[News Today] “S. KOREA ASSIGNED KEY UNC ROLE”
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
The United Nations Command, the first multinational force established since the UN's creation, was formed during the Korean War to defend South Korea from North Korean aggression. It now plays a crucial role in enforcing the armistice agreement and curbing North Korean provocations. According to KBS, a South Korean general will soon join the UNC's Operations Department for the first time, marking a significant milestone.
[Report]
Back in November, the defense ministry held the inaugural meeting with the defense chiefs of 17 UN Command member-states.
During the meeting, the ministry said it wanted the South Korean military to join the UN Command staff.
Shin Won-sik/ Defense Minister (Nov. 2023)
N. Korea joined the UN (after the Korean War). Another invasion would be the same as a UN member attacking the UNC. South Korea will expand the reach of the UNC by involving allies that share our values.
The current UN Command staff consists of departments for personnel, operations, planning, civil-military operations, and intelligence.
KBS has found that a South Korean general is set to join the UNC's Assistant Chief of Staff.
The operations staff plays a pivotal role in providing reinforcements and ammunition in times of war.
A senior government official said the UN Command staff, consisting of field-grade officers, is now complete. A South Korean brigadier general will exclusively fill the key role of the UNC Assistant Chief of Staff.
The official added that more than 10 South Korean military personnel will be assigned to various positions.
South Korea is not a member of the UNC, because it's still classified as a country still at war with North Korea.
In the past, South Korean military were part of the UN Command staff, but most of them held dual roles in the ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
The official added that final discussions are underway with the UNC and the U.S., and the deployment could take place as early as this year.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] “S. KOREA ASSIGNED KEY UNC ROLE”
-
- 입력 2024-07-17 16:13:09
- 수정2024-07-17 16:14:41
[LEAD]
The United Nations Command, the first multinational force established since the UN's creation, was formed during the Korean War to defend South Korea from North Korean aggression. It now plays a crucial role in enforcing the armistice agreement and curbing North Korean provocations. According to KBS, a South Korean general will soon join the UNC's Operations Department for the first time, marking a significant milestone.
[Report]
Back in November, the defense ministry held the inaugural meeting with the defense chiefs of 17 UN Command member-states.
During the meeting, the ministry said it wanted the South Korean military to join the UN Command staff.
Shin Won-sik/ Defense Minister (Nov. 2023)
N. Korea joined the UN (after the Korean War). Another invasion would be the same as a UN member attacking the UNC. South Korea will expand the reach of the UNC by involving allies that share our values.
The current UN Command staff consists of departments for personnel, operations, planning, civil-military operations, and intelligence.
KBS has found that a South Korean general is set to join the UNC's Assistant Chief of Staff.
The operations staff plays a pivotal role in providing reinforcements and ammunition in times of war.
A senior government official said the UN Command staff, consisting of field-grade officers, is now complete. A South Korean brigadier general will exclusively fill the key role of the UNC Assistant Chief of Staff.
The official added that more than 10 South Korean military personnel will be assigned to various positions.
South Korea is not a member of the UNC, because it's still classified as a country still at war with North Korea.
In the past, South Korean military were part of the UN Command staff, but most of them held dual roles in the ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
The official added that final discussions are underway with the UNC and the U.S., and the deployment could take place as early as this year.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.