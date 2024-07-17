[News Today] “S. KOREA ASSIGNED KEY UNC ROLE”

News Today

[LEAD]
The United Nations Command, the first multinational force established since the UN's creation, was formed during the Korean War to defend South Korea from North Korean aggression. It now plays a crucial role in enforcing the armistice agreement and curbing North Korean provocations. According to KBS, a South Korean general will soon join the UNC's Operations Department for the first time, marking a significant milestone.


[Report]
Back in November, the defense ministry held the inaugural meeting with the defense chiefs of 17 UN Command member-states.

During the meeting, the ministry said it wanted the South Korean military to join the UN Command staff.

Shin Won-sik/ Defense Minister (Nov. 2023)
N. Korea joined the UN (after the Korean War). Another invasion would be the same as a UN member attacking the UNC. South Korea will expand the reach of the UNC by involving allies that share our values.

The current UN Command staff consists of departments for personnel, operations, planning, civil-military operations, and intelligence.

KBS has found that a South Korean general is set to join the UNC's Assistant Chief of Staff.

The operations staff plays a pivotal role in providing reinforcements and ammunition in times of war.

A senior government official said the UN Command staff, consisting of field-grade officers, is now complete. A South Korean brigadier general will exclusively fill the key role of the UNC Assistant Chief of Staff.

The official added that more than 10 South Korean military personnel will be assigned to various positions.

South Korea is not a member of the UNC, because it's still classified as a country still at war with North Korea.

In the past, South Korean military were part of the UN Command staff, but most of them held dual roles in the ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command.

The official added that final discussions are underway with the UNC and the U.S., and the deployment could take place as early as this year.

