[News Today] YOUTUBERS ADMIT EXTORTING TZUYANG

[LEAD]

We recently reported about YouTuber Tzuyang being blackmailed by other YouTubers about her abusive ex-boyfriend. In a new development, those who are accused of threatening Tzuyang have suddenly changed their stance. They admitted to demanding and accepting money in exchange for not disclosing her past.





[Report]

Jeon Guk-jin/ YouTuber

I received KRW 3 mn (USD 2,172) from Goojeyeok on Feb. 27, 2023. I apologize to Tzuyang for causing her pain.



YouTubers who blackmailed Tzuyang offered their apologies.



Jeon Guk-jin who runs a YouTube channel that supposedly verifies unfounded rumors uploaded a video of his apology on his channel.



He said he had suggested extorting money from Tzuyang when another YouTuber Gujeyeok was about to expose her past.



In his apology, Jeon admitted he had received three million won, roughly 2,100 U.S. dollars, from Tzuyang's management agency.



Tzuyang took legal action after telling the public about how she suffered violence in the past.



This comes a day after YouTube suspended the monetization for the channels run by so-called 'Cyber Wreckers'.



YouTubers Caracula and Gujeyeok, who had been claiming they were unfairly accused, offered Tzuyang their apologies.



Tzuyang's legal team warned of additional lawsuits, saying more people had attempted to blackmail her.