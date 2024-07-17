[News Today] YOUTUBE BLOCKS CYBER WRECKERS

[LEAD]

Now regarding this issue, YouTube has stepped in, taking action against several content creators accused of blackmailing Tzuyang by exposing her private life. The platform has disabled monetization on the channels involved, blocking their revenue from YouTube content.





[Report]

These YouTubers are accused of blackmailing their famous fellow YouTuber Tzuyang or being involved in the scandal.



Known as "cyber wreckers," they say YouTube has suspended their three channels from participation in the Partner Program.



Each of their clips recorded millions of views, but they can no longer generate profits by running their

channels.



YouTube says these individuals have violated its policy on creators' responsibilities by committing acts that cause harm to the YouTube community outside of YouTube.



When issuing a public apology to Tzuyang, the YouTubers in question complained of unfairness.



Goojeyeok (Lee Jun-hee)/ YouTuber

I never blackmailed or intimidated Tzuyang. She gave me money first, and she was the one who asked me for a paid assessment (KRW 55 mn(USD 40,000)).



Jeon Gukjin/ YouTuber

I am well aware what I did was wrong. I apologize.



Now that YouTube has suspended their profits and even prosecutors have vowed to take a stern response, the cyber wreckers are gradually losing ground.