current Prosecutor General and the Presidential Chief of Staff have been added to the list of witnesses for the impeachment hearings. The Presidential Office refuses to participate, labeling the hearings as potentially unlawful.


[Report]
The Floor Leaders of both the ruling and opposition parties again met for more than an hour on Tuesday.

Choo Kyung-ho/ PPP Floor Leader
The opening ceremony won't be held for a while for many reasons.

Park Chan-dae/ DP Floor Leader
The two sides couldn't come to an agreement about the opening of the general assembly.

The two sides clashed again over an unprecedented petition hearing for presidential impeachment.

The opposition party tabled a plan to the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee to call more witnesses to the July 26th hearing.

Park Jun-tae/ Legislation and Judiciary Committee Member(PPP)
I want to ask the opposition legislators what the real objective of this hearing is. Isn't it to prepare for presidential impeachment?

Park Eun-jung/ Legislation and Judiciary Committee(RKP)
You've been discussing for years whether to summon Prosecutor General
Lee One-seok in relation to First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

The ruling party members walked out in protest and the opposition party unilaterally approved of the motion to call six witnesses including Prosecutor General Lee One-seok and Presidential Chief of Staff Chung Jin-seok to the hearing.

Since there is no objection, I declare that the motion is approved.

The Office of the President immediately said it won't compromise on the potentially unconstitutional issue, implying that the officials won't show up for the hearing.

The Top Office also said the allegation of the First Lady having manipulated stock prices took place before she married the President and a case under investigation or on trial cannot be put up for petition and added that the five reasons of impeachment claimed by the opposition party should be reviewed over their constitutionality.

The confirmation hearing for Korea Communications Commission chair nominee Lee Jin-sook will be held on July 24th and 25th as the opposition intended.

The DP managed to approve of summoning 27 witnesses and 46 reference witnesses despite the ruling party's protest.

The main opposition chose famous celebrities such as actor Jung Woo-sung and actress So Yu-jin as reference witnesses to probe the allegation of discrimination in the culture and arts industry.
The PPP criticized it as the National Assembly overstepping its authority and being arrogant.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

도로 통제·열차 지연…수도권 비 피해 잇따라

도로 통제·열차 지연…수도권 비 피해 잇따라
“시간당 101mm 폭우 쏟아져”<br>…이 시각 경기북부

“시간당 101mm 폭우 쏟아져”…이 시각 경기북부
순식간에 잠겼다…시청자 제보 영상으로 본 호우 피해

순식간에 잠겼다…시청자 제보 영상으로 본 호우 피해
군 “호우로 비무장지대 인근<br> 북한지뢰 유실 우려”

군 “호우로 비무장지대 인근 북한지뢰 유실 우려”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.